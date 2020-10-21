Easy Day Trips from Casper, Wyoming

From its Location in Central Wyoming, it’s Easy to Explore Nearby Devils Tower, Wind River Canyon and Yellowstone National Park

/EIN News/ -- Casper, Wyoming, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Americans are now opting to stay closer to home and traveling by car or RV, many places are sitting in the middle of wide-open spaces waiting to be discovered. While Wyoming’s main staples, Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park, may be at the top of every must-see travel list, there is much more to the Cowboy State than its national parks. For travelers looking for a home base to explore the wilds of Wyoming, Casper—which sits in central Wyoming along Interstate 25—is an ideal place to hang your hat.

“Travelers are looking for places that give them breathing room,” said Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper. “Casper and Wyoming fit that bill perfectly. Plus, from here it’s easy to plan day trips in every direction, while returning for incredible hospitality after a day of exploring.”

From Casper, it’s easy to see the world’s first national monument—Devils Tower—soak in nearby hot springs and see other natural wonders and charming towns. Plan your trip to Wyoming, with Casper as your home base, and get ready to soak up wide-open spaces on these epic day trips.

Devils Tower National Monument: 3 hours

Sitting in the northeast corner of Wyoming, Devils Tower sits outside of Gillette. Operated by the National Park Service, Devils Tower has a trail that goes around the entire base, offering incredible views and perspectives of the tower and the surrounding forest. Time it right and you can participate in one of the ranger-led programs, including stargazing and watching the Milky Way emerge over this ancient laccolith.

Things to see in Gillette: Serving as the gateway to Devils Tower, Gillette’s downtown is worth a stop. Be sure to tour the Frontier Auto Museum, sip on a cold one at Gillette Brewing Company or Big Lost Meadery and Winery.

The World’s Largest Mineral Hot Springs: 2 hours

A scenic drive through Wind River Canyon will take you to Thermopolis, home to the world’s largest mineral hot springs and the Wyoming Dinosaur Center. Sitting right in town is Hot Springs State Park, home to a free bath house where you can soak in the healing waters of the springs. Before your soak, take a walk through the park to see the local bison herd, watch water flow over the Rainbow Terraces and take a walk over the swinging bridge. While you’re in Thermopolis, be sure to visit the Wyoming Dinosaur Center and tour the exhibits.

Optional add-on: From Thermopolis, make the 1.5-hour-long drive to Cody. Full of history, Cody’s must-see locations include The Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Buffalo Bill’s Irma Hotel and a charming main drag that’s filled with shops, restaurants and more. From Cody, it’s a scenic 1-hour drive to the east entrance of Yellowstone National Park.

Lander + Sinks Canyon State Park: 2.5 hours

As you travel east to Lander, be sure to make a stop at Fremont Canyon which sits 30 minutes outside of Casper. From there, continue to Lander, a charming outdoor town of 7,000 residents that sits just outside of the Wind River Indian Reservation. Visit Sinks Canyon State Park and explore the rugged canyon that sits at the base of the Wind River Mountain. Be sure to take in the Pop Agie River and watch as it disappears into a limestone cavern, traveling underground until it emerges a quarter of a mile down into a deep pool.

Things to do in Lander: Grab dinner at Cowfish or sip on a coffee or made-from-scratch treat from the Lander Bake Shop.

Bighorn Mountains: 2 hours

Travel due north of Casper and you’ll find the cute communities of Buffalo and Sheridan. Your first stop will be Buffalo, where you can visit the historic Occidental Hotel—a 140-year-old property that’s rumored to be home to ghosts. Past guests have included Teddy Roosevelt, Butch Cassidy and Calamity Jane. From Buffalo, continue north to Sheridan, where you can grab a drink at the Mint Bar—a Sheridan icon since the early 1900s. Be sure to visit King’s Saddlery and King Ropes and wander over to their onsite museum for a mind-boggling collection of western saddles. From Sheridan, head straight into the Bighorn Mountains for a scenic drive or hike.

No matter where you travel, be sure to follow local and state health guidelines, wash your hands often with soap and water and take advantage of the natural social distancing that comes with a place as wide open as Wyoming.

Find more travel inspiration and ideas at VisitCasper.com.

About Visit Casper

Visit Casper is the official destination management organization for Natrona County and is dedicated to enhancing the county’s economic base through tourism. Casper is known for world-class fly-fishing on the North Platte River; is the annual host for the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR); and has been named one of the top mountain towns in the country by Men’s Journal. More information can be found at VisitCasper.com.

Editor’s Note: For more Casper story ideas or images, contact us at Media@VisitCasper.com.

Attachments

Tia Troy Visit Casper 406-529-8314 media@visitcasper.com