/EIN News/ -- First Multi-Zone Time-of-Flight Sensor Headlines STMicroelectronics Technology Powering Samsung Flagship Galaxy Note20 Ultra Phones

Feature-packed large-screen smartphone applies multi-zone direct Time-of-Flight sensor and other ST MEMS 1 and EEPROMs 2 for exceptional camera performance

and EEPROMs for exceptional camera performance Lowest-noise, lowest power-consumption sensors with highest-quality software assure outstanding user experience

Geneva, Switzerland, October 21, 2020 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, revealed that the newly unveiled Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra uses top-notch ST sensing and control technology, enhancing the smartphones’ high-end features while squeezing every watt from the power budget with minimal noise and package size. The Galaxy Note20 similarly leverages ST’s MEMS pressure sensors, inertial measurement units, and EEPROMs.

With camera performance and user experience becoming more and more important in consumers’ choice of their personal communication devices, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, and the Galaxy Note20, have placed strong emphasis on capturing images and video in stunning sharpness and detail. Samsung’s accent on managing performance and power efficiency led them to select ST’s newest low-power 6-axis MEMS Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) and EEPROM with outstanding low-power performance.

An ST MEMS barometric pressure sensor measures the atmospheric pressure as well as the user altitude and can enable precise fitness tracking and many other applications where vertical detection is important. In addition, to provide ultra-fast and accurate focusing for complex scenes where enhanced camera performance is required, Samsung added ST’s groundbreaking FlightSenseTM Time-of-Flight sensor, the world’s first, multi-zone all-in-one module, to the Note20 Ultra.

Another key feature, the S Pen stylus in the Note 20 series embeds an ST 6-axis IMU for quick gesture detection and interpretation. The ultra-low-power ST device includes ST’s unique Machine Learning logic to simplify the analysis of the gesture interpretation for almost latency free responsiveness and precision.

Enabling these new features through their low-noise, low-power design, ST’s IMU and pressure sensor also efficiently perform standard Android OS features. These include detecting device orientation, steps, tilt, motion, and air pressure.

“Samsung’s commitment to low power and high performance, evident in its Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra, contributes to pushing us to maximize performance and power efficiency in all of our products,” said Marco Cassis, President, Sales, Marketing, Communications and Strategy Development, STMicroelectronics. “Our broad portfolio of sensors, along with EEPROM memory, power, and other devices, offers an outstanding range of options to best optimize performance and power.”

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with our 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com .

For Press Information Contact:



Michael Markowitz

Director Technical Media Relations

STMicroelectronics

Tel: +1 781 591 0354

Email: michael.markowitz@st.com





1 MEMS = Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems



2 EEPROM = Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory









Attachment