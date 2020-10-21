SimonMed Imaging partners with Philips to deploy new diagnostic imaging technology to advance radiology workflow performance

/EIN News/ -- October 21, 2020

SimonMed will introduce Philips’ state-of-the-art 3T MR services to help improve patient care while increasing patient and staff satisfaction at a lower cost

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that SimonMed Imaging, one of the largest outpatient imaging providers in the U.S., will bring the most advanced 3T MRI Philips technology to its centers of excellence across the U.S. The first MR systems, placed in California, Arizona, Illinois and Colorado, will feature software and services to enhance diagnoses ranging from brain injuries, liver and cardiac disease, to orthopedic injuries. Philips and SimonMed are also collaborating to further enhance the patient experience and speed in diagnostic imaging.

Advanced MR technology enhances patient experience and workflow efficiency

Faced with increased financial pressures and demands due in large part to COVID-19, imaging providers are dealing with a growing and aging co-morbid patient population who need and deserve the most advanced care. Driving day-to-day operations, while planning for long-term strategies, are necessary to continue to deliver consistent, high-quality care. Together with their customers, Philips takes a systems view approach to imaging that delivers an end-to-end solution, helping provide consistently high-quality imaging services to referring physicians so they can deliver more definitive diagnoses, clear care pathways and more predictable outcomes for patients.

Patients are at the heart of the Philips MR System Ingenia Elition 3.0T, providing an experience to SimonMed Imaging that enhances comfort while reducing the likelihood of rescans [1]. With up to 80% acoustic noise reduction, voice guidance, and comfortable table positioning, patients are made to feel at ease, resulting in smoother, faster exams [2]. With revolutionary sensing technology, Ingenia Elition delivers innovative patient comfort and enhanced workflow capabilities for faster and more patient-friendly exams. This new paradigm in productivity applies to all anatomies and anatomical contrasts.

“This collaboration with Philips focuses on going beyond routine 3T MRI imaging to deploy the most advanced technology, often only available to an academic center, in accessible and affordable outpatient practice to greatly enhance diagnoses from early post-traumatic brain injuries to the most subtle orthopedic injuries,” said Dr. John Simon, CEO, SimonMed Imaging. “Patients will literally have access to the entire spectrum of the newest techniques and enhanced diagnoses. Together with Philips, we continue our efforts to see beyond current technology as the rate of change is tremendous, and bring these powerful advancements to help benefit both providers and patients.”

“Now more than ever, we continue our commitment to advanced technology and efficient workflows to drive enhanced integration, virtualization and digitalization to deliver precision diagnoses required during these most challenging times. Providing our customers with a clear path to precision diagnosis and treatment to help achieve better outcomes at a lower cost of care is at the center of all we do,” said Kees Wesdorp , Chief Business Leader, Precision Diagnosis at Philips. “Our advanced MR technology, combined with our advanced integrated radiology workflows, is the latest innovation to further demonstrate our commitment in driving technology to help our forward-thinking customers like SimonMed advance care for their patients.”

Philips advanced MR systems at SimonMed Imaging

Philips MR systems, including the Ingenia Elition, offer cutting-edge MR imaging techniques, while setting new directions for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on gradient and RF designs. The system delivers superb image quality and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster [3]. Having access to new diagnostic techniques, such as mapping the white matter to evaluate brain trauma, supports confident diagnosis even in the most challenging clinical indications.

Philips Live at RSNA 2020

Philips brings together smart diagnostic systems and optimized workflows with integrated diagnostic insights – including imaging, monitoring, laboratory, genomics and longitudinal data – to enable a clear care pathway with predictable outcomes for patients. At the RSNA 2020 virtual event, Philips will showcase an end-to-end systems view of imaging to provide consistently high-quality imaging services to deliver more definitive diagnoses. Visit Philips Live at RSNA 2020 for more information on Philips integrated workflow solutions to connect data, technology and people across the diagnostic enterprise, helping to redefine radiology workflow efficiencies.

[1] Compared to the average number of rescans reported on the other five on-site Philips MR scanners without Ambient Experience and In-bore Connect. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

[2] Compared to scanning without ComforTone.

[3] Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.

For further information, please contact:

Kathy O’Reilly

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +1 978-221-8919

E-mail : kathy.oreilly@philips.com

Twitter: @kathyoreilly

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .





Attachments