Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,935 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus: List of countries from which visitors are permitted to enter Seychelles

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles Download logo

List of countries from which visitors are permitted to enter Seychelles – changes to current list are effective from Monday 19th October 2020.

Australia

Egypt

Liechtenstein

Portugal

Vietnam

Austria

Estonia

Lithuania

Qatar

Zimbabwe

Botswana

Finland

Malawi

Rwanda

Burundi

Germany

Malaysia

Singapore

Cambodia

Ghana

Mauritius

South Africa

Canada

Iceland

Monaco

South Korea

China

Ireland

New Zealand

Sri Lanka

Cote d'Ivoire

Italy

Niger

Sweden

Cyprus

Kenya

Norway

Switzerland

Denmark

Latvia

Pakistan

Thailand

Changes to the list: Botswana, Burundi, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Niger, Rwanda, South Africa and Zimbabwe has been added.

In addition to the above list, with effect from 1 October 2020, visitors from France, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom are permitted to enter Seychelles subject to additional health security measures. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.

You just read:

Coronavirus: List of countries from which visitors are permitted to enter Seychelles

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.