Coronavirus: List of countries from which visitors are permitted to enter Seychelles

List of countries from which visitors are permitted to enter Seychelles – changes to current list are effective from Monday 19th October 2020.

Australia Egypt Liechtenstein Portugal Vietnam Austria Estonia Lithuania Qatar Zimbabwe Botswana Finland Malawi Rwanda Burundi Germany Malaysia Singapore Cambodia Ghana Mauritius South Africa Canada Iceland Monaco South Korea China Ireland New Zealand Sri Lanka Cote d'Ivoire Italy Niger Sweden Cyprus Kenya Norway Switzerland Denmark Latvia Pakistan Thailand

Changes to the list: Botswana, Burundi, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Niger, Rwanda, South Africa and Zimbabwe has been added.

In addition to the above list, with effect from 1 October 2020, visitors from France, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom are permitted to enter Seychelles subject to additional health security measures.