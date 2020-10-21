Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Omaha National Expands Into Two New States

Brings Superior Claims Management to Connecticut and Georgia

/EIN News/ -- Omaha, Nebraska, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omaha National, a workers compensation insurance provider serving small and midsize employers, has announced it has expanded coverage into Connecticut and Georgia.

“We’re excited to expand into two new states this year and continue on our path to providing nationwide coverage,” said Chris LaMantia, chief marketing officer of Omaha National.

Connecticut and Georgia will be the 11th and 12th states in which Omaha National offers coverage, following news last year about its expansion of coverage into New Jersey.

“These are states we know well. We know there are a lot of great producers to partner with and many employers who will benefit from our superior claims management,” said LaMantia. “One thing we bring to the market is exceptional flexibility, offering three ways to pay premium to meet each employer’s specific business needs.”

Omaha National continues to enjoy rapid growth and is on track to exceed $100 million in written premium by the end of 2020. With some of the lowest accident year loss ratios in the industry, the company plans continued steady growth during 2021.

About Omaha National
Omaha National is one of the fastest-growing workers compensation insurance providers in the nation, currently offering coverage in California, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Nebraska, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and five other states. The company employs the insurtech approach of developing superior proprietary software.

Kayla Eggenberg
Omaha National Insurance Company
402-297-2647
keggenberg@smithkroeger.com

