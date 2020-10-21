Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2020 Nine Month Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.



2020 Nine Month Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

Net interest income up 3.3% to $32.1 million

Third quarter net interest income up 7.4% to $11.4 million

Noninterest income increased 23.9% to $4.4 million

Net income totaled $5.9 million, as the year-to-date provision for loan losses increased from $0.4 million to $7.7 million primarily due to the COVID-19 crisis and the resolution of an isolated commercial loan

Book value per share was up 5.3% to a record $22.27 per share

Tangible book value (1) per share was up 6.2% to $19.63 per share

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 169.8%, compared to 69.6%

Middlefield remains well capitalized with an equity to assets ratio of 10.4% at September 30, 2020



Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Middlefield continues to achieve favorable financial results and strong operating performance despite the continued economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Third quarter financial results benefitted from a 35.0% year-over-year improvement in our cost of funds, a 63.9% year-over-year increase in noninterest income, and an 8.5% year-over-year reduction in noninterest expense. In addition, our third quarter net interest margin increased eight basis points from June 30, 2020.”

“As you can see, we remain focused on managing items under our control, however, Middlefield is not immune from the economic challenges the COVID-19 crisis has had on our customers and communities. During the third quarter, profitability was impacted by a $4.0 million provision for loan losses as we continue increasing our allowance for loan losses primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy, as well as the resolution of an isolated commercial loan.

“We remain committed to pursuing strategies that support our long-term growth plan, prudently manage risk, and create sustainable value for our shareholders. The growth in loans and deposits over the past three months is encouraging and demonstrates our ability to provide compelling and community-oriented financial services throughout our Northeast Ohio and Central Ohio markets. We are also working to enhance our relationships with new commercial customers that we obtained through the PPP process and we are helping customers through loan forgiveness. In addition, we believe we have additional opportunities to grow noninterest income, further reduce our cost of funds, and manage noninterest expenses in the coming quarters. Our customers have demonstrated their resolve throughout this uncertain economic period, and I want to thank our employees for their dedication serving our local communities,” concluded Mr. Caldwell.

Income Statement

For the 2020 nine months, net interest income increased 3.3% to $32.1 million, compared to $31.1 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date, the net interest margin was 3.56%, compared to 3.69% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2020 third quarter was $11.4 million, compared to $10.6 million for the 2019 third quarter. The 7.4% increase in net interest income for the 2020 third quarter was largely a result of a 35.0% decrease in total interest expense. The net interest margin for the 2020 third quarter was 3.57%, compared to 3.72% for the same period of 2019, and 3.49% at June 30, 2020.

For the 2020 nine months, noninterest income increased 23.9% to $4.4 million, compared to $3.5 million for the same period last year primarily due to increased gains on sale of loans. Noninterest income for the 2020 third quarter increased 63.9% to $1.8 million, compared to $1.1 million for the same period last year.

For the 2020 nine months, noninterest expense decreased 3.1% to $22.0 million, compared to $22.7 million for the same period last year. Noninterest expense in the 2020 third quarter decreased 8.5% to $7.0 million from $7.7 million for the 2019 third quarter.

Net income for the 2020 nine months ended September 30, 2020, was $5.9 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to $9.6 million, or $1.47 per diluted share for the same period last year. The decline in net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was primarily due to a $7.3 million increase in the year-to-date provision for loan losses as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and the resolution of an isolated commercial loan. Net income for the 2020 third quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $1.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $3.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the same period last year. The 2020 third quarter provision for loan losses increased $3.9 million, from the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2020, increased 6.6% to approximately $1.36 billion from $1.28 billion at September 30, 2019. Net loans at September 30, 2020, were $1.11 billion, compared to $992.3 million at September 30, 2019, and $977.5 million at December 31, 2019. The 12.2% year-over-year improvement in net loans was primarily a result of PPP loans originated during the second and third quarters, as well as organic loan growth.

Total deposits at September 30, 2020, were $1.19 billion, compared to $1.03 billion at September 30, 2019. The 15.4% increase in deposits was driven by PPP deposits and pandemic uncertainty. The investment portfolio, which is entirely classified as available for sale, was $113.0 million at September 30, 2020, compared with $105.0 million at September 30, 2019.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer stated, “Our allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.01% at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.70% at September 30, 2019. During the quarter, asset quality was negatively affected by one large legacy credit of $2.7 million in the Central Ohio market, which was charged-off during the quarter. The issue is isolated to this borrower and was previously disclosed in early 2019. It is not indicative of a trend in the market, portfolio or an issue in underwriting.”

“Overall asset quality remains positive especially given the economic challenges and uncertainty facing many of our communities. Loans in deferral status declined 70% from $214.8 million at June 30, 2020, to $63.5 million at September 30, 2020. We are closely monitoring our loan portfolio, especially loans within at-risk categories. At September 30, 2020, no restaurant customers were seeking additional deferrals, while only half of the loans in second deferral status were within the hospitality segment. All hotel customers are long-standing customers, operate brand name properties in compelling markets, and our hotel portfolio has an average loan-to-value of 53%. Overall, the quality of our retail portfolio remains solid and appears to not be significantly impacted by the current difficult economic environment. While our exposure to the hotel and retail sectors will impact near-term asset quality, we are comfortable with our current hotel and retail performance. We are doing everything we can to support all our customers and communities impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends

At the end of the 2020 third quarter, shareholders’ equity increased 4.5% to $142.1 million compared to $135.9 million at September 30, 2019. On a per share basis, shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2020, was $22.27 compared to $21.16 at the same period last year.

Tangible stockholders’ equity(1) increased 5.5% to $125.2 million for the 2020 third quarter, compared to $118.7 million at September 30, 2019. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $19.63 at September 30, 2020, compared to $18.48 at September 30, 2019.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.45 per share, compared to $0.42 per share for the same period last year.

At September 30, 2020, the Company had an equity to assets leverage ratio of 10.41%, compared to 10.61% at September 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

The provision for loan losses for the 2020 third quarter was $4.0 million versus $80,000 for the same period last year. Most of the increased provision is the result of increases to the economic conditions qualitative factors and higher charge-off during the quarter. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020, were $14.1 million, compared to $10.1 million at September 30, 2019.

Net charge-offs for the 2020 third quarter were $2.9 million, or 1.01% of average loans, annualized, compared to $0.4 million, or 0.15% of average loans, annualized at September 30, 2019. This was primarily the result of resolving a large problem commercial loan that was transferred to other real estate during the quarter. Year-to-date net charge-offs were $3.1 million, or 0.39% of average loans, annualized compared to $0.9 million, or 0.11% of average loans, annualized for the same period last year.

The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2020, stood at $11.4 million, or 1.01% of total loans, compared to $7.0 million, or 0.70% of total loans at September 30, 2019.

COVID-19 Update

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, was signed into law on March 27, 2020, and as a qualified SBA lender, we were automatically authorized to originate PPP loans. As of September 30, 2020, we approved 1,414 applications for up to $143.8 million of loans under the PPP.

As of September 30, 2020, we modified 41 loans aggregating $63.5 million primarily consisting of the deferral of principal and interest payments and the extension of the maturity date, compared to 362 loans aggregating $214.8 million at June 30, 2020.

Details with respect to second deferral loan modifications are as follows:

Second Deferrals Loan Type Number of

Loans Balance

(in thousands) % of Total Loans Retail 10 $ 18,638 1.65% Multifamily & Residential NOO - - - Ambulatory Care, Nursing/

Rehabilitation and Social Assistance

1

9,672

0.86% Hospitality & tourism 15 31,707 2.81% Restaurant/food service/bar - - - Other 4 $ 499 0.04% Total 30 $ 60,516 5.37%





























About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.36 billion at September 30, 2020. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share and return on average tangible equity, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Balance Sheets (period end) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 46,097 $ 55,766 $ 53,533 $ 35,113 $ 118,956 Federal funds sold 6,884 2,520 1,800 - 1,069 Cash and cash equivalents 52,981 58,286 55,333 35,113 120,025 Equity securities, at fair value 553 581 550 710 628 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 112,968 112,529 102,959 105,733 105,041 Loans held for sale 10,457 4,151 513 1,220 791 Loans: Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 107,342 110,134 113,272 102,386 106,839 Non-owner occupied 310,512 300,577 292,775 302,180 312,049 Multifamily 39,622 37,604 52,276 62,028 70,633 Residential real estate 222,237 227,427 233,900 234,798 236,280 Commercial and industrial 258,313 240,096 106,797 89,527 85,861 Home equity lines of credit 115,223 117,196 114,933 112,248 111,459 Construction and other 60,613 66,015 71,186 66,680 60,957 Consumer installment 10,534 11,210 12,861 14,411 15,204 Total loans 1,124,396 1,110,259 998,000 984,258 999,282 Less allowance for loan and lease losses 11,359 10,210 9,244 6,768 7,001 Net loans 1,113,037 1,100,049 988,756 977,490 992,281 Premises and equipment, net 18,633 18,962 17,653 17,874 17,182 Goodwill 15,071 15,071 15,071 15,071 15,071 Core deposit intangibles 1,807 1,890 1,973 2,056 2,141 Bank-owned life insurance 16,832 16,723 16,618 16,511 16,403 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 22,470 15,078 14,513 10,697 11,015 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,364,809 $ 1,343,320 $ 1,213,939 $ 1,182,475 $ 1,280,578 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 268,838 $ 270,738 $ 206,372 $ 191,370 $ 199,235 Interest-bearing demand 179,080 136,722 125,184 107,844 107,033 Money market 184,936 168,842 156,556 160,826 155,419 Savings 231,696 218,545 175,468 192,003 182,005 Time 329,413 363,420 340,130 368,800 390,721 Total deposits 1,193,963 1,158,267 1,003,710 1,020,843 1,034,413 Short-term borrowings - 20,417 60,000 5,075 92,000 Other borrowings 17,100 17,162 12,662 12,750 12,359 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 11,690 6,779 4,880 6,032 5,893 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,222,753 1,202,625 1,081,252 1,044,700 1,144,665 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY * Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,307,472 shares issued, 6,378,110 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020 86,871 86,722 86,722 86,617 86,617 Retained earnings 68,046 67,150 65,140 65,063 62,886 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,077 3,761 (2,237) 1,842 2,157 Treasury stock, at cost; 929,362 shares as of September 30, 2020 (16,938) (16,938) (16,938) (15,747) (15,747) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 142,056 140,695 132,687 137,775 135,913 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,364,809 $ 1,343,320 $ 1,213,939 $ 1,182,475 $ 1,280,578 * All share and per share information has been adjusted for a two-for-one stock split completed on November 8, 2019





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, Statements of Income 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 12,603 $ 12,281 $ 12,078 $ 12,392 $ 12,804 $ 36,962 $ 37,998 Interest-earning deposits in other institutions 8 7 94 124 193 109 549 Federal funds sold - - 21 22 24 21 56 Investment securities: Taxable interest 249 206 157 197 206 612 599 Tax-exempt interest 618 634 629 661 613 1,881 1,731 Dividends on stock 29 27 30 40 45 86 156 Total interest and dividend income 13,507 13,155 13,009 13,436 13,885 39,671 41,089 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 2,106 2,336 2,865 3,014 3,173 7,307 9,395 Short-term borrowings 14 32 35 34 42 81 334 Other borrowings 28 62 76 80 92 166 283 Total interest expense 2,148 2,430 2,976 3,128 3,307 7,554 10,012 NET INTEREST INCOME 11,359 10,725 10,033 10,308 10,578 32,117 31,077 Provision for loan losses 4,000 1,000 2,740 460 80 7,740 430 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 7,359 9,725 7,293 9,848 10,498 24,377 30,647 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 691 566 553 577 571 1,810 1,609 Investment securities gains on sale, net - - - - 4 - 194 (Loss) gain on equity securities (28) 31 (160) 82 (32) (157) 12 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 109 105 107 108 109 321 323 Gains on sale of loans 660 381 114 148 128 1,155 285 Other income 379 412 460 390 325 1,251 1,113 Total noninterest income 1,811 1,495 1,074 1,305 1,105 4,380 3,536 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 3,597 4,076 3,524 4,049 4,272 11,197 12,474 Occupancy expense 497 483 550 580 535 1,530 1,584 Equipment expense 363 307 273 270 244 943 770 Data processing costs 683 684 666 614 580 2,033 1,594 Ohio state franchise tax 282 281 268 262 262 831 782 Federal deposit insurance expense 123 74 123 - - 320 230 Professional fees 289 369 349 448 401 1,007 1,235 Advertising expense 217 217 209 128 202 643 605 Software amortization expense 70 74 141 159 182 285 206 Core deposit intangible amortization 83 83 83 85 86 249 256 Other expense 818 1,041 1,066 783 909 2,925 2,919 Total noninterest expense 7,022 7,689 7,252 7,378 7,673 21,963 22,655 Income before income taxes 2,148 3,531 1,115 3,775 3,930 6,794 11,528 Income taxes 295 565 74 634 661 934 1,958 NET INCOME $ 1,853 $ 2,966 $ 1,041 $ 3,141 $ 3,269 $ 5,860 $ 9,570





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Per common share data (5) Net income per common share - basic $ 0.29 $ 0.47 $ 0.16 $ 0.48 $ 0.51 $ 0.92 $ 1.48 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.46 $ 0.16 $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 0.92 $ 1.47 Dividends declared per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.45 $ 0.42 Book value per share (period end) $ 22.27 $ 22.09 $ 20.83 $ 21.45 $ 21.16 $ 22.27 $ 21.16 Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3) $ 19.63 $ 19.43 $ 18.16 $ 18.78 $ 18.48 $ 19.63 $ 18.48 Dividends declared $ 957 $ 956 $ 964 $ 964 $ 900 $ 2,877 $ 2,721 Dividend yield 3.09% 2.91% 3.82% 2.28% 2.37% 3.11% 2.40% Dividend payout ratio 51.65% 32.23% 92.60% 30.69% 27.53% 49.10% 28.43% Average shares outstanding - basic 6,376,291 6,369,467 6,417,109 6,423,543 6,458,258 6,387,581 6,486,202 Average shares outstanding - diluted 6,385,765 6,388,118 6,429,443 6,455,387 6,479,066 6,397,674 6,506,838 Period ending shares outstanding 6,378,110 6,369,467 6,369,467 6,423,630 6,423,130 6,378,110 6,423,130 Selected ratios Return on average assets 0.54% 0.90% 0.35% 1.04% 1.07% 0.61% 1.06% Return on average equity 5.04% 8.56% 3.01% 8.87% 9.41% 5.48% 9.52% Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4) 5.70% 9.76% 3.43% 10.11% 10.76% 6.22% 10.93% Efficiency (1) 51.96% 61.29% 63.47% 61.75% 63.93% 58.59% 63.75% Equity to assets at period end 10.41% 10.47% 10.93% 11.65% 10.61% 10.41% 10.61% Noninterest expense to average assets 0.52% 0.58% 0.61% 0.61% 0.64% 1.70% 1.88% (1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below (3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding (4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity (5) All share and per share information has been adjusted for the two-for-one stock split completed on November 8, 2019





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, Yields 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (2) 4.48% 4.53% 4.95% 4.97% 5.10% 4.64% 5.09% Investment securities (2) 3.66% 3.76% 3.62% 3.94% 3.71% 3.68% 3.71% Interest-earning deposits with other banks 0.27% 0.23% 1.40% 1.65% 2.31% 0.56% 2.26% Total interest-earning assets 4.23% 4.27% 4.69% 4.75% 4.86% 4.38% 4.86% Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits 0.32% 0.35% 0.42% 0.41% 0.39% 0.36% 0.35% Money market deposits 0.70% 0.93% 1.41% 1.41% 1.43% 1.00% 1.47% Savings deposits 0.20% 0.21% 0.50% 0.62% 0.68% 0.29% 0.73% Certificates of deposit 1.77% 2.00% 2.12% 2.18% 2.18% 1.97% 2.24% Total interest-bearing deposits 0.93% 1.11% 1.39% 1.43% 1.48% 1.14% 1.50% Non-Deposit Funding: Borrowings 0.45% 0.53% 1.62% 2.52% 3.03% 0.73% 2.65% Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.91% 1.07% 1.40% 1.46% 1.51% 1.12% 1.54% Cost of deposits 0.72% 0.85% 1.13% 1.15% 1.20% 0.89% 1.21% Cost of funds 0.71% 0.83% 1.14% 1.17% 1.23% 0.88% 1.25% Net interest margin (1) 3.57% 3.49% 3.63% 3.66% 3.72% 3.56% 3.69% (1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.





For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Asset quality data 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) Nonperforming loans (1) $ 6,690 $ 9,803 $ 8,405 $ 8,879 $ 10,053 Other real estate owned 7,391 687 456 155 89 Nonperforming assets $ 14,081 $ 10,490 $ 8,861 $ 9,034 $ 10,142 Allowance for loan losses $ 11,359 $ 10,210 $ 9,244 $ 6,768 $ 7,001 Allowance for loan losses/total loans 1.01% 0.92% 0.93% 0.69% 0.70% Net charge-offs: Quarter-to-date $ 2,851 $ 34 $ 264 $ 693 $ 383 Year-to-date 3,149 298 264 1,550 857 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized: Quarter-to-date 1.01% 0.01% 0.11% 0.28% 0.15% Year-to-date 0.39% 0.06% 0.11% 0.16% 0.11% Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.59% 0.88% 0.84% 0.90% 1.01% Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans 169.79% 104.15% 109.98% 76.22% 69.64% Nonperforming assets/total assets 1.03% 0.78% 0.73% 0.76% 0.79% (1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.





Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity * For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Stockholders' Equity $ 142,056 $ 140,695 $ 132,687 $ 137,775 $ 135,913 $ 142,056 $ 135,913 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 16,878 16,961 17,044 17,127 17,212 16,878 17,212 Tangible Common Equity $ 125,178 $ 123,734 $ 115,643 $ 120,648 $ 118,701 $ 125,178 $ 118,701 Shares outstanding 6,378,110 6,369,467 6,369,467 6,423,630 6,423,130 6,378,110 6,423,130 Tangible book value per share $ 19.63 $ 19.43 $ 18.16 $ 18.78 $ 18.48 $ 19.63 $ 18.48 Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Average Stockholders' Equity $ 146,253 $ 139,287 $ 139,208 $ 140,475 $ 137,843 $ 142,949 $ 134,376 Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles 16,919 17,002 17,085 17,169 17,254 17,002 17,338 Average Tangible Common Equity $ 129,334 $ 122,285 $ 122,123 $ 123,306 $ 120,589 $ 125,947 $ 117,038 Net income $ 1,853 $ 2,966 $ 1,041 $ 3,141 $ 3,269 $ 5,860 $ 9,570 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 5.70% 9.76% 3.43% 10.11% 10.76% 6.22% 10.93% * All share and per share information has been adjusted for a two-for-one stock split completed on November 8, 2019





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Average Balance Sheets (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (3) $ 1,121,763 $ 12,603 4.48% $ 998,183 $ 12,804 5.10% Investment securities (3) 111,994 867 3.66% 104,878 819 3.71% Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4) 53,826 37 0.27% 44,925 262 2.31% Total interest-earning assets 1,287,583 13,507 4.23% 1,147,986 13,885 4.86% Noninterest-earning assets 66,836 60,261 Total assets $ 1,354,419 $ 1,208,247 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 149,048 $ 120 0.32% $ 104,212 $ 103 0.39% Money market deposits 176,136 312 0.70% 157,691 568 1.43% Savings deposits 223,507 113 0.20% 196,187 337 0.68% Certificates of deposit 349,981 1,561 1.77% 394,381 2,165 2.18% Short-term borrowings 19,740 14 0.28% 5,156 42 3.23% Other borrowings 17,130 28 0.65% 12,397 92 2.94% Total interest-bearing liabilities 935,542 2,148 0.91% 870,024 3,307 1.51% Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 270,868 197,015 Other liabilities 1,756 3,365 Stockholders' equity 146,253 137,843 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,354,419 $ 1,208,247 Net interest income $ 11,359 $ 10,578 Interest rate spread (1) 3.32% 3.35% Net interest margin (2) 3.57% 3.72% Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 137.63% 131.95% (1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $186 and $185 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.





For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (3) $ 1,121,763 $ 12,603 4.48% $ 1,092,095 $ 12,281 4.53% Investment securities (3) 111,994 867 3.66% 107,765 840 3.76% Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4) 53,826 37 0.27% 58,541 34 0.23% Total interest-earning assets 1,287,583 13,507 4.23% 1,258,401 13,155 4.27% Noninterest-earning assets 66,836 62,976 Total assets $ 1,354,419 $ 1,321,377 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 149,048 $ 120 0.32% $ 129,917 $ 112 0.35% Money market deposits 176,136 312 0.70% 164,434 381 0.93% Savings deposits 223,507 113 0.20% 198,967 104 0.21% Certificates of deposit 349,981 1,561 1.77% 350,298 1,739 2.00% Short-term borrowings 19,740 14 0.28% 55,973 32 0.23% Other borrowings 17,130 28 0.65% 15,615 62 1.60% Total interest-bearing liabilities 935,542 2,148 0.91% 915,204 2,430 1.07% Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 270,868 262,575 Other liabilities 1,756 4,311 Stockholders' equity 146,253 139,287 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,354,419 $ 1,321,377 Net interest income $ 11,359 $ 10,725 Interest rate spread (1) 3.32% 3.20% Net interest margin (2) 3.57% 3.49% Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 137.63% 137.50% (1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $186 and $190 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively. (4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (3) $ 1,065,964 $ 36,962 4.64% $ 1,000,291 $ 37,998 5.09% Investment securities (3) 108,551 2,493 3.68% 100,461 2,330 3.71% Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4) 51,361 216 0.56% 44,985 761 2.26% Total interest-earning assets 1,225,876 39,671 4.38% 1,145,737 41,089 4.86% Noninterest-earning assets 64,938 60,695 Total assets $ 1,290,814 $ 1,206,432 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 130,886 $ 349 0.36% $ 100,822 $ 263 0.35% Money market deposits 166,193 1,246 1.00% 170,544 1,880 1.47% Savings deposits 201,871 443 0.29% 199,829 1,090 0.73% Certificates of deposit 358,048 5,269 1.97% 368,540 6,162 2.24% Short-term borrowings 30,174 81 0.36% 17,967 334 2.49% Other borrowings 15,149 166 1.46% 13,114 283 2.89% Total interest-bearing liabilities 902,321 7,554 1.12% 870,816 10,012 1.54% Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 242,951 196,871 Other liabilities 2,593 4,369 Stockholders' equity 142,949 134,376 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,290,814 $ 1,206,432 Net interest income $ 32,117 $ 31,077 Interest rate spread (1) 3.26% 3.32% Net interest margin (2) 3.56% 3.69% Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 135.86% 131.57% (1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $565 and $523 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.





