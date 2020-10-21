Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2020 Nine Month Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

2020 Nine Month Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Net interest income up 3.3% to $32.1 million
  • Third quarter net interest income up 7.4% to $11.4 million
  • Noninterest income increased 23.9% to $4.4 million
  • Net income totaled $5.9 million, as the year-to-date provision for loan losses increased from $0.4 million to $7.7 million primarily due to the COVID-19 crisis and the resolution of an isolated commercial loan
  • Book value per share was up 5.3% to a record $22.27 per share
  • Tangible book value(1) per share was up 6.2% to $19.63 per share
  • Total loans increased 1.3% to $1.12 billion during the quarter, from $1.11 billion at June 30, 2020
  • Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 169.8%, compared to 69.6%
  • Middlefield remains well capitalized with an equity to assets ratio of 10.4% at September 30, 2020

Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Middlefield continues to achieve favorable financial results and strong operating performance despite the continued economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Third quarter financial results benefitted from a 35.0% year-over-year improvement in our cost of funds, a 63.9% year-over-year increase in noninterest income, and an 8.5% year-over-year reduction in noninterest expense. In addition, our third quarter net interest margin increased eight basis points from June 30, 2020.”  

“As you can see, we remain focused on managing items under our control, however, Middlefield is not immune from the economic challenges the COVID-19 crisis has had on our customers and communities. During the third quarter, profitability was impacted by a $4.0 million provision for loan losses as we continue increasing our allowance for loan losses primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy, as well as the resolution of an isolated commercial loan.

“We remain committed to pursuing strategies that support our long-term growth plan, prudently manage risk, and create sustainable value for our shareholders. The growth in loans and deposits over the past three months is encouraging and demonstrates our ability to provide compelling and community-oriented financial services throughout our Northeast Ohio and Central Ohio markets. We are also working to enhance our relationships with new commercial customers that we obtained through the PPP process and we are helping customers through loan forgiveness. In addition, we believe we have additional opportunities to grow noninterest income, further reduce our cost of funds, and manage noninterest expenses in the coming quarters. Our customers have demonstrated their resolve throughout this uncertain economic period, and I want to thank our employees for their dedication serving our local communities,” concluded Mr. Caldwell.

Income Statement
For the 2020 nine months, net interest income increased 3.3% to $32.1 million, compared to $31.1 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date, the net interest margin was 3.56%, compared to 3.69% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2020 third quarter was $11.4 million, compared to $10.6 million for the 2019 third quarter. The 7.4% increase in net interest income for the 2020 third quarter was largely a result of a 35.0% decrease in total interest expense. The net interest margin for the 2020 third quarter was 3.57%, compared to 3.72% for the same period of 2019, and 3.49% at June 30, 2020.

For the 2020 nine months, noninterest income increased 23.9% to $4.4 million, compared to $3.5 million for the same period last year primarily due to increased gains on sale of loans. Noninterest income for the 2020 third quarter increased 63.9% to $1.8 million, compared to $1.1 million for the same period last year.

For the 2020 nine months, noninterest expense decreased 3.1% to $22.0 million, compared to $22.7 million for the same period last year. Noninterest expense in the 2020 third quarter decreased 8.5% to $7.0 million from $7.7 million for the 2019 third quarter.  

Net income for the 2020 nine months ended September 30, 2020, was $5.9 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to $9.6 million, or $1.47 per diluted share for the same period last year. The decline in net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was primarily due to a $7.3 million increase in the year-to-date provision for loan losses as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and the resolution of an isolated commercial loan. Net income for the 2020 third quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $1.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $3.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the same period last year. The 2020 third quarter provision for loan losses increased $3.9 million, from the prior year period.

Balance Sheet
Total assets at September 30, 2020, increased 6.6% to approximately $1.36 billion from $1.28 billion at September 30, 2019. Net loans at September 30, 2020, were $1.11 billion, compared to $992.3 million at September 30, 2019, and $977.5 million at December 31, 2019. The 12.2% year-over-year improvement in net loans was primarily a result of PPP loans originated during the second and third quarters, as well as organic loan growth.

Total deposits at September 30, 2020, were $1.19 billion, compared to $1.03 billion at September 30, 2019. The 15.4% increase in deposits was driven by PPP deposits and pandemic uncertainty. The investment portfolio, which is entirely classified as available for sale, was $113.0 million at September 30, 2020, compared with $105.0 million at September 30, 2019.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer stated, “Our allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.01% at September 30, 2020, compared to 0.70% at September 30, 2019. During the quarter, asset quality was negatively affected by one large legacy credit of $2.7 million in the Central Ohio market, which was charged-off during the quarter. The issue is isolated to this borrower and was previously disclosed in early 2019. It is not indicative of a trend in the market, portfolio or an issue in underwriting.”

“Overall asset quality remains positive especially given the economic challenges and uncertainty facing many of our communities. Loans in deferral status declined 70% from $214.8 million at June 30, 2020, to $63.5 million at September 30, 2020. We are closely monitoring our loan portfolio, especially loans within at-risk categories. At September 30, 2020, no restaurant customers were seeking additional deferrals, while only half of the loans in second deferral status were within the hospitality segment. All hotel customers are long-standing customers, operate brand name properties in compelling markets, and our hotel portfolio has an average loan-to-value of 53%. Overall, the quality of our retail portfolio remains solid and appears to not be significantly impacted by the current difficult economic environment.   While our exposure to the hotel and retail sectors will impact near-term asset quality, we are comfortable with our current hotel and retail performance. We are doing everything we can to support all our customers and communities impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
At the end of the 2020 third quarter, shareholders’ equity increased 4.5% to $142.1 million compared to $135.9 million at September 30, 2019. On a per share basis, shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2020, was $22.27 compared to $21.16 at the same period last year.

Tangible stockholders’ equity(1) increased 5.5% to $125.2 million for the 2020 third quarter, compared to $118.7 million at September 30, 2019. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $19.63 at September 30, 2020, compared to $18.48 at September 30, 2019.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.45 per share, compared to $0.42 per share for the same period last year.

At September 30, 2020, the Company had an equity to assets leverage ratio of 10.41%, compared to 10.61% at September 30, 2019.

Asset Quality
The provision for loan losses for the 2020 third quarter was $4.0 million versus $80,000 for the same period last year. Most of the increased provision is the result of increases to the economic conditions qualitative factors and higher charge-off during the quarter. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020, were $14.1 million, compared to $10.1 million at September 30, 2019.

Net charge-offs for the 2020 third quarter were $2.9 million, or 1.01% of average loans, annualized, compared to $0.4 million, or 0.15% of average loans, annualized at September 30, 2019. This was primarily the result of resolving a large problem commercial loan that was transferred to other real estate during the quarter. Year-to-date net charge-offs were $3.1 million, or 0.39% of average loans, annualized compared to $0.9 million, or 0.11% of average loans, annualized for the same period last year.

The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2020, stood at $11.4 million, or 1.01% of total loans, compared to $7.0 million, or 0.70% of total loans at September 30, 2019.  

COVID-19 Update
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, was signed into law on March 27, 2020, and as a qualified SBA lender, we were automatically authorized to originate PPP loans. As of September 30, 2020, we approved 1,414 applications for up to $143.8 million of loans under the PPP.  

As of September 30, 2020, we modified 41 loans aggregating $63.5 million primarily consisting of the deferral of principal and interest payments and the extension of the maturity date, compared to 362 loans aggregating $214.8 million at June 30, 2020.

Details with respect to second deferral loan modifications are as follows:

Second Deferrals
Loan Type   Number of
Loans		   Balance
(in thousands)		   % of Total Loans
Retail   10   $   18,638   1.65%
Multifamily & Residential NOO   -   -   -
Ambulatory Care, Nursing/
   Rehabilitation and Social Assistance		  
1		  
9,672		  
0.86%
Hospitality & tourism   15   31,707   2.81%
Restaurant/food service/bar   -   -   -
Other   4   $        499   0.04%
   Total   30   $   60,516   5.37%








About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.36 billion at September 30, 2020. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.  

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share and return on average tangible equity, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.   

                             
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                            
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                            
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                        
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      December 31,      September 30,
Balance Sheets (period end)   2020     2020     2020     2019     2019
ASSETS                            
Cash and due from banks $ 46,097   $ 55,766   $ 53,533   $ 35,113   $ 118,956
Federal funds sold   6,884     2,520     1,800     -     1,069
Cash and cash equivalents   52,981     58,286     55,333     35,113     120,025
Equity securities, at fair value   553     581     550     710     628
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   112,968     112,529     102,959     105,733     105,041
Loans held for sale   10,457     4,151     513     1,220     791
Loans:                            
Commercial real estate:                            
Owner occupied   107,342     110,134     113,272     102,386     106,839
Non-owner occupied   310,512     300,577     292,775     302,180     312,049
Multifamily   39,622     37,604     52,276     62,028     70,633
Residential real estate   222,237     227,427     233,900     234,798     236,280
Commercial and industrial   258,313     240,096     106,797     89,527     85,861
Home equity lines of credit   115,223     117,196     114,933     112,248     111,459
Construction and other   60,613     66,015     71,186     66,680     60,957
Consumer installment   10,534     11,210     12,861     14,411     15,204
Total loans   1,124,396     1,110,259     998,000     984,258     999,282
Less allowance for loan and lease losses   11,359     10,210     9,244     6,768     7,001
Net loans   1,113,037     1,100,049     988,756     977,490     992,281
Premises and equipment, net   18,633     18,962     17,653     17,874     17,182
Goodwill   15,071     15,071     15,071     15,071     15,071
Core deposit intangibles   1,807     1,890     1,973     2,056     2,141
Bank-owned life insurance   16,832     16,723     16,618     16,511     16,403
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   22,470     15,078     14,513     10,697     11,015
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,364,809   $ 1,343,320   $ 1,213,939   $ 1,182,475   $ 1,280,578
                             
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      December 31,      September 30,
    2020     2020     2020     2019     2019
LIABILITIES                            
Deposits:                            
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 268,838   $ 270,738   $ 206,372   $ 191,370   $ 199,235
Interest-bearing demand   179,080     136,722     125,184     107,844     107,033
Money market   184,936     168,842     156,556     160,826     155,419
Savings   231,696     218,545     175,468     192,003     182,005
Time   329,413     363,420     340,130     368,800     390,721
Total deposits   1,193,963     1,158,267     1,003,710     1,020,843     1,034,413
                             
Short-term borrowings   -     20,417     60,000     5,075     92,000
Other borrowings   17,100     17,162     12,662     12,750     12,359
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   11,690     6,779     4,880     6,032     5,893
TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,222,753     1,202,625     1,081,252     1,044,700     1,144,665
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY *                            
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,307,472                            
  shares issued, 6,378,110 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020   86,871     86,722     86,722     86,617     86,617
Retained earnings   68,046     67,150     65,140     65,063     62,886
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   4,077     3,761     (2,237)     1,842     2,157
Treasury stock, at cost; 929,362 shares as of September 30, 2020   (16,938)     (16,938)     (16,938)     (15,747)     (15,747)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   142,056     140,695     132,687     137,775     135,913
                             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,364,809   $ 1,343,320   $ 1,213,939   $ 1,182,475   $ 1,280,578
                             
* All share and per share information has been adjusted for a two-for-one stock split completed on November 8, 2019                
                             


                                         
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                                        
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                                        
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                                    
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      December 31,      September 30,     September 30,     September 30,
Statements of Income   2020     2020     2020     2019     2019     2020     2019
                                         
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                                        
Interest and fees on loans $ 12,603   $ 12,281   $ 12,078   $ 12,392   $ 12,804   $ 36,962   $ 37,998
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions   8     7     94     124     193     109     549
Federal funds sold   -     -     21     22     24     21     56
Investment securities:                                        
Taxable interest   249     206     157     197     206     612     599
Tax-exempt interest   618     634     629     661     613     1,881     1,731
Dividends on stock   29     27     30     40     45     86     156
Total interest and dividend income   13,507     13,155     13,009     13,436     13,885     39,671     41,089
INTEREST EXPENSE                                        
Deposits   2,106     2,336     2,865     3,014     3,173     7,307     9,395
Short-term borrowings   14     32     35     34     42     81     334
Other borrowings   28     62     76     80     92     166     283
Total interest expense   2,148     2,430     2,976     3,128     3,307     7,554     10,012
                                         
NET INTEREST INCOME   11,359     10,725     10,033     10,308     10,578     32,117     31,077
                                         
Provision for loan losses   4,000     1,000     2,740     460     80     7,740     430
                                         
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                                        
FOR LOAN LOSSES   7,359     9,725     7,293     9,848     10,498     24,377     30,647
NONINTEREST INCOME                                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   691     566     553     577     571     1,810     1,609
Investment securities gains on sale, net   -     -     -     -     4     -     194
(Loss) gain on equity securities   (28)     31     (160)     82     (32)     (157)     12
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance   109     105     107     108     109     321     323
Gains on sale of loans   660     381     114     148     128     1,155     285
Other income   379     412     460     390     325     1,251     1,113
Total noninterest income   1,811     1,495     1,074     1,305     1,105     4,380     3,536
                                         
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   3,597     4,076     3,524     4,049     4,272     11,197     12,474
Occupancy expense   497     483     550     580     535     1,530     1,584
Equipment expense   363     307     273     270     244     943     770
Data processing costs   683     684     666     614     580     2,033     1,594
Ohio state franchise tax   282     281     268     262     262     831     782
Federal deposit insurance expense   123     74     123     -     -     320     230
Professional fees   289     369     349     448     401     1,007     1,235
Advertising expense   217     217     209     128     202     643     605
Software amortization expense   70     74     141     159     182     285     206
Core deposit intangible amortization   83     83     83     85     86     249     256
Other expense   818     1,041     1,066     783     909     2,925     2,919
Total noninterest expense   7,022     7,689     7,252     7,378     7,673     21,963     22,655
                                         
Income before income taxes   2,148     3,531     1,115     3,775     3,930     6,794     11,528
Income taxes   295     565     74     634     661     934     1,958
                                         
NET INCOME $ 1,853   $ 2,966   $ 1,041   $ 3,141   $ 3,269   $ 5,860   $ 9,570
                                         


                                         
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                                        
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                                        
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)                                    
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      December 31,      September 30,     September 30,     September 30,
    2020     2020     2020     2019     2019     2020     2019
Per common share data (5)                                         
Net income per common share - basic $ 0.29   $ 0.47   $ 0.16   $ 0.48   $ 0.51   $ 0.92   $ 1.48
Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.29   $ 0.46   $ 0.16   $ 0.48   $ 0.50   $ 0.92   $ 1.47
Dividends declared per share $ 0.15   $ 0.15   $ 0.15   $ 0.15   $ 0.14   $ 0.45   $ 0.42
Book value per share (period end) $ 22.27   $ 22.09   $ 20.83   $ 21.45   $ 21.16   $ 22.27   $ 21.16
Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3) $ 19.63   $ 19.43   $ 18.16   $ 18.78   $ 18.48   $ 19.63   $ 18.48
Dividends declared $ 957   $ 956   $ 964   $ 964   $ 900   $ 2,877   $ 2,721
Dividend yield   3.09%     2.91%     3.82%     2.28%     2.37%     3.11%     2.40%
Dividend payout ratio   51.65%     32.23%     92.60%     30.69%     27.53%     49.10%     28.43%
Average shares outstanding - basic   6,376,291     6,369,467     6,417,109     6,423,543     6,458,258     6,387,581     6,486,202
Average shares outstanding - diluted   6,385,765     6,388,118     6,429,443     6,455,387     6,479,066     6,397,674     6,506,838
Period ending shares outstanding   6,378,110     6,369,467     6,369,467     6,423,630     6,423,130     6,378,110     6,423,130
                                         
Selected ratios                                        
Return on average assets   0.54%     0.90%     0.35%     1.04%     1.07%     0.61%     1.06%
Return on average equity   5.04%     8.56%     3.01%     8.87%     9.41%     5.48%     9.52%
Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4)   5.70%     9.76%     3.43%     10.11%     10.76%     6.22%     10.93%
Efficiency (1)   51.96%     61.29%     63.47%     61.75%     63.93%     58.59%     63.75%
Equity to assets at period end   10.41%     10.47%     10.93%     11.65%     10.61%     10.41%     10.61%
Noninterest expense to average assets   0.52%     0.58%     0.61%     0.61%     0.64%     1.70%     1.88%
                                         
(1)  The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income      
(2)  See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below                             
(3)  Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding                                  
(4)  Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity                        
(5)  All share and per share information has been adjusted for the two-for-one stock split completed on November 8, 2019                      
                                         


                                         
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                                        
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                                        
(Unaudited)                                        
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      December 31,      September 30,     September 30,     September 30,
Yields   2020     2020     2020     2019     2019     2020     2019
Interest-earning assets:                                        
Loans receivable (2)   4.48%     4.53%     4.95%     4.97%     5.10%     4.64%     5.09%
Investment securities (2)   3.66%     3.76%     3.62%     3.94%     3.71%     3.68%     3.71%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks   0.27%     0.23%     1.40%     1.65%     2.31%     0.56%     2.26%
Total interest-earning assets   4.23%     4.27%     4.69%     4.75%     4.86%     4.38%     4.86%
Deposits:                                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits   0.32%     0.35%     0.42%     0.41%     0.39%     0.36%     0.35%
Money market deposits   0.70%     0.93%     1.41%     1.41%     1.43%     1.00%     1.47%
Savings deposits   0.20%     0.21%     0.50%     0.62%     0.68%     0.29%     0.73%
Certificates of deposit   1.77%     2.00%     2.12%     2.18%     2.18%     1.97%     2.24%
Total interest-bearing deposits   0.93%     1.11%     1.39%     1.43%     1.48%     1.14%     1.50%
Non-Deposit Funding:                                        
Borrowings   0.45%     0.53%     1.62%     2.52%     3.03%     0.73%     2.65%
Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.91%     1.07%     1.40%     1.46%     1.51%     1.12%     1.54%
Cost of deposits   0.72%     0.85%     1.13%     1.15%     1.20%     0.89%     1.21%
Cost of funds   0.71%     0.83%     1.14%     1.17%     1.23%     0.88%     1.25%
Net interest margin (1)   3.57%     3.49%     3.63%     3.66%     3.72%     3.56%     3.69%
                                         
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.                              
(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.                        
                                         


    For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      December 31,      September 30,
Asset quality data   2020     2020     2020     2019     2019
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                            
Nonperforming loans (1) $ 6,690   $ 9,803   $ 8,405   $ 8,879   $ 10,053
Other real estate owned   7,391     687     456     155     89
Nonperforming assets $ 14,081   $ 10,490   $ 8,861   $ 9,034   $ 10,142
                             
Allowance for loan losses $ 11,359   $ 10,210   $ 9,244   $ 6,768   $ 7,001
Allowance for loan losses/total loans   1.01%     0.92%     0.93%     0.69%     0.70%
Net charge-offs:                            
Quarter-to-date $ 2,851   $ 34   $ 264   $ 693   $ 383
Year-to-date   3,149     298     264     1,550     857
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized:                            
Quarter-to-date   1.01%     0.01%     0.11%     0.28%     0.15%
Year-to-date   0.39%     0.06%     0.11%     0.16%     0.11%
                             
Nonperforming loans/total loans   0.59%     0.88%     0.84%     0.90%     1.01%
Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans   169.79%     104.15%     109.98%     76.22%     69.64%
Nonperforming assets/total assets   1.03%     0.78%     0.73%     0.76%     0.79%
(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.      
                             


Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity *                                        
  For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)   September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      December 31,      September 30,     September 30,     September 30,
    2020     2020     2020     2019     2019     2020     2019
                                         
Stockholders' Equity $ 142,056   $ 140,695   $ 132,687   $ 137,775   $ 135,913   $ 142,056   $ 135,913
Less Goodwill and other intangibles   16,878     16,961     17,044     17,127     17,212     16,878     17,212
Tangible Common Equity $ 125,178   $ 123,734   $ 115,643   $ 120,648   $ 118,701   $ 125,178   $ 118,701
                                         
Shares outstanding   6,378,110     6,369,467     6,369,467     6,423,630     6,423,130     6,378,110     6,423,130
Tangible book value per share $ 19.63   $ 19.43   $ 18.16   $ 18.78   $ 18.48   $ 19.63   $ 18.48
                                         
Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity                                        
  For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended
                                         
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      December 31,      September 30,     September 30,     September 30,
    2020     2020     2020     2019     2019     2020     2019
                                         
Average Stockholders' Equity $ 146,253   $ 139,287   $ 139,208   $ 140,475   $ 137,843   $ 142,949   $ 134,376
Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles   16,919     17,002     17,085     17,169     17,254     17,002     17,338
Average Tangible Common Equity $ 129,334   $ 122,285   $ 122,123   $ 123,306   $ 120,589   $ 125,947   $ 117,038
                                         
Net income $ 1,853   $ 2,966   $ 1,041   $ 3,141   $ 3,269   $ 5,860   $ 9,570
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)   5.70%     9.76%     3.43%     10.11%     10.76%     6.22%     10.93%
* All share and per share information has been adjusted for a two-for-one stock split completed on November 8, 2019                            
                                         


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                                  
Average Balance Sheets                                  
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                                  
    For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,     September 30,
    2020     2019
    Average           Average     Average           Average
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans receivable (3)   $          1,121,763     $               12,603     4.48%     $             998,183     $               12,804     5.10%
Investment securities (3)   111,994     867     3.66%     104,878     819     3.71%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)   53,826     37     0.27%     44,925     262     2.31%
Total interest-earning assets   1,287,583     13,507     4.23%     1,147,986     13,885     4.86%
Noninterest-earning assets   66,836                 60,261            
Total assets   $          1,354,419                 $          1,208,247            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $             149,048     $                    120     0.32%     $             104,212     $                    103     0.39%
Money market deposits   176,136     312     0.70%     157,691     568     1.43%
Savings deposits   223,507     113     0.20%     196,187     337     0.68%
Certificates of deposit   349,981     1,561     1.77%     394,381     2,165     2.18%
Short-term borrowings   19,740     14     0.28%     5,156     42     3.23%
Other borrowings   17,130     28     0.65%     12,397     92     2.94%
Total interest-bearing liabilities   935,542     2,148     0.91%     870,024     3,307     1.51%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   270,868                 197,015            
Other liabilities   1,756                 3,365            
Stockholders' equity   146,253                 137,843            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $          1,354,419                 $          1,208,247            
Net interest income         $               11,359                 $               10,578      
Interest rate spread (1)               3.32%                 3.35%
Net interest margin (2)               3.57%                 3.72%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                                  
average interest-bearing liabilities               137.63%                 131.95%
                                   
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.            
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.                        
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $186 and  $185 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.      
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                                  
                                   


    For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,     June 30,
    2020     2020
    Average           Average     Average           Average
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans receivable (3)   $          1,121,763     $               12,603     4.48%     $          1,092,095     $               12,281     4.53%
Investment securities (3)   111,994     867     3.66%     107,765     840     3.76%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)   53,826     37     0.27%     58,541     34     0.23%
Total interest-earning assets   1,287,583     13,507     4.23%     1,258,401     13,155     4.27%
Noninterest-earning assets   66,836                 62,976            
Total assets   $          1,354,419                 $          1,321,377            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $             149,048     $                    120     0.32%     $             129,917     $                    112     0.35%
Money market deposits   176,136     312     0.70%     164,434     381     0.93%
Savings deposits   223,507     113     0.20%     198,967     104     0.21%
Certificates of deposit   349,981     1,561     1.77%     350,298     1,739     2.00%
Short-term borrowings   19,740     14     0.28%     55,973     32     0.23%
Other borrowings   17,130     28     0.65%     15,615     62     1.60%
Total interest-bearing liabilities   935,542     2,148     0.91%     915,204     2,430     1.07%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   270,868                 262,575            
Other liabilities   1,756                 4,311            
Stockholders' equity   146,253                 139,287            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $          1,354,419                 $          1,321,377            
Net interest income         $               11,359                 $               10,725      
Interest rate spread (1)               3.32%                 3.20%
Net interest margin (2)               3.57%                 3.49%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                                  
average interest-bearing liabilities               137.63%                 137.50%
                                   
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.            
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.                        
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $186 and $190 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                                  
                                   


    For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,     September 30,
    2020     2019
    Average           Average     Average           Average
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans receivable (3)   $          1,065,964     $               36,962     4.64%     $          1,000,291     $               37,998     5.09%
Investment securities (3)   108,551     2,493     3.68%     100,461     2,330     3.71%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)   51,361     216     0.56%     44,985     761     2.26%
Total interest-earning assets   1,225,876     39,671     4.38%     1,145,737     41,089     4.86%
Noninterest-earning assets   64,938                 60,695            
Total assets   $          1,290,814                 $          1,206,432            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $             130,886     $                    349     0.36%     $             100,822     $                    263     0.35%
Money market deposits   166,193     1,246     1.00%     170,544     1,880     1.47%
Savings deposits   201,871     443     0.29%     199,829     1,090     0.73%
Certificates of deposit   358,048     5,269     1.97%     368,540     6,162     2.24%
Short-term borrowings   30,174     81     0.36%     17,967     334     2.49%
Other borrowings   15,149     166     1.46%     13,114     283     2.89%
Total interest-bearing liabilities   902,321     7,554     1.12%     870,816     10,012     1.54%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   242,951                 196,871            
Other liabilities   2,593                 4,369            
Stockholders' equity   142,949                 134,376            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $          1,290,814                 $          1,206,432            
Net interest income         $               32,117                 $               31,077      
Interest rate spread (1)               3.26%                 3.32%
Net interest margin (2)               3.56%                 3.69%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                                  
average interest-bearing liabilities               135.86%                 131.57%
                                   
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.            
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.                        
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $565 and  $523 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.      
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                                  
                                   


Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Thomas G. Caldwell
President/Chief Executive Officer  
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(440) 632-1666 Ext. 3200
tcaldwell@middlefieldbank.com 		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com

 

