Maverick ‘Future 40’ Award Honorees Announced

Future 40 award recognizes conservative young professionals across the country

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, DC, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavericks, INC, the premier national network for conservative young professionals, announced the honorees of its 2020 Future 40 award, sponsored by the Justice Action Network. The Future 40 recognizes conservative young professionals across the country that embody the next generation of leadership in the public and private sector.

This year’s class of Future 40 honorees is the most diverse group ever, including 17 women, eight U.S. military veterans and four first-and-second-generation American citizens.

“We are is thrilled with this year’s distinguished group of Future 40 honorees,” said Fritz Brogan, Chair of Mavericks INC and Maverick PAC. “Our honorees come from different backgrounds and truly represent the future of the conservative moment. The Future 40 Nominating Committee, chaired by Luis Andre Gazitua, did a phenomenal job in selecting this year’s class and we expect great things to come from them.”

List of Honorees (in alphabetical order):

Chris Anderson

Erica Arbetter

Jeanette Bottler

Kat Cammack

Madison Campbell

Blake Carpenter

Genevieve Collins

John Cook

Sarah Curran

Jack Curtis

Danielle Doheny

Amanda Emmons

Alyssa Farah

Peter Feldman Chris Godbey

Schylr Greggs

Zachary Haines

Jason Halliburton

Marina Hardy

Jon Hartley

Mandie Jones

Adam Kincaid

Aaron Kinsey

Nicholas Langworthy

Cory Liu

Blair Milo

Matt Mowers

Roxy Ndebumadu Molly Parnell

Tony Pearson

Kailyn Perez

Gus Portela

Thomas Pressly

Adam Raezler

Guy Reschenthaler

Jeremy Schwarz

Kevin Seifert

Shane Shannon

Lisa Song Sutton

Micah Yousefi

Other notable honorees include White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah, Congressman Guy Reschenthaler (PA-14) and Congressional Candidate for Texas’s 32nd District Genevieve Collins. Previous recipients of the Future 40 Award include Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY-21) and Congressmen Dan Crenshaw (TX-2), Will Hurd (TX-23) and Senator Josh Hawley (MO).



This award is presented by Mavericks, Inc., a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization. To learn more about each of the 2020 Future 40 winners, please visit www.maverickpac.com.

About Mavericks, INC.

Mavericks, INC, alongside its political arm, Maverick PAC, is the premier national network for conservative young business professionals. Their network spans across the country, with members in a variety of industries. Maverick members engage with the top leaders in business, government and politics to discuss the important policy and business issues of today in an effort to cultivate a greater tomorrow.

Casey Elliott 3128605353 ce@prismgroup.global