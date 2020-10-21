Norsk Hydro: Invitation to Investor presentation

/EIN News/ -- Hydro and Lyse to establish hydropower company

President & CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim and EVP of Energy, Arvid Moss, will present the transaction by an audio webcast and a conference call at 10:00 CEST today, Wednesday 21 October.

In order to listen to the presentation, please join the audio webcast . There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentations. If you would like to ask questions, you need to join the conference call before the end of the presentation. See details below (it will not be possible to ask questions on the audio webcast).

To join the conference call, please use the “Click to Join” link below 5-10 minutes prior to start time. You will be asked to enter your phone number and registration details. The Event Conferencing system will call you on the phone number you provide and place you into the event. Please note that the “Click to Join” link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Please use the “Click to Join” option for the easiest way to join the conference call.

Click to Join Call 10:00 CEST >>

As an alternative, use the dial-in numbers below for the conference call:

Norway +47 2100 2613

UK +44 (0)330 336 9104

USA +1 323-794-2558

Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6573

Brazil +55 11 3181 8580

Germany +49 (0)89 2030 31236

Participant Passcode: 661786

Audio webcast link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20201021_5

Attachment