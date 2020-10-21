Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:BLLB) $BLLB. Intent to file with OTC Markets to achieve Pink Current Status

Bell Buckle Holdings (OTCMKTS:BLLB)

NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:BLLB) $BLLB. The Company Updates Shareholders and Potential Investors of Management’s Intent to file with OTC Markets all required and fillings and updates to achieve Pink Current Status and Removal of the Caveat Emptor.

The Company will adhere to OTC Markets and SEC guidelines for “Best Practices for Disclosure and Transparency,” stated Kim Halvorson, Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. CEO.

In adhering to these guidelines, the Company is in good standing with the state, and federal taxation departments. The Company is in good standing with the Transfer Agent. All Share information will be automatically updated on the OTC Markets. As of yesterday, OTC Markets has approved BLLB to access and update the profile. As of today, OTC Markets has approved BLLB to upload financials. Today, The Company is uploading previous two calendar years 2018 and 2019 with the OTC Markets Annual Disclosure Statements for the respective Audited Financial Periods. The Company will over time, upload old missing financials that allow us to upload to our current financials.

The Company will upload as many financials as it will take for the Company to apply with the OTCIQ for upgrading the symbol in addition to the removal of the Caveat Emptor (Skull and Cross Bones). The Company is also notifying our shareholders today, we will be uploading as many financials and disclosure to upgrade the status. The Company understands that the transition is Skull and Cross Bones, to Stop Sign, from Stop Sign to Yield and from Yield to Current. The Company needs to be reviewed by Compliance at OTC Markets to be permitted to have Pink Current.

The Company believes that it needs to be in good standing for it to provide shareholder value. The more transparent that it is with financials and its business plan, the better confidence it brings for the investors. It aims to have long term investors. The business plan permits growth in shareholder value, and the Company is not stopping at Pink Current. "We are very excited about getting OTCIQ access. The Company has not had this in many years, It has been a “skull and cross bones” on OTC Market for a long time, we are emancipating from this status so that we can provide new vigor to the Company” commented Kim Halvorson, CEO.

Again, we are very focused on full disclosure as per the OTCIQ guidelines and we are proud to provide AUDITED financials. Audited financials are a required if our goal is to uplist from Pinks.



