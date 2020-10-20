Teradyne Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Revenue of $ 819 million in Q 3 ’20 grew 41 % from Q 3 ’19

Q 3 ’ 20 GAAP earnings per share grew 61 % and Non-GAAP earnings per share grew 53 % from Q 3 ’1 9

Test revenue grew 46 % from Q 3 ’19 on Memory, Storage, and System on a Chip (SOC) T est strength

Industrial Automation revenue was up sequentially and flat with Q 3 ’ 19 on improving g lobal manufacturing conditions and new products

Q4’20 Revenue guidance at mid-point represents 8% growth from Q4’19

Q 3 '20 Q 3 '1 9 Q 2 ' 20 9 Mos ’20 9 Mos ’19 Revenue (mil) $819 $582 $839 $2,363 $1,640 GAAP EPS $1.21 $ 0.75 $1.05 $3.23 $1.92 Non-GAAP EPS $1.18 $ 0.77 $1.33 $3.52 $1.97

/EIN News/ -- NORTH READING, Mass., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported revenue of $819 million for the third quarter of 2020 of which $592 million was in Semiconductor Test, $118 million in System Test, $41 million in Wireless Test and $69 million in Industrial Automation. GAAP net income for the third quarter was $222.7 million or $1.21 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, Teradyne’s net income in the third quarter was $205.4 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, which excluded restructuring and other charges, acquired intangible asset amortization, non-cash convertible debt interest, discrete tax adjustments and included the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

“We delivered quarterly sales above plan and generated a dollar per share or more in non-GAAP earnings for the third consecutive quarter,” said CEO and President Mark Jagiela. “The results were driven by record memory and storage test shipments along with strong System on a Chip (SOC) test demand for mobility and compute devices. In Industrial Automation, sales grew 17% from Q2’20 on the combination of improving conditions in the manufacturing sector and new products.

“Entering Q4, market conditions in our test businesses are stronger than expected and we’ve positioned our production capacity to respond to potential short lead time demands as we move through the quarter. For the full year 2020, at the mid-point of our guidance, we expect our year-over-year sales to grow more than 33% to over $3.0 billion and GAAP earning per share to grow 58% to $4.12 and non-GAAP earnings per share to grow 57% to $4.50.”

Guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020 is revenue of $680 million to $740 million, with GAAP net income of $0.81 to $0.96 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $0.90 to $1.06 per diluted share. Non-GAAP guidance excludes acquired intangible asset amortization, non-cash convertible debt interest and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

Webcast

A conference call to discuss the third quarter results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, Wednesday, October 21. Interested investors should access the webcast at investors.teradyne.com/events-presentations at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. A replay will be available on Teradyne’s Investor Relations site at investors.teradyne.com.

Non-GAAP Results

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, Teradyne also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain income items and charges. These results are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income exclude acquired intangible assets amortization, non-cash convertible debt interest, pension actuarial gains and losses, discrete income tax adjustments, fair value inventory step-up, and restructuring and other, and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments. GAAP requires that these items be included in determining income from operations and net income. Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP net income per share are non-GAAP performance measures presented to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Teradyne’s baseline performance before gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of Teradyne’s current core business or future outlook. These non-GAAP performance measures are used to make operational decisions, to determine employee compensation, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes fair value inventory step-up. GAAP requires that this item be included in determining gross margin. Non-GAAP gross margin dollar amount and percentage are non-GAAP performance measures that management believes provide useful supplemental information for management and the investor. Management uses non-GAAP gross margin as a performance measure for Teradyne’s current core business and future outlook and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical gross margin results and the gross margin results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP diluted shares include the impact of Teradyne’s call option on its shares. Management believes each of these non-GAAP performance measures provides useful supplemental information for investors, allowing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision making and in the review of Teradyne’s financial and operational performance, as well as facilitating meaningful comparisons of Teradyne’s results in the current period compared with those in prior and future periods. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibits and on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then selecting “Financials” and the “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” link. The non-GAAP performance measures discussed in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2019, Teradyne had revenue of $2.3 billion and today employs 5,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Teradyne’s future business prospects, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, results of operations, market conditions, earnings per share, the payment of a quarterly dividend, the repurchase of Teradyne common stock pursuant to a share repurchase program, and the impact of U.S. export and tariff laws. Such statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of Teradyne’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, events, earnings per share, use of cash, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock, payment of the senior convertible notes, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, or the impact of U.S. export and tariff laws. There can be no assurance that management’s estimates of Teradyne’s future results or other forward-looking statements will be achieved. Additionally, the current dividend program may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.

On May 16, 2019, Huawei and 68 of its affiliates, including HiSilicon, were added to the U.S. Department of Commerce Entity List under U.S. Export Administration Regulations (the “EAR”). This action by the U.S. Department of Commerce imposed new export licensing requirements on exports, re-exports, and in-country transfers of all U.S. - regulated products, software and technology to the designated Huawei entities. While most of Teradyne’s products are not subject to the EAR and therefore not affected by the Entity List restrictions, some of its products are currently manufactured in the U.S. and thus subject to the Entity List restrictions. Compliance with the current Entity List restrictions has not significantly impacted Teradyne’s sales.

On August 17, 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce published final regulations expanding the scope of the U.S. EAR to include additional products that would become subject to export restrictions relating to Huawei entities including HiSilicon. These new regulations restrict the sale to Huawei and the designated Huawei entities of certain non-U.S. made items, such as semiconductor devices, manufactured for or sold to Huawei entities including HiSilicon under specific, detailed conditions set forth in the new regulations. The new regulations also restrict Teradyne’s sales to Huawei, HiSilicon and their suppliers. Because the impact of these new regulations on Huawei’s business is both fluid and uncertain, at this time, Teradyne does not know the potential extent of the impact of the new regulations on its business with Huawei entities including HiSilicon and their suppliers. Teradyne is taking appropriate actions, including filing for licenses with the Department of Commerce and working with the U.S. regulators to understand the intended scope of the restrictions. However, Teradyne cannot be certain that the actions it takes will mitigate all of the risks associated with the new export controls that may impact its business. It is possible that these new regulations and any other additional regulations that may be implemented by the U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency could have a material impact on Teradyne’s business and financial results.

On April 28, 2020, the Department of Commerce published new export control regulations for certain U.S. products and technology sold to military end users or for military end-use in China, Russia and Venezuela. The definition of military end user is broad. The regulations went into effect on June 29, 2020. Teradyne does not expect that compliance with the new export controls will significantly impact its ability to sell products to its customers in China or to manufacture products in China. The new export controls, however, could disrupt the Company’s supply chain, increase compliance costs and impact the demand for the Company’s products in China and, thus, have a material adverse impact on Teradyne’s business, financial condition or results of operations. In addition, while the Company maintains an export compliance program, its compliance controls could be circumvented, exposing the Company to legal liabilities. Teradyne will continue to assess the potential impact of the new export controls on its business and operations and take appropriate actions, including filing for licenses with the Department of Commerce, to minimize any disruption. However, Teradyne cannot be certain that the actions it takes will mitigate all of the risks associated with the new export controls that may impact its business.



The global outbreak of the recent novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has resulted in authorities implementing numerous measures to try to contain the virus, such as travel bans and restrictions, quarantines, shelter in place orders, and shutdowns. These measures have impacted and may further impact Teradyne’s workforce and operations, the operations of its customers, and those of its contract manufacturers and suppliers. The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the Company’s results of operations, including increased costs company-wide and decreased sales in its industrial automation businesses. At this time, the Company cannot accurately estimate the amount of the impact for Teradyne’s 2020 financial results and to its future financial results. There is considerable uncertainty regarding the impact on Teradyne’s business from the measures in place and potential future measures, and restrictions on Teradyne’s access to its manufacturing facilities or on its support operations or workforce, or similar limitations for its contractor manufacturers and suppliers, and restrictions or disruptions of transportation, such as reduced availability of transportation and increased border controls or closures, could limit Teradyne’s capacity to meet customer demand and have a material adverse effect on its financial condition and results of operations. The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly increased economic and demand uncertainty in Teradyne’s markets. This uncertainty could result in a significant decrease in demand for Teradyne’s products for an uncertain period of time. The spread of COVID-19 has caused Teradyne to modify its business practices (including employee travel, employees working remotely, and cancellation of physical participation in meetings, events and conferences), and the Company may take further actions as may be required by government authorities or that it determines are in the best interests of its employees, customers, contract manufacturers and suppliers. There is uncertainty that such measures will be sufficient to mitigate the risks posed by the virus, and Teradyne’s ability to perform critical functions could be impacted. Due to the uncertainty regarding the length, severity and potential business impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Teradyne suspended its stock repurchase program announced in January 2020. At this time, Teradyne does not know whether or when it will authorize future stock repurchase programs. The degree to which COVID-19 impacts Teradyne’s results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including, but not limited to, the duration and continued spread of the outbreak, its severity, the actions to contain the virus or treat its impact, and how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions can resume.

Important factors that could cause actual results, earnings per share, use of cash, dividend payments, repurchases of common stock, or payment of the senior convertible notes to differ materially from those presently expected include: conditions affecting the markets in which Teradyne operates; decreased or delayed product demand from one or more significant customers; development, delivery and acceptance of new products; the ability to grow the Industrial Automation business; increased research and development spending; deterioration of Teradyne’s financial condition; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and related government responses on the market and demand for Teradyne’s products, on its contract manufacturers and supply chain, and on its workforce; the consummation and success of any mergers or acquisitions; unexpected cash needs; insufficient cash flow to make required payments and pay the principal amount on the senior convertible notes; the business judgment of the board of directors that a declaration of a dividend or the repurchase of common stock is not in the company’s best interests; additional U.S. tax regulations or IRS guidance; the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed in the U.S. or China; compliance with trade protection measures or export restrictions; the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency regulations relating to Huawei and HiSilicon; and other events, factors and risks disclosed in filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the “Risk Factors” sections of Teradyne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2020. The forward-looking statements provided by Teradyne in this press release represent management’s views as of the date of this release. Teradyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause management’s views to change. However, while Teradyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Teradyne specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Teradyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

For more information, contact:

Andrew Blanchard

Investor Relations

Tel 978.370.2425

investorrelations@teradyne.com

TERADYNE, INC. REPORT FOR THIRD FISCAL QUARTER OF 2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 27,

2020 June 28,

2020 September 29,

2019 September 27,

2020 September 29,

2019 Net revenues $ 819,484 $ 838,661 $ 582,038 $ 2,362,500 $ 1,640,315 Cost of revenues (exclusive of acquired intangible assets amortization shown separately below) (1) 360,556 367,188 237,000 1,026,549 683,724 Gross profit 458,928 471,473 345,038 1,335,951 956,591 Operating expenses: Selling and administrative (2) 115,840 113,259 109,166 340,488 319,990 Engineering and development 94,909 94,102 77,804 274,170 236,030 Acquired intangible assets amortization 6,219 8,941 9,647 25,052 30,363 Restructuring and other (3) (27,701 ) 37,222 (6,500 ) 1,915 (11,792 ) Operating expenses 189,267 253,524 190,117 641,625 574,591 Income from operations 269,661 217,949 154,921 694,326 382,000 Interest and other expense (4) 5,930 658 3,188 16,237 5,111 Income before income taxes 263,731 217,291 151,733 678,089 376,889 Income tax provision 41,013 28,383 15,873 90,274 34,494 Net income $ 222,718 $ 188,908 $ 135,860 $ 587,815 $ 342,395 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.34 $ 1.14 $ 0.80 $ 3.54 $ 2.00 Diluted $ 1.21 $ 1.05 $ 0.75 $ 3.23 $ 1.92 Weighted average common shares - basic 166,014 165,789 169,641 166,131 171,471 Weighted average common shares - diluted (5) 184,338 180,257 180,494 181,777 178,685 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.30 $ 0.27 (1 ) Cost of revenues includes: Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 27,

2020 June 28,

2020 September 29,

2019 September 27,

2020 September 29,

2019 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory $ 3,479 $ 5,580 $ 3,049 $ 13,116 $ 8,848 Sale of previously written down inventory (310 ) (337 ) (821 ) (1,722 ) (1,962 ) Inventory step-up 121 121 - 360 383 $ 3,290 $ 5,364 $ 2,228 $ 11,754 $ 7,269 (2 ) For the quarter and nine months ended September 29, 2019, selling and administrative expenses include an equity charge of $2,109 for the modification of Teradyne's retired CFO's outstanding equity awards to allow continued vesting and maintain the original term in connection with his July 17, 2019 retirement. (3 ) Restructuring and other consists of: Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 27,

2020 June 28,

2020 September 29,

2019 September 27,

2020 September 29,

2019 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment $ (27,206 ) $ 29,259 $ (7,759 ) $ (7,967 ) $ (16,460 ) Acquisition related expenses and compensation (1,086 ) 3,145 451 3,418 2,258 Employee severance 456 36 808 1,220 2,410 Contract termination settlement fee - 4,000 - 4,000 - Other 135 782 - 1,244 - $ (27,701 ) $ 37,222 $ (6,500 ) $ 1,915 $ (11,792 ) (4 ) Interest and other includes: Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 27,

2020 June 28,

2020 September 29,

2019 September 27,

2020 September 29,

2019 Non-cash convertible debt interest $ 3,629 $ 3,584 $ 3,453 $ 10,752 $ 10,231 Pension actuarial losses (gains) 2,688 (99 ) - 2,589 448 $ 6,317 $ 3,485 $ 3,453 $ 13,341 $ 10,679 (5 ) Under GAAP, when calculating diluted earnings per share, convertible debt must be assumed to have converted if the effect on EPS would be dilutive. Diluted shares assume the conversion of the convertible debt as the effect would be dilutive. Accordingly, for the quarters ended September 27, 2020, June 28, 2020 and September 29, 2019, 9.2 million, 7.6 million and 5.8 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the nine months ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019, 8.0 million and 4.1 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the quarters ended September 27, 2020, June 28, 2020 and September 29, 2019, diluted shares also included 7.8 million, 5.8 million and 3.6 million shares, respectively from the convertible note hedge transaction. For the nine months ended September 27, 2020 and September 29, 2019, diluted shares also included 6.4 million and 1.8 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) September 27,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 945,180 $ 773,924 Marketable securities 287,789 137,303 Accounts receivable, net 587,243 362,368 Inventories, net 191,317 196,691 Prepayments and other current assets 232,103 188,598 Total current assets 2,243,632 1,658,884 Property, plant and equipment, net 386,170 320,216 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 54,724 57,539 Marketable securities 108,254 104,490 Deferred tax assets 78,243 75,185 Retirement plans assets 14,915 18,457 Other assets 11,650 10,332 Acquired intangible assets, net 103,672 125,480 Goodwill 435,252 416,431 Total assets $ 3,436,512 $ 2,787,014 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 150,427 $ 126,617 Accrued employees' compensation and withholdings 175,286 163,883 Deferred revenue and customer advances 129,438 104,876 Other accrued liabilities 117,108 70,871 Operating lease liabilities 20,311 19,476 Contingent consideration - 9,106 Income taxes payable 79,270 44,200 Total current liabilities 671,840 539,029 Retirement plans liabilities 134,650 134,471 Long-term deferred revenue and customer advances 59,099 45,974 Long-term contingent consideration 22,531 30,599 Long-term other accrued liabilities 20,141 19,535 Deferred tax liabilities 11,462 14,070 Long-term operating lease liabilities 42,137 45,849 Long-term income taxes payable 74,930 82,642 Debt 406,178 394,687 Total liabilities 1,442,968 1,306,856 Shareholders' equity 1,993,544 1,480,158 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,436,512 $ 2,787,014 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 27,

2020 September 29,

2019 September 27,

2020 September 29,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 222,718 $ 135,860 $ 587,815 $ 342,395 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 19,806 17,626 58,111 51,508 Amortization 10,343 11,873 36,577 36,849 Stock-based compensation 11,661 10,713 33,028 28,822 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 3,479 3,049 13,116 8,848 Retirement plan actuarial losses 2,688 - 2,589 448 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment (27,206 ) (7,759 ) (7,967 ) (16,460 ) Gains on investments (3,046 ) (417 ) (3,515 ) (4,158 ) Deferred taxes 2,616 (3,492 ) (4,547 ) (2,977 ) Other 225 181 750 610 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired: Accounts receivable 109,025 12,689 (222,015 ) (66,789 ) Inventories 20,726 (11,696 ) 16,998 (14,143 ) Prepayments and other assets 8,728 949 (40,751 ) (16,118 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (32,020 ) 35,231 81,557 20,807 Deferred revenue and customer advances 7,934 11,953 36,589 27,779 Retirement plans contributions (1,383 ) (1,361 ) (3,884 ) (3,775 ) Income taxes (13,782 ) (16,251 ) 24,060 (31,224 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 342,512 199,148 608,511 362,422 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (62,858 ) (37,092 ) (146,872 ) (96,048 ) Purchases of marketable securities (188,880 ) (121,358 ) (488,428 ) (605,539 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 126,423 160,279 309,407 393,472 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 5,950 17,820 32,611 60,274 Proceeds from life insurance - 2,639 546 2,912 Purchase of investments and acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - - 149 (21,970 ) Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (119,365 ) 22,288 (292,587 ) (266,899 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of common stock under stock purchase and stock option plans 13,771 14,191 26,528 29,280 Dividend payments (16,604 ) (15,250 ) (49,870 ) (46,269 ) Payments related to net settlement of employee stock compensation awards (216 ) (104 ) (22,735 ) (14,550 ) Repurchase of common stock - (121,560 ) (88,465 ) (368,782 ) Payments of contingent consideration - - (8,852 ) (27,615 ) Net cash used for financing activities (3,049 ) (122,723 ) (143,394 ) (427,936 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (349 ) 119 (1,274 ) (400 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 219,749 98,832 171,256 (332,813 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 725,431 495,107 773,924 926,752 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 945,180 $ 593,939 $ 945,180 $ 593,939







