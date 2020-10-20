United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

Strong Financial Performance and Continued Business Expansion

/EIN News/ -- GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) today reported third quarter financial results, including solid year-over-year loan and deposit growth and record operating efficiency. United delivered net income of $47.6 million and pre-tax pre-provision income of $81.2 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter represented a decrease of $0.08 or 13%, from a year ago. This decline is largely due to an increase in credit loss provisioning associated with loan growth and the acquisition of Seaside National Bank & Trust (Seaside) along with net interest margin declines largely driven by declines in market interest rates. Compared to the second quarter, diluted earnings per share were up by $0.20 or 63%. Excluding merger-related and other charges, diluted operating earnings per share were $0.55, also down 13% from last year, but up $0.23 per share or 72% compared to second quarter. United’s GAAP return on assets (ROA) was 1.07% and its return on common equity was 10.1% for the quarter. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 1.14% and its return on tangible common equity was 13.5%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, and excluding merger-related and other charges, ROA was 1.93%.



Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “While the future economic and operating environment remains uncertain, I am pleased with the financial strength and resilience of the company and the dedication of our employees who consistently provide outstanding customer service. Our markets continue to recover from the economic effects of the pandemic and I am pleased to report that loan payment deferrals have declined from a peak of $1.9 billion, or 15.9% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2020 to $365 million, or 3.1% of the total loan portfolio at September 30, 2020.”

Harton continued, “Our acquisition of Seaside, which closed on July 1st, positions us well in attractive Florida markets and we are pleased with the talent of the Seaside team and the deep relationships they have built with their clients. We plan to pilot Seaside’s high net worth offering of asset management and trust services in select markets of United’s footprint in the late fourth quarter. Additionally, we have made solid progress on the business integration and are already moving forward with additional products, including mortgage, middle market, commercial real estate, SBA, asset-based and non-profit lending, to compliment Seaside’s product offerings. We are proud to welcome Seaside to the United team.”

Total loans increased by $1.7 billion during the quarter—primarily driven by the acquisition of Seaside. Excluding the effects of the acquisition, core organic loan growth was 8% annualized. Core transaction deposits grew by $1.7 billion during the quarter, with $1.3 billion resulting from the Seaside acquisition, supplemented by approximately $400 million in organic growth. United’s cost of deposits decreased by 13 basis points to 0.25%. The net interest margin decreased 15 basis points from the second quarter due to a combination of factors, including lower overall market rates.

Mr. Harton concluded, “We are focused on our long-term goal of remaining a top performer in our peer group. While this is a difficult environment in which to forecast future economic conditions, we are encouraged by increasing business activity in our markets and stable credit performance in our portfolio to date. Our strong balance sheet position gives us the ability to continue to support our customers and communities, and we believe we will be well positioned to be able to take advantage of expansion opportunities in the future.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

EPS decreased by 13% compared to last year on both a GAAP and operating basis; compared to second quarter, EPS increased by 63% on a GAAP basis and 72% on an operating basis

Return on assets of 1.07%, or 1.14% excluding merger-related and other charges

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.86%, or 1.93% excluding merger-related and other charges

Return on common equity of 10.1%

Return on tangible common equity of 13.5%, excluding merger-related and other charges

A provision for credit losses of $21.8 million of which $10.7 million is attributable to establishing an allowance for credit losses for Seaside’s acquired loans

Loan production of $1.0 billion and loan growth of $1.7 billion with $1.4 billion attributable to loans acquired from Seaside and core loan growth at an annualized rate of 8% for the quarter

Core transaction deposits were up $1.7 billion with $1.3 billion attributable to Seaside and approximately $400 million in organic growth, which represents a 15% annualized growth rate for the quarter

Net interest margin of 3.27% was down 15 basis points from the second quarter, reflecting the low rate environment, the Seaside acquisition, and increasing balance sheet liquidity

Record mortgage rate locks of $910 million, which is $108 million or 13% higher than the previous record set in the second quarter; this compares to $508 million a year ago

Noninterest income was up $7.7 million on a linked quarter basis, excluding net securities gains; Seaside contributed nearly $2.5 million of the increase and mortgage loan and related fees were up $1.5 million, primarily driven by record mortgage rate locks and production

Efficiency ratio of 54.1%, or a record low 52.2% excluding merger-related and other charges

Net charge-offs of $2.5 million, or 9 basis points as a percent of average loans, down 16 basis points from in the second quarter

Nonperforming assets of 0.29% of total assets, which is down 3 basis points compared to June 30, 2020

Total deferrals of $365 million or 3% of the total loan portfolio compared to $1.9 billion or 16% in the second quarter

$500,000 of funding for the United Community Bank Foundation, adding to the initial $1 million contribution in the second quarter for charities and causes throughout the footprint

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Selected Financial Information 2020 2019 Third

Quarter

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter 2020 -

2019

Change 2020 2019 YTD

2020 -

2019

Change INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 141,773 $ 123,605 $ 136,547 $ 136,419 $ 140,615 $ 401,925 $ 416,287 Interest expense 13,319 14,301 17,941 19,781 21,277 45,561 63,531 Net interest revenue 128,454 109,304 118,606 116,638 119,338 8 % 356,364 352,756 1 % Provision for credit losses 21,793 33,543 22,191 3,500 3,100 77,527 9,650 Noninterest income 48,682 40,238 25,814 30,183 29,031 68 114,734 74,530 54 Total revenue 155,343 115,999 122,229 143,321 145,269 7 393,571 417,636 (6 ) Expenses 95,981 83,980 81,538 81,424 82,924 16 261,499 240,821 9 Income before income tax expense 59,362 32,019 40,691 61,897 62,345 (5 ) 132,072 176,815 (25 ) Income tax expense 11,755 6,923 8,807 12,885 13,983 (16 ) 27,485 40,106 (31 ) Net income 47,607 25,096 31,884 49,012 48,362 (2 ) 104,587 136,709 (23 ) Merger-related and other charges 3,361 397 808 (74 ) 2,605 4,566 7,431 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (519 ) (87 ) (182 ) 17 (600 ) (788 ) (1,712 ) Net income - operating (1) $ 50,449 $ 25,406 $ 32,510 $ 48,955 $ 50,367 — $ 108,365 $ 142,428 (24 ) Pre-tax pre-provision income (5) $ 81,155 $ 65,562 $ 62,882 $ 65,397 $ 65,445 24 $ 209,599 $ 186,465 12 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income - GAAP $ 0.52 $ 0.32 $ 0.40 $ 0.61 $ 0.60 (13 ) $ 1.25 $ 1.70 (26 ) Diluted net income - operating (1) 0.55 0.32 0.41 0.61 0.63 (13 ) 1.29 1.77 (27 ) Cash dividends declared 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.17 6 0.54 0.50 8 Book value 21.45 21.22 20.80 20.53 20.16 6 21.45 20.16 6 Tangible book value (3) 17.09 16.95 16.52 16.28 15.90 7 17.09 15.90 7 Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4) 10.06 % 6.17 % 7.85 % 12.07 % 12.16 % 8.11 % 11.83 % Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4) 10.69 6.25 8.01 12.06 12.67 8.40 12.32 Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 13.52 8.09 10.57 15.49 16.38 10.76 15.92 Return on assets - GAAP (4) 1.07 0.71 0.99 1.50 1.51 0.93 1.45 Return on assets - operating (1)(4) 1.14 0.72 1.01 1.50 1.58 0.97 1.51 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision (4)(5) 1.86 1.86 1.95 2.00 2.05 1.89 1.98 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges (1)(4)(5) 1.93 1.87 1.98 2.00 2.13 1.93 2.06 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 3.27 3.42 4.07 3.93 4.12 3.55 4.11 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 54.14 55.86 56.15 54.87 55.64 55.30 56.09 Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 52.24 55.59 55.59 54.92 53.90 54.34 54.36 Equity to total assets 11.47 11.81 12.54 12.66 12.53 11.47 12.53 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.89 9.12 10.22 10.32 10.16 8.89 10.16 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans $ 49,084 $ 48,021 $ 36,208 $ 35,341 $ 30,832 59 $ 49,084 $ 30,832 59 Foreclosed properties 953 477 475 476 102 953 102 Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") 50,037 48,498 36,683 35,817 30,934 62 50,037 30,934 62 Allowance for credit losses - loans 134,256 103,669 81,905 62,089 62,514 115 134,256 62,514 115 Net charge-offs 2,538 6,149 8,114 3,925 2,723 (7 ) 16,801 8,291 103 Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans 1.14 % 1.02 % 0.92 % 0.70 % 0.70 % 1.14 % 0.70 % Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.09 0.25 0.37 0.18 0.12 0.22 0.13 NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties 0.42 0.48 0.41 0.41 0.35 0.42 0.35 NPAs to total assets 0.29 0.32 0.28 0.28 0.24 0.29 0.24 AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions) Loans $ 11,644 $ 9,773 $ 8,829 $ 8,890 $ 8,836 32 $ 10,088 $ 8,647 17 Investment securities 2,750 2,408 2,520 2,486 2,550 8 2,560 2,701 (5 ) Earning assets 15,715 12,958 11,798 11,832 11,568 36 13,498 11,534 17 Total assets 17,013 14,173 12,944 12,946 12,681 34 14,718 12,600 17 Deposits 14,460 12,071 10,915 10,924 10,531 37 12,490 10,462 19 Shareholders’ equity 1,948 1,686 1,653 1,623 1,588 23 1,763 1,533 15 Common shares - basic (thousands) 87,129 78,920 79,340 79,659 79,663 9 81,815 79,714 3 Common shares - diluted (thousands) 87,205 78,924 79,446 79,669 79,667 9 81,876 79,718 3 AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans $ 11,799 $ 10,133 $ 8,935 $ 8,813 $ 8,903 33 $ 11,799 $ 8,903 33 Investment securities 3,089 2,432 2,540 2,559 2,515 23 3,089 2,515 23 Total assets 17,153 15,005 13,086 12,916 12,809 34 17,153 12,809 34 Deposits 14,603 12,702 11,035 10,897 10,757 36 14,603 10,757 36 Shareholders’ equity 1,967 1,772 1,641 1,636 1,605 23 1,967 1,605 23 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 86,611 78,335 78,284 79,014 78,974 10 86,611 78,974 10 (1) Excludes merger-related and other charges which includes termination of pension plan in the third quarter of 2019, executive retirement charges in the second quarter of 2019 and amortization of certain executive change of control benefits. (2) Net income divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation Selected Financial Information 2020 2019 For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, Third

Second First Fourth

Third (in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter 2020 2019 Expense reconciliation Expenses (GAAP) $ 95,981 $ 83,980 $ 81,538 $ 81,424 $ 82,924 $ 261,499 $ 240,821 Merger-related and other charges (3,361 ) (397 ) (808 ) 74 (2,605 ) (4,566 ) (7,431 ) Expenses - operating $ 92,620 $ 83,583 $ 80,730 $ 81,498 $ 80,319 $ 256,933 $ 233,390 Net income to operating income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 47,607 $ 25,096 $ 31,884 $ 49,012 $ 48,362 $ 104,587 $ 136,709 Merger-related and other charges 3,361 397 808 (74 ) 2,605 4,566 7,431 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (519 ) (87 ) (182 ) 17 (600 ) (788 ) (1,712 ) Net income - operating $ 50,449 $ 25,406 $ 32,510 $ 48,955 $ 50,367 $ 108,365 $ 142,428 Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 47,607 $ 25,096 $ 31,884 $ 49,012 $ 48,362 $ 104,587 $ 136,709 Income tax expense 11,755 6,923 8,807 12,885 13,983 27,485 40,106 Provision for credit losses 21,793 33,543 22,191 3,500 3,100 77,527 9,650 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 81,155 $ 65,562 $ 62,882 $ 65,397 $ 65,445 $ 209,599 $ 186,465 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ 0.52 $ 0.32 $ 0.40 $ 0.61 $ 0.60 $ 1.25 $ 1.70 Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.03 — 0.01 — 0.03 0.04 0.07 Diluted income per common share - operating $ 0.55 $ 0.32 $ 0.41 $ 0.61 $ 0.63 $ 1.29 $ 1.77 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 21.45 $ 21.22 $ 20.80 $ 20.53 $ 20.16 $ 21.45 $ 20.16 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (4.36 ) (4.27 ) (4.28 ) (4.25 ) (4.26 ) (4.36 ) (4.26 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 17.09 $ 16.95 $ 16.52 $ 16.28 $ 15.90 $ 17.09 $ 15.90 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) 10.06 % 6.17 % 7.85 % 12.07 % 12.16 % 8.11 % 11.83 % Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.63 0.08 0.16 (0.01 ) 0.51 0.29 0.49 Return on common equity - operating 10.69 6.25 8.01 12.06 12.67 8.40 12.32 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 2.83 1.84 2.56 3.43 3.71 2.36 3.60 Return on tangible common equity - operating 13.52 % 8.09 % 10.57 % 15.49 % 16.38 % 10.76 % 15.92 % Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.07 % 0.71 % 0.99 % 1.50 % 1.51 % 0.93 % 1.45 % Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.07 0.01 0.02 — 0.07 0.04 0.06 Return on assets - operating 1.14 % 0.72 % 1.01 % 1.50 % 1.58 % 0.97 % 1.51 % Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.07 % 0.71 % 0.99 % 1.50 % 1.51 % 0.93 % 1.45 % Income tax expense 0.28 0.20 0.27 0.39 0.44 0.26 0.43 Provision for credit losses 0.51 0.95 0.69 0.11 0.10 0.70 0.10 Return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision 1.86 1.86 1.95 2.00 2.05 1.89 1.98 Merger-related and other charges 0.07 0.01 0.03 — 0.08 0.04 0.08 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges 1.93 % 1.87 % 1.98 % 2.00 % 2.13 % 1.93 % 2.06 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 54.14 % 55.86 % 56.15 % 54.87 % 55.64 % 55.30 % 56.09 % Merger-related and other charges (1.90 ) (0.27 ) (0.56 ) 0.05 (1.74 ) (0.96 ) (1.73 ) Efficiency ratio - operating 52.24 % 55.59 % 55.59 % 54.92 % 53.90 % 54.34 % 54.36 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to total assets (GAAP) 11.47 % 11.81 % 12.54 % 12.66 % 12.53 % 11.47 % 12.53 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (2.02 ) (2.05 ) (2.32 ) (2.34 ) (2.37 ) (2.02 ) (2.37 ) Effect of preferred equity (0.56 ) (0.64 ) — — — (0.56 ) — Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.89 % 9.12 % 10.22 % 10.32 % 10.16 % 8.89 % 10.16 %







UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End 2020 2019 Linked Year over (in millions) Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Quarter

Change Year

Change LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 2,009 $ 1,759 $ 1,703 $ 1,720 $ 1,692 $ 250 $ 317 Income producing commercial RE 2,493 2,178 2,065 2,008 1,934 315 559 Commercial & industrial 1,788 1,219 1,310 1,221 1,271 569 517 Paycheck protection program 1,317 1,095 — — — 222 1,317 Commercial construction 987 946 959 976 1,001 41 (14 ) Equipment financing 823 779 761 745 729 44 94 Total commercial 9,417 7,976 6,798 6,670 6,627 1,441 2,790 Residential mortgage 1,270 1,152 1,128 1,118 1,121 118 149 Home equity lines of credit 707 654 668 661 669 53 38 Residential construction 257 230 216 236 229 27 28 Consumer 148 121 125 128 257 27 (109 ) Total loans $ 11,799 $ 10,133 $ 8,935 $ 8,813 $ 8,903 $ 1,666 $ 2,896 LOANS BY MARKET North Georgia $ 945 $ 951 $ 958 $ 967 $ 1,002 $ (6 ) $ (57 ) Atlanta 1,853 1,852 1,820 1,762 1,740 1 113 North Carolina 1,246 1,171 1,124 1,156 1,117 75 129 Coastal Georgia 614 618 604 631 611 (4 ) 3 Gainesville 229 233 235 246 246 (4 ) (17 ) East Tennessee 420 433 425 421 435 (13 ) (15 ) South Carolina 1,870 1,778 1,774 1,708 1,705 92 165 Florida 1,453 — — — — 1,453 1,453 Commercial Banking Solutions 3,169 3,097 1,995 1,922 1,916 72 1,253 Indirect auto — — — — 131 — (131 ) Total loans $ 11,799 $ 10,133 $ 8,935 $ 8,813 $ 8,903 $ 1,666 $ 2,896

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Credit Quality 2020 (in thousands) Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter NONACCRUAL LOANS Owner occupied RE $ 11,075 $ 10,710 $ 10,405 Income producing RE 12,230 11,274 2,235 Commercial & industrial 3,534 3,432 3,169 Commercial construction 1,863 2,290 1,724 Equipment financing 3,137 3,119 2,439 Total commercial 31,839 30,825 19,972 Residential mortgage 13,864 13,185 12,458 Home equity lines of credit 2,642 3,138 3,010 Residential construction 479 500 540 Consumer 260 373 228 Total $ 49,084 $ 48,021 $ 36,208 2020 Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter (in thousands) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to

Average Loans

(1) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to

Average Loans

(1) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to

Average Loans

(1) NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied RE $ (725 ) (0.14 ) % $ (466 ) (0.11 ) % $ (1,028 ) (0.24 ) % Income producing RE 1,785 0.29 4,548 0.86 270 0.05 Commercial & industrial (105 ) (0.01 ) (37 ) (0.01 ) 7,185 2.30 Commercial construction (171 ) (0.07 ) 122 0.05 (141 ) (0.06 ) Equipment financing 1,993 0.93 1,665 0.87 1,507 0.81 Total commercial 2,777 0.12 5,832 0.31 7,793 0.47 Residential mortgage (35 ) (0.01 ) (6 ) — 9 — Home equity lines of credit (125 ) (0.07 ) (98 ) (0.06 ) (83 ) (0.05 ) Residential construction — — (5 ) (0.01 ) (12 ) (0.02 ) Consumer (79 ) (0.22 ) 426 1.39 407 1.30 Total $ 2,538 0.09 $ 6,149 0.25 $ 8,114 0.37 (1) Annualized.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 122,048 $ 125,844 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 923,591 389,362 Cash and cash equivalents 1,045,639 515,206 Debt securities available-for-sale 2,690,448 2,274,581 Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $413,820 and $287,904) 398,373 283,533 Loans held for sale at fair value 128,587 58,484 Loans and leases held for investment 11,798,910 8,812,553 Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (134,256 ) (62,089 ) Loans and leases, net 11,664,654 8,750,464 Premises and equipment, net 211,885 215,976 Bank owned life insurance 201,515 202,664 Accrued interest receivable 48,091 32,660 Net deferred tax asset 39,818 34,059 Derivative financial instruments 103,388 35,007 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 384,074 342,247 Other assets 236,405 171,135 Total assets $ 17,152,877 $ 12,916,016 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,227,170 $ 3,477,979 NOW and interest-bearing demand 2,989,455 2,461,895 Money market 3,399,793 2,230,628 Savings 891,147 706,467 Time 1,819,586 1,859,574 Brokered 276,225 160,701 Total deposits 14,603,376 10,897,244 Long-term debt 326,703 212,664 Derivative financial instruments 33,519 15,516 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 222,024 154,900 Total liabilities 15,185,622 11,280,324 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;

Series I, $25,000 per share liquidation preference; 4,000 shares issued and outstanding 96,422 — Common stock, $1 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized;

86,611,114 and 79,013,729 shares issued and outstanding 86,611 79,014 Common stock issuable; 590,521 and 664,640 shares 10,632 11,491 Capital surplus 1,637,467 1,496,641 Retained earnings 94,938 40,152 Accumulated other comprehensive income 41,185 8,394 Total shareholders' equity 1,967,255 1,635,692 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,152,877 $ 12,916,016





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest revenue: Loans, including fees $ 126,936 $ 122,645 $ 352,861 $ 357,575 Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,895, $1,118, $4,988 and $3,409 14,558 17,744 47,567 57,638 Deposits in banks and short-term investments 279 226 1,497 1,074 Total interest revenue 141,773 140,615 401,925 416,287 Interest expense: Deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand 1,634 3,214 6,240 10,283 Money market 3,017 5,126 10,969 14,100 Savings 47 41 121 115 Time 4,300 8,732 18,014 25,687 Deposits 8,998 17,113 35,344 50,185 Short-term borrowings 2 429 3 838 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 27 521 28 2,695 Long-term debt 4,292 3,214 10,186 9,813 Total interest expense 13,319 21,277 45,561 63,531 Net interest revenue 128,454 119,338 356,364 352,756 Provision for credit losses 21,793 3,100 77,527 9,650 Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 106,661 116,238 278,837 343,106 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 8,260 9,916 23,893 27,429 Mortgage loan gains and other related fees 25,144 8,658 57,113 17,750 Brokerage and wealth management fees 3,055 1,699 6,019 4,624 Gains from sales of other loans, net 1,175 1,639 3,889 4,412 Securities gains (losses), net 746 — 746 (118 ) Other 10,302 7,119 23,074 20,433 Total noninterest income 48,682 29,031 114,734 74,530 Total revenue 155,343 145,269 393,571 417,636 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 59,067 50,501 162,236 146,161 Communications and equipment 6,960 6,223 19,462 18,233 Occupancy 7,050 5,921 18,709 17,424 Advertising and public relations 1,778 1,374 5,312 4,256 Postage, printing and supplies 1,703 1,618 4,986 4,733 Professional fees 5,083 4,715 14,003 11,930 Lending and loan servicing expense 3,043 2,556 8,525 7,509 Outside services - electronic banking 1,888 1,934 5,516 5,101 FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges 1,346 314 4,388 3,571 Amortization of intangibles 1,099 1,210 3,126 3,845 Merger-related and other charges 3,361 2,541 4,566 6,981 Other 3,603 4,017 10,670 11,077 Total noninterest expenses 95,981 82,924 261,499 240,821 Net income before income taxes 59,362 62,345 132,072 176,815 Income tax expense 11,755 13,983 27,485 40,106 Net income 47,607 48,362 104,587 136,709 Preferred stock dividends 1,814 — 1,814 — Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to unvested shares 356 351 779 982 Net income available to common shareholders $ 45,437 $ 48,011 $ 101,994 $ 135,727 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.60 $ 1.25 $ 1.70 Diluted 0.52 0.60 1.25 1.70 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 87,129 79,663 81,815 79,714 Diluted 87,205 79,667 81,876 79,718





Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 11,644,202 $ 126,342 4.32 % $ 8,835,585 $ 122,526 5.50 % Taxable securities (3) 2,499,649 12,663 2.03 2,379,927 16,626 2.79 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 249,959 2,544 4.07 170,027 1,502 3.53 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 1,321,445 1,132 0.34 182,935 616 1.35 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 15,715,255 142,681 3.61 11,568,474 141,270 4.85 Noninterest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (128,581 ) (63,474 ) Cash and due from banks 135,949 116,922 Premises and equipment 216,326 221,930 Other assets (3) 1,074,529 836,951 Total assets $ 17,013,478 $ 12,680,803 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 2,890,735 1,634 0.22 $ 2,123,910 3,214 0.60 Money market 3,501,781 3,017 0.34 2,277,162 5,126 0.89 Savings 864,849 47 0.02 695,297 41 0.02 Time 1,933,764 4,127 0.85 1,879,801 8,053 1.70 Brokered time deposits 96,198 173 0.72 102,078 679 2.64 Total interest-bearing deposits 9,287,327 8,998 0.39 7,078,248 17,113 0.96 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 4,405 2 0.18 73,733 429 2.31 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,818 27 3.81 88,261 521 2.34 Long-term debt 327,017 4,292 5.22 243,935 3,214 5.23 Total borrowed funds 334,240 4,321 5.14 405,929 4,164 4.07 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,621,567 13,319 0.55 7,484,177 21,277 1.13 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,172,999 3,453,174 Other liabilities 270,451 155,107 Total liabilities 15,065,017 11,092,458 Shareholders' equity 1,948,461 1,588,345 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,013,478 $ 12,680,803 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 129,362 $ 119,993 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 3.06 % 3.72 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.27 % 4.12 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $77.0 million in 2020 and unrealized gains of $35.1 million in 2019 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.





Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 10,087,630 $ 351,536 4.65 % $ 8,646,622 $ 357,541 5.53 % Taxable securities (3) 2,362,674 42,579 2.40 2,532,070 54,229 2.86 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 197,231 6,699 4.53 168,787 4,579 3.62 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 850,722 3,621 0.57 186,402 1,913 1.37 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 13,498,257 404,435 4.00 11,533,881 418,262 4.85 Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (96,235 ) (62,664 ) Cash and due from banks 134,354 121,889 Premises and equipment 217,551 220,872 Other assets (3) 964,511 785,862 Total assets $ 14,718,438 $ 12,599,840 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 2,583,911 6,240 0.32 $ 2,199,607 10,283 0.63 Money market 2,797,350 10,969 0.52 2,187,822 14,100 0.86 Savings 788,681 121 0.02 685,167 115 0.02 Time 1,860,597 17,435 1.25 1,761,374 20,338 1.54 Brokered time deposits 102,502 579 0.75 292,835 5,349 2.44 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,133,041 35,344 0.58 7,126,805 50,185 0.94 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 1,611 3 0.25 44,898 838 2.50 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,001 28 3.74 142,876 2,695 2.52 Long-term debt 256,218 10,186 5.31 252,686 9,813 5.19 Total borrowed funds 258,830 10,217 5.27 440,460 13,346 4.05 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,391,871 45,561 0.73 7,567,265 63,531 1.12 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,356,484 3,335,450 Other liabilities 206,904 164,350 Total liabilities 12,955,259 11,067,065 Shareholders' equity 1,763,179 1,532,775 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,718,438 $ 12,599,840 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 358,874 $ 354,731 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 3.27 % 3.73 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.55 % 4.11 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $65.5 million in 2020 and unrealized gains of $4.94 million in 2019 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,” “pre-tax pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges,” “return on assets – pre-tax pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

