Gov. Ricketts Congratulates Transportation Director on Connecting Communities & Outstanding Service

Transportation Director Kyle Schneweis

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts congratulated Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Director Kyle Schneweis on his service to the State of Nebraska. Schneweis announced his intention to step down next month after five and a half years of service.

“As the first director of the new Nebraska Department of Transportation, Kyle has done outstanding work setting a vision for the agency,” said Gov. Ricketts. “From putting the state on the road to completing our expressway system to rebuilding after last year’s floods, Kyle’s team has stepped up time and again to meet the challenges of the moment. Kyle is one of the best in his field, and I personally appreciate all his contributions to help build quality infrastructure, so our communities can grow and thrive.”

“Over the last five years, the NDOT team has come together to deliver on an incredible number of priorities for the people of Nebraska,” said Director Schneweis. “I am especially proud of the work our team has done in helping rebuild after the historic floods from last year. Nebraska’s communities are resilient, and NDOT’s work helped them bounce back rapidly. I want to thank Governor Ricketts for the opportunity of a lifetime to serve the state and to help connect communities across the Good Life.”

Under Director Schneweis’ leadership, NDOT has made significant operational achievements and advancements in building critical infrastructure. His accomplishments include:

Streamlining the environmental review process to accelerate project delivery by assuming the role of the federal government.

Merging the Department of Roads and the Department of Aeronautics to create a Department of Transportation.

Improving customer service and support for local governments through programs like the Federal Fund Purchase Program, the Economic Opportunity Program, and the County Bridge Match Program.

Developing performance measures, process improvements, and other analytical and operational tools that have improved the agency’s business and decision making.

Gaining authorization for and implementing alternative delivery methods like Design Build that give the DOT tools to deliver projects more efficiently.

Managing through the most widespread natural disaster in our State’s history in the 2019 floods in which NDOT restored 200 miles of roadway and 27 bridges in just 11 months.

Accelerating the delivery of multiple projects, most notably the long-awaited Lincoln South Beltway which will be completed in three years instead of a decade, and the Fremont SE Beltway which will be delivered a full five years ahead of schedule. Several other projects within the delivery window include the Heartland Expressway, US-75 from Plattsmouth to Bellevue, and the much-anticipated expansion of Highway 275.

Following his departure, Schneweis will join High Street, a national transportation analytics, planning and policy consulting firm, as the Chief Executive Officer.