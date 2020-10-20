South Carolina Department of Agriculture Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – October 20, 2020

Pure Blue Fish Establishing Operations in Orangeburg County More than $28.1 million investment will create 82 new jobs

COLUMBIA – Pure Blue Fish, a fish farming company, today announced plans to establish operations in Orangeburg County. The more than $28.1 million investment will create 82 new jobs.

Founded in 2016 in Israel, Pure Blue Fish grows yellowtail fish using innovative recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) with zero water discharge technology, which reduce water costs and pollution, all in a clean environment.

Located at Matthews Industrial Park in Orangeburg, Pure Blue Fish’s South Carolina operations will serve as a production and packaging facility.

The company’s new facility is expected to be completed by 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Pure Blue Fish team should contact the company at udi@purebluefish.com by December 2021.

QUOTES

“All of us at Pure Blue Fish appreciate the time, effort and interest that the South Carolina Department of Commerce, SC Power Team, Tri-County Cooperative and the Orangeburg County Development Commission have offered to assist us at this location. We are looking forward to a long working relationship.” –Pure Blue Fish US, Inc. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Nimrod Litvak

“Environmentally sustainable aquaculture is an important frontier in farming. I’m pleased to welcome Pure Blue Fish to South Carolina, where agribusiness is the state’s No. 1 industry.” –Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

“It’s always great news when a company like Pure Blue Fish chooses to do business in South Carolina. This decision speaks to the reputation we have built as a state that is dedicated to helping our businesses succeed, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome this company to the Palmetto State.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“When a new business comes to South Carolina, it speaks volumes not only about our business climate, but also about our workforce. I am excited to see what the future has in store for Pure Blue Fish and their new home in Orangeburg County.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We are grateful that Pure Blue Fish has selected Orangeburg County for its new manufacturing operation using this state-of-the-art technology. We thank Mr. Litvak and the team at Pure Blue Fish for recognizing the locational advantages of South Carolina’s Global Logistics Triangle and our proximity to major markets via I-26, US-301 and I-95. This adds our 25th international company in Orangeburg County, and we are pleased by the global diversity in our community and state.” –Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr.

“We are very pleased with Pure Blue Fish’s decision to establish operations in Orangeburg County. Pure Blue Fish joins a growing list of international firms that are finding Orangeburg County’s strategic location and dedicated workforce key to their success. We look forward to welcoming Pure Blue Fish to the Central SC Region.” –Central SC Alliance Chairman W. Keller Kissam

