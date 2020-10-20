Booming Business Driven by Pandemic
Solatube Home’s breakthrough business transforms homes in two hours with natural light and fresh airSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home comfort and safety have always been a top priority for homeowners, but as the coronavirus spread and people began to make adjustments and spend more time at home, the desire to achieve a healthy, clean and comfortable home environment rapidly increased.
The COVID-19 crisis created an unexpected boom for natural lighting and home ventilation company, Solatube Home.
“Our unique business and products have always been popular with homeowners, in fact, we have had tremendous growth over the last five years. But, when the pandemic hit, the phones kept ringing and ringing,” said Sasha Lamprecht, manager at Solatube Home. “Even as restrictions lift, people continue to spend far more time at home than they did pre-COVID and our products align perfectly with the healthy environment homeowners are trying to create for themselves and their family.”
Particularly encouraged by the performance of their three owned company stores, the Solatube Home team is convinced that timing is ripe to start looking for business owners and entrepreneurs to join the one-of-a-kind opportunity. It’s targeting California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah for its first wave of franchise opportunities.
“We are confident that we have an incredible business system in place. The business model has been tested over many years and has proven to be successful,” said Josh Rillie, director of Solatube Home. “Additionally, our training programs and marketing support are second to none. We are highly committed to seeing our franchisees succeed in every way possible.”
One of the greatest strengths and benefits of a Solatube Home franchise is its energy-efficient home improvement products, geared toward improving happiness, removing toxins and adding pure, natural light for a healthier home. Given the current environment, the model is even more attractive and has been shown to weather all kinds of business cycles, including recessions; it turns out that people still want to upgrade their homes during these times.
“Our breakthrough products transform homes with natural light and fresh air in two hours which results in immediate revenue for Solatube Home franchisee,” added Rillie. “We are excited and looking forward to the expansion in these new markets. The special individuals we select for the franchise expansions will not only have a business model that has over 25 years of success, but they will also be making homeowners extremely happy by transforming their homes.”
Each franchise will offer a complete Solatube product line, including tubular skylights, traditional skylight replacement, solar attic fans, whole house fans and more.
Franchisees will receive the training and support needed to succeed quickly. A Solatube Success Manager will work with each franchisee to execute an intensive business planning launch program, including planning a successful grand opening and ongoing marketing. Ongoing support will also be available to continually coach the franchise owner through the proper business systems and provide support as the franchise grows.
For more information on the Solatube Home franchise opportunity, visit www.solatubehomefranchise.com or contact franchise@solatubehome.com or call 866.476.7206.
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc., widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator, has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular skylights for all types of residential applications. Solatube also offers residential Whole House Fans as part of the company’s ventilation division, as well as skylight replacement and other products. For more information, visit www.solatube.com or call 888-SOLATUBE.
# # #
Beth McRae
The McRae Agency
+16023301996
beth@mcraeagency.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn