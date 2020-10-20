Equity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Equity continues stakeholder support programs during pandemic,

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), (“Equity”, “the Company”, “we”, “us”, “our”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Equity recorded a $104.8 million impairment in the value of goodwill and a resulting net loss of $90.4 million or $6.01 per diluted share in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, while maintaining a Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.3%, growing tangible book value by $2.43 per share and continuing to grow core deposits and relationships. Net income, adjusted to exclude the impairment charge on goodwill, was $9.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share.

“I’m very proud of our relationship bankers in each of our markets for their continued collaboration and support of our communities. As a result of our collaborative approach with our customers, we currently have approximately 1% of loans on deferral as of September 30, 2020, down from approximately 24% on June 30, 2020. We continue to be positioned for loan opportunities in all regional pipelines,” said Brad Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity.

“Despite the non-recurring impact of goodwill impairment on our earnings during the third quarter, our regulatory capital ratios and tangible book value, which grew to $23.72 during the third quarter, are the highest levels we’ve reported as a publicly-traded company and are indicative of a safe and sound bank under the regulatory capital framework. Our capital levels position Equity to support continued growth, long-term stability and core earnings. We continue to support our small business, commercial and family customers and we are confident that our leadership during the pandemic crisis indicates the resolve and importance of community banking and will be a key component of our Equity story.”

Through September 30, 2020, Equity reported net growth of more than 3,389 new consumer core deposit customers and $279.9 million in core deposit growth. Equity’s digital adoption among core banking customers through September 30, 2020, was 48.4% compared to 42.4% at September 30, 2019, with online bill payment and mobile deposit totals of $30.1 million, an 11.0% increase compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019.

“We continue to be responsive and adaptive to our changing customer bases and upgrades to our online banking platform have resulted in continued customer satisfaction, as well as increased treasury service relationships and Equity Trust and Wealth Management customers,” said Mr. Elliott. “Our mission is to deliver sophisticated banking products to customers throughout a diverse range of markets. Upgraded online tools and savvy relationship bankers have helped us provide value to small businesses in our regions as well as consumers accessing their money in new and different ways.

Equity received two local honors for work within our regions and collaboration by our team members. The Company earned the honor of Leaders in Diversity and Inclusion 2020, its second straight year and third overall earning the honor from the Wichita Business Journal. Companies recognized are leading efforts to develop inclusive working environments, products and delivery that are impactful to their communities. Equity was also recognized as one of the Top Innovative Companies in Wichita in 2020, also awarded by the Wichita Business Journal, for its improvement in processes and outcomes for customers, including its digital upgrades and PPP implementation.

Notable Items:

Tangible book value per common share was $23.72 at September 30, 2020, as compared to $20.75 at December 31, 2019, representing an increase of 14.3% or $2.97. During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company repurchased 383,523 shares at a weighted average cost of $15.48, totaling $5.9 million

At September 30, 2020, $40.2 million of loans were under deferment in connection to the COVID-19 crisis, as compared to $673.9 million, or 24.0% of total loans, under deferment at June 30, 2020.

Equity’s Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total loans held for investment of $2.73 billion at September 30, 2020, as compared to total loans held for investment of $2.56 billion at December 31, 2019.

Total deposits of $3.13 billion at September 30, 2020, as compared to $3.06 billion at December 31, 2019. Signature deposits, including core deposits comprised of checking, savings and money market accounts, were $2.51 billion at September 30, 2020, relative to $2.23 billion at December 31, 2019.

Total assets were $3.87 billion at September 30, 2020, as compared to $3.95 billion at December 31, 2019.



Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 3 0 , 20 20

Net loss allocable to common stockholders was $90.4 million, or $6.01 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to net income allocable to common stockholders of $1.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $92.1 million. This decrease was primarily attributable to a goodwill impairment charge of $104.8 million taken during the quarter. Net income, excluding the goodwill impairment, using a projected 22.5% effective tax rate, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 totaled $9.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $32.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $32.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, a $784 thousand, or 2.4% decrease. The decrease in net interest income was driven by a decrease in net interest margin of two basis points, declining to 3.47% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from 3.49% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The yield on earning assets declined two basis points to 4.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from 4.03% from the previous quarter. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined to 0.70% or one basis point for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from 0.71% in the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 13 basis points to 0.50% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from 0.63% in the previous quarter primarily attributed to the decline in the cost of time deposits, which declined 28 basis points between the quarters. The cost of other borrowings increased to 4.45% in the three months ended September 30, 2020 from 2.09% from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, due the addition of subordinated debt issued by the Company in late June and late July, cumulatively adding $75 million of debt with a coupon of 7.0%.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses was $815 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $12.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, we had net charge-offs of $806 thousand as compared to $337 thousand for three months ended June 30, 2020.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $6.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increasing $753 thousand from the $5.7 million reported for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Service charges and fees were $1.7 million representing an increase of $341 thousand, or 25.0%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The most significant driver of the increase was an improvement in overdraft fees. Debit card income totaled $2.5 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, increasing $290 thousand, or 13.2%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Debit card transaction volume increased approximately 12% in the third quarter as compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $130.8 million; when the goodwill impairment charge of $104.8 million is excluded, pro-forma non-interest expense totals $26.0 million, compared to $23.9 million in the previous quarter. The $2.1 million increase is primarily attributed to a $1.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits. The most significant contributor to the increase in salaries and benefits was a $791 thousand unfavorable change, due to the effect of salaries and benefits deferred as loan origination costs recognized in the three months ended June 30, 2020, related to PPP loan originations.

Asset Quality

As of September 30, 2020, Equity’s allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.25%, as compared to 0.48% at December 31, 2019. Total reserves, including purchase discounts, to total loans were approximately 1.61% as of September 30, 2020, as compared to 0.85% at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets were $61.7 million as of September 30, 2020, or 1.60% of total assets. Nonperforming assets were $46.9 million at December 31, 2019, or 1.19% of total assets.

Regulatory Capital

The Company’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.8%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 17.4% and the total leverage ratio was 8.8% at September 30, 2020. At December 31, 2019, the Company’s common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 11.6%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 12.6% and the total leverage ratio was 9.0%. The Company’s subsidiary, Equity Bank, had a ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 14.2%, a ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets of 15.4% and a total leverage ratio of 9.3% at September 30, 2020. At December 31, 2019, Equity Bank’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.0%, their ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.5% and their total leverage ratio was 8.9%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company’s results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.

The efficiency ratio is used as a common measure by banks as a comparable metric to understand the Company’s expense structure relative to its total revenue; in other words, for every dollar of total revenue we recognize, how much of that dollar is expended. In order to improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, we remove non-core items. To improve transparency and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.

Return on average assets before income tax provision, provision for loan losses and goodwill impairment is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before these expenses. Used as a ratio relative to average assets, we believe it demonstrates the “core” performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base. Used as a ratio relative to average equity we believe it can be used as an alternative measure of the Company’s earnings performance in relationship to its equity.

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.

The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in Table 8 in the following press release tables.

TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 32,278 $ 38,051 $ 99,281 $ 112,611 Securities, taxable 3,476 4,673 12,113 14,724 Securities, nontaxable 923 1,045 2,769 3,143 Federal funds sold and other 405 780 1,409 2,037 Total interest and dividend income 37,082 44,549 115,572 132,515 Interest expense Deposits 3,064 10,507 13,827 32,381 Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements 25 50 80 116 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 471 1,957 2,198 5,103 Federal Reserve Bank discount window — — 6 — Bank stock loan — 198 415 507 Subordinated debentures 1,415 311 1,953 955 Total interest expense 4,975 13,023 18,479 39,062 Net interest income 32,107 31,526 97,093 93,453 Provision for loan losses 815 679 23,255 17,299 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 31,292 30,847 73,838 76,154 Non-interest income Service charges and fees 1,706 2,268 5,097 6,431 Debit card income 2,491 2,205 6,735 6,129 Mortgage banking 877 820 2,298 1,699 Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance 489 507 1,452 1,494 Net gains from securities transactions — 4 12 17 Other 922 768 1,929 2,577 Total non-interest income 6,485 6,572 17,523 18,347 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 13,877 13,039 40,076 40,204 Net occupancy and equipment 2,224 2,177 6,578 6,332 Data processing 2,817 2,673 8,243 7,436 Professional fees 877 991 3,187 3,375 Advertising and business development 598 806 1,697 2,174 Telecommunications 486 523 1,363 1,593 FDIC insurance 360 111 1,291 1,119 Courier and postage 366 352 1,103 1,020 Free nationwide ATM cost 439 459 1,186 1,240 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 1,030 784 2,806 2,348 Loan expense 107 165 628 608 Other real estate owned 133 (88 ) 710 326 Merger expenses — — — 915 Goodwill impairment 104,831 — 104,831 — Other 2,690 2,231 6,831 6,099 Total non-interest expense 130,835 24,223 180,530 74,789 Income (loss) before income tax (93,058 ) 13,196 (89,169 ) 19,712 Provision for income taxes (benefit) (2,653 ) 2,790 (1,711 ) 4,147 Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ (90,405 ) $ 10,406 $ (87,458 ) $ 15,565 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (6.01 ) $ 0.67 $ (5.75 ) $ 0.99 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (6.01 ) $ 0.66 $ (5.75 ) $ 0.98 Weighted average common shares 15,040,407 15,514,042 15,211,901 15,679,556 Weighted average diluted common shares 15,040,407 15,708,038 15,211,901 15,896,605

TABLE 2. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 32,278 $ 32,627 $ 34,376 $ 36,687 $ 38,051 Securities, taxable 3,476 4,017 4,620 4,615 4,673 Securities, nontaxable 923 880 966 1,037 1,045 Federal funds sold and other 405 409 595 645 780 Total interest and dividend income 37,082 37,933 40,557 42,984 44,549 Interest expense Deposits 3,064 3,899 6,864 8,533 10,507 Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements 25 24 31 39 50 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 471 552 1,175 1,564 1,957 Federal Reserve Bank discount window — 6 — — — Bank stock loan — 306 109 147 198 Subordinated debentures 1,415 255 283 296 311 Total interest expense 4,975 5,042 8,462 10,579 13,023 Net interest income 32,107 32,891 32,095 32,405 31,526 Provision for loan losses 815 12,500 9,940 1,055 679 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 31,292 20,391 22,155 31,350 30,847 Non-interest income Service charges and fees 1,706 1,365 2,026 2,241 2,268 Debit card income 2,491 2,201 2,043 2,101 2,205 Mortgage banking 877 831 590 769 820 Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance 489 481 482 504 507 Net gains (losses) from securities transactions — 4 8 (3 ) 4 Other 922 850 157 1,029 768 Total non-interest income 6,485 5,732 5,306 6,641 6,572 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 13,877 12,695 13,504 11,918 13,039 Net occupancy and equipment 2,224 2,119 2,235 2,342 2,177 Data processing 2,817 2,763 2,663 2,688 2,673 Professional fees 877 943 1,367 1,359 991 Advertising and business development 598 403 696 901 806 Telecommunications 486 390 487 486 523 FDIC insurance 360 414 517 109 111 Courier and postage 366 353 384 328 352 Free nationwide ATM cost 439 327 420 440 459 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 1,030 974 802 820 784 Loan expense 107 287 234 267 165 Other real estate owned 133 269 308 381 (88 ) Goodwill impairment 104,831 — — — — Other 2,690 2,000 2,141 2,807 2,231 Total non-interest expense 130,835 23,937 25,758 24,846 24,223 Income (loss) before income tax (93,058 ) 2,186 1,703 13,145 13,196 Provision for income taxes (benefit) (2,653 ) 497 445 3,131 2,790 Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ (90,405 ) $ 1,689 $ 1,258 $ 10,014 $ 10,406 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (6.01 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.65 $ 0.67 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (6.01 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.64 $ 0.66 Weighted average common shares 15,040,407 15,209,483 15,387,697 15,442,841 15,514,042 Weighted average diluted common shares 15,040,407 15,304,009 15,595,024 15,684,673 15,708,038

TABLE 3. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 65,534 $ 178,045 $ 141,989 $ 88,973 $ 167,895 Federal funds sold 305 245 263 318 158 Cash and cash equivalents 65,839 178,290 142,252 89,291 168,053 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 499 2,248 2,498 2,498 3,497 Available-for-sale securities 798,576 177,228 187,812 142,067 152,680 Held-to-maturity securities(1) — 662,522 721,992 769,059 764,163 Loans held for sale 9,053 4,802 6,494 5,933 8,784 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses(2) 2,691,626 2,772,256 2,485,208 2,544,420 2,583,049 Other real estate owned, net 8,727 7,374 5,870 8,293 5,944 Premises and equipment, net 86,087 87,055 84,732 84,478 84,481 Bank-owned life insurance 76,555 76,066 75,585 75,103 74,599 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 32,545 31,832 31,662 31,137 31,710 Interest receivable 18,110 19,598 15,549 15,738 16,994 Goodwill 31,601 136,432 136,432 136,432 136,432 Core deposit intangibles, net 17,101 18,131 19,105 19,907 20,727 Other 29,252 31,435 28,641 25,222 23,550 Total assets $ 3,865,571 $ 4,205,269 $ 3,943,832 $ 3,949,578 $ 4,074,663 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits Demand $ 693,967 $ 756,613 $ 508,441 $ 481,298 $ 488,214 Total non-interest-bearing deposits 693,967 756,613 508,441 481,298 488,214 Savings, NOW and money market 1,816,307 1,800,132 1,668,145 1,749,048 1,689,606 Time 623,344 690,522 783,811 833,170 929,109 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,439,651 2,490,654 2,451,956 2,582,218 2,618,715 Total deposits 3,133,618 3,247,267 2,960,397 3,063,516 3,106,929 Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements 46,295 51,557 37,113 35,708 40,652 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 167,862 344,900 389,620 324,373 410,093 Bank stock loan — — 40,000 8,990 14,770 Subordinated debentures 87,537 55,575 14,638 14,561 14,485 Contractual obligations 5,478 5,571 5,781 5,836 3,744 Interest payable and other liabilities 22,609 20,633 18,932 18,534 16,940 Total liabilities 3,463,399 3,725,503 3,466,481 3,471,518 3,607,613 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders’ equity Common stock 174 174 174 174 174 Additional paid-in capital 386,016 384,955 383,850 382,731 382,155 Retained earnings 38,300 128,704 127,015 125,757 115,743 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 21,074 3,390 3,769 (3 ) (423 ) Employee stock loans (43 ) (43 ) (43 ) (77 ) (77 ) Treasury stock (43,349 ) (37,414 ) (37,414 ) (30,522 ) (30,522 ) Total stockholders’ equity 402,172 479,766 477,351 478,060 467,050 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,865,571 $ 4,205,269 $ 3,943,832 $ 3,949,578 $ 4,074,663 (1) Fair market value of held-to-maturity securities $ — $ 689,206 $ 750,900 $ 783,911 $ 778,966 (2) Allowance for loan losses 34,087 34,078 21,915 12,232 17,875

TABLE 4. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Loans Held-For-Investment by Type Commercial real estate $ 1,188,329 $ 1,191,336 $ 1,200,762 $ 1,158,022 $ 1,183,305 Commercial and industrial 857,244 883,355 542,571 592,052 585,797 Residential real estate 402,242 442,486 480,603 503,439 531,257 Agricultural real estate 127,349 129,080 130,795 141,868 143,718 Consumer 67,465 71,037 64,799 68,378 70,944 Agricultural 83,084 89,040 87,593 92,893 85,903 Total loans held-for-investment 2,725,713 2,806,334 2,507,123 2,556,652 2,600,924 Allowance for loan losses (34,087 ) (34,078 ) (21,915 ) (12,232 ) (17,875 ) Net loans held-for-investment $ 2,691,626 $ 2,772,256 $ 2,485,208 $ 2,544,420 $ 2,583,049 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.25 % 1.21 % 0.87 % 0.48 % 0.69 % Past due or nonaccrual loans to total loans 2.12 % 1.88 % 2.47 % 1.66 % 2.23 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.60 % 1.37 % 1.22 % 1.19 % 1.40 % Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned 2.26 % 2.05 % 1.92 % 1.83 % 2.19 % Classified assets to bank total regulatory capital 18.85 % 20.81 % 19.50 % 21.24 % 29.79 % Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (QTD Average) Investment securities $ 802,525 $ 877,308 $ 907,910 $ 911,923 $ 926,839 Total gross loans receivable 2,758,680 2,806,865 2,525,344 2,568,301 2,646,454 Interest-earning assets 3,679,168 3,786,629 3,519,267 3,563,642 3,657,970 Total assets 4,041,187 4,159,336 3,888,205 3,932,909 4,030,606 Interest-bearing deposits 2,430,407 2,487,187 2,531,508 2,563,519 2,673,007 Borrowings 377,158 384,727 355,303 377,561 390,562 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,807,565 2,871,914 2,886,811 2,941,080 3,063,569 Total deposits 3,145,810 3,257,631 3,021,181 3,055,275 3,152,785 Total liabilities 3,558,099 3,675,731 3,405,638 3,459,347 3,567,354 Total stockholders' equity 483,088 483,605 482,567 473,562 463,252 Tangible common equity* 329,039 327,411 325,470 315,569 304,492 Performance ratios Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized (8.90 )% 0.16 % 0.13 % 1.01 % 1.02 % Return on average assets before income tax,

provision for loan losses and goodwill

impairment* 1.24 % 1.42 % 1.20 % 1.43 % 1.37 % Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized (74.45 )% 1.40 % 1.05 % 8.39 % 8.91 % Return on average equity before income tax,

provision for loan losses and goodwill

impairment* 10.37 % 12.21 % 9.70 % 11.90 % 11.88 % Return on average tangible common equity

(ROATCE) annualized* (108.31 )% 3.03 % 2.35 % 13.42 % 14.38 % Return on average tangible common equity

adjusted for goodwill impairment* 12.02 % 3.03 % 2.35 % 13.42 % 14.38 % Yield on loans annualized 4.65 % 4.68 % 5.47 % 5.67 % 5.70 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized 0.50 % 0.63 % 1.09 % 1.32 % 1.56 % Cost of total deposits annualized 0.39 % 0.48 % 0.91 % 1.11 % 1.32 % Net interest margin annualized 3.47 % 3.49 % 3.67 % 3.61 % 3.42 % Efficiency ratio* 67.38 % 61.98 % 68.88 % 63.63 % 63.59 % Non-interest income / average assets 0.64 % 0.55 % 0.55 % 0.67 % 0.65 % Non-interest expense / average assets 12.88 % 2.31 % 2.66 % 2.51 % 2.38 % Capital Ratios Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 8.76 % 8.52 % 9.02 % 9.02 % 8.49 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.76 % 12.02 % 11.67 % 11.63 % 11.08 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 13.32 % 12.57 % 12.20 % 12.15 % 11.59 % Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 17.35 % 15.33 % 13.00 % 12.59 % 12.21 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.40 % 11.41 % 12.10 % 12.10 % 11.46 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 9.23 % 8.00 % 8.47 % 8.45 % 7.88 % Book value per common share $ 27.08 $ 31.53 $ 31.41 $ 30.95 $ 30.25 Tangible book value per common share* $ 23.72 $ 21.29 $ 21.10 $ 20.75 $ 19.99 Tangible book value per diluted common share* $ 23.57 $ 21.13 $ 20.96 $ 20.39 $ 19.73

* The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures, see Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures



TABLE 5. YEAR-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the nine months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Interest-earning assets Loans (1) Commercial and industrial $ 757,772 $ 26,788 4.72 % $ 566,658 $ 28,221 6.66 % Commercial real estate 942,478 36,533 5.18 % 1,035,634 41,401 5.34 % Real estate construction 245,167 8,644 4.71 % 204,642 10,449 6.83 % Residential real estate 464,340 14,528 4.18 % 518,110 18,192 4.69 % Agricultural real estate 133,302 5,574 5.59 % 138,861 6,105 5.88 % Consumer 67,255 3,461 6.87 % 70,529 4,060 7.70 % Agricultural 86,874 3,753 5.77 % 86,463 4,183 6.47 % Total loans 2,697,188 99,281 4.92 % 2,620,897 112,611 5.74 % Securities Taxable securities 737,010 12,113 2.20 % 780,813 14,724 2.52 % Nontaxable securities 125,352 2,769 2.95 % 142,735 3,143 2.94 % Total securities 862,362 14,882 2.31 % 923,548 17,867 2.59 % Federal funds sold and other 102,202 1,409 1.84 % 84,045 2,037 3.24 % Total interest-earning assets $ 3,661,752 115,572 4.22 % $ 3,628,490 132,515 4.88 % Interest-bearing liabilities Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 1,754,759 4,923 0.37 % $ 1,705,612 16,914 1.33 % Time deposits 728,083 8,904 1.63 % 997,270 15,467 2.07 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,482,842 13,827 0.74 % 2,702,882 32,381 1.60 % FHLB advances 271,548 2,198 1.08 % 266,118 5,103 2.56 % Other borrowings 100,864 2,454 3.25 % 70,044 1,578 3.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,855,254 18,479 0.86 % $ 3,039,044 39,062 1.72 % Net interest income $ 97,093 $ 93,453 Interest rate spread 3.36 % 3.16 % Net interest margin (2) 3.54 % 3.44 % (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis. (4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.

TABLE 6. QUARTER-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended For the three months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Interest-earning assets Loans (1) Commercial and industrial $ 848,096 $ 8,400 3.94 % $ 562,399 $ 8,845 6.24 % Commercial real estate 979,775 12,886 5.23 % 1,012,393 14,678 5.75 % Real estate construction 214,775 2,233 4.14 % 211,235 3,191 6.00 % Residential real estate 429,965 4,733 4.38 % 561,423 6,402 4.52 % Agricultural real estate 131,725 1,718 5.19 % 140,693 2,115 5.96 % Consumer 69,485 1,104 6.32 % 71,688 1,441 7.97 % Agricultural 84,859 1,204 5.65 % 86,623 1,379 6.32 % Total loans 2,758,680 32,278 4.65 % 2,646,454 38,051 5.70 % Securities Taxable securities 683,630 3,476 2.02 % 782,994 4,673 2.37 % Nontaxable securities 118,895 923 3.09 % 143,845 1,045 2.88 % Total securities 802,525 4,399 2.18 % 926,839 5,718 2.45 % Federal funds sold and other 117,963 405 1.36 % 84,677 780 3.66 % Total interest-earning assets $ 3,679,168 37,082 4.01 % $ 3,657,970 44,549 4.83 % Interest-bearing liabilities Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 1,784,891 875 0.19 % $ 1,707,459 5,389 1.25 % Time deposits 645,516 2,189 1.35 % 965,548 5,118 2.10 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,430,407 3,064 0.50 % 2,673,007 10,507 1.56 % FHLB advances 248,437 471 0.75 % 320,528 1,957 2.42 % Other borrowings 128,721 1,440 4.45 % 70,034 559 3.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,807,565 4,975 0.70 % $ 3,063,569 13,023 1.69 % Net interest income $ 32,107 $ 31,526 Interest rate spread 3.31 % 3.14 % Net interest margin (2) 3.47 % 3.42 % (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.

TABLE 7. QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended For the three months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Interest-earning assets Loans (1) Commercial and industrial $ 848,096 $ 8,400 3.94 % $ 868,302 $ 8,378 3.88 % Commercial real estate 979,775 12,886 5.23 % 934,186 12,192 5.25 % Real estate construction 214,775 2,233 4.14 % 253,672 2,837 4.50 % Residential real estate 429,965 4,733 4.38 % 467,246 4,854 4.18 % Agricultural real estate 131,725 1,718 5.19 % 130,533 1,955 6.02 % Consumer 69,485 1,104 6.32 % 65,096 1,145 7.07 % Agricultural 84,859 1,204 5.65 % 87,830 1,266 5.80 % Total loans 2,758,680 32,278 4.65 % 2,806,865 32,627 4.68 % Securities Taxable securities 683,630 3,476 2.02 % 753,332 4,017 2.14 % Nontaxable securities 118,895 923 3.09 % 123,976 880 2.86 % Total securities 802,525 4,399 2.18 % 877,308 4,897 2.24 % Federal funds sold and other 117,963 405 1.36 % 102,456 409 1.61 % Total interest-earning assets $ 3,679,168 37,082 4.01 % $ 3,786,629 37,933 4.03 % Interest-bearing liabilities Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 1,784,891 875 0.19 % $ 1,754,280 923 0.21 % Time deposits 645,516 2,189 1.35 % 732,907 2,976 1.63 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,430,407 3,064 0.50 % 2,487,187 3,899 0.63 % FHLB advances 248,437 471 0.75 % 270,785 552 0.82 % Other borrowings 128,721 1,440 4.45 % 113,942 591 2.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,807,565 4,975 0.70 % $ 2,871,914 5,042 0.71 % Net interest income $ 32,107 $ 32,891 Interest rate spread 3.31 % 3.32 % Net interest margin (2) 3.47 % 3.49 % (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.

TABLE 8. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Income before income taxes $ (93,058 ) $ 2,186 $ 1,703 $ 13,145 $ 13,196 Add: goodwill impairment 104,831 — — — — Less: tax effect 2,649 497 445 3,131 2,790 Adjusted income $ 9,124 $ 1,689 $ 1,258 $ 10,014 $ 10,406 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,040,407 15,209,483 15,387,697 15,442,841 15,514,042 Effect of weighted average dilutive shares assuming positive net income 82,804 94,526 207,327 241,832 193,996 Weighted average diluted shares 15,123,211 15,304,009 15,595,024 15,684,673 15,708,038 Diluted earnings per share adjusted for goodwill impairment $ 0.60 $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.64 $ 0.66 Total stockholders' equity $ 402,172 $ 479,766 $ 477,351 $ 478,060 $ 467,050 Less: goodwill 31,601 136,432 136,432 136,432 136,432 Less: core deposit intangibles, net 17,101 18,131 19,105 19,907 20,727 Less: mortgage servicing asset, net 1 2 4 5 7 Less: naming rights, net 1,141 1,152 1,163 1,174 1,184 Tangible common equity $ 352,328 $ 324,049 $ 320,647 $ 320,542 $ 308,700 Common shares issued at period end 14,853,487 15,218,301 15,198,986 15,444,434 15,440,334 Diluted common shares outstanding at period end 14,945,282 15,333,977 15,297,319 15,719,810 15,647,456 Book value per common share $ 27.08 $ 31.53 $ 31.41 $ 30.95 $ 30.25 Tangible book value per common share $ 23.72 $ 21.29 $ 21.10 $ 20.75 $ 19.99 Tangible book value per diluted common share $ 23.57 $ 21.13 $ 20.96 $ 20.39 $ 19.73 Total assets $ 3,865,571 $ 4,205,269 $ 3,943,832 $ 3,949,578 $ 4,074,663 Less: goodwill 31,601 136,432 136,432 136,432 136,432 Less: core deposit intangibles, net 17,101 18,131 19,105 19,907 20,727 Less: mortgage servicing asset, net 1 2 4 5 7 Less: naming rights, net 1,141 1,152 1,163 1,174 1,184 Tangible assets $ 3,815,727 $ 4,049,552 $ 3,787,128 $ 3,792,060 $ 3,916,313 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.40 % 11.41 % 12.10 % 12.10 % 11.46 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.23 % 8.00 % 8.47 % 8.45 % 7.88 % Total average stockholders' equity $ 483,088 $ 483,605 $ 482,567 $ 473,562 $ 463,252 Less: average intangible assets 154,049 156,194 157,097 157,993 158,760 Average tangible common equity $ 329,039 $ 327,411 $ 325,470 $ 315,569 $ 304,492 Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ (90,405 ) $ 1,689 $ 1,258 $ 10,014 $ 10,406 Add: goodwill impairment $ 104,831 $ — $ — $ — $ — Less: tax effect of goodwill impairment $ 5,305 $ — $ — $ — $ — Adjusted net income (loss) plus goodwill impairment $ 9,121 $ 1,689 $ 1,258 $ 10,014 $ 10,406 Amortization of intangible assets 1,043 986 814 833 797 Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization 234 207 171 175 167 Adjusted net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 9,930 $ 2,468 $ 1,901 $ 10,672 $ 11,036 Return on total average stockholders' equity (ROAE) annualized (74.45 )% 1.40 % 1.05 % 8.39 % 8.91 % Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized (108.31 )% 3.03 % 2.35 % 13.42 % 14.38 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 12.01 % 3.03 % 2.35 % 13.42 % 14.38 % Non-interest expense $ 130,835 $ 23,937 $ 25,758 $ 24,846 $ 24,223 Less: goodwill impairment 104,831 — — — — Non-interest expense, excluding goodwill impairment $ 26,004 $ 23,937 $ 25,758 $ 24,846 $ 24,223 Net interest income $ 32,107 $ 32,891 $ 32,095 $ 32,405 $ 31,526 Non-interest income 6,485 5,732 5,306 6,641 6,572 Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions — 4 8 (3 ) 4 Non-interest income, excluding gains (losses) from securities transactions $ 6,485 $ 5,728 $ 5,298 $ 6,644 $ 6,568 Net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding net gains (losses) from securities transactions $ 38,592 $ 38,619 $ 37,393 $ 39,049 $ 38,094 Non-interest expense to net interest income plus non-interest income 339.02 % 61.98 % 68.87 % 63.63 % 63.58 % Efficiency ratio 67.38 % 61.98 % 68.88 % 63.63 % 63.59 % Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ (90,405 ) $ 1,689 $ 1,258 $ 10,014 $ 10,406 Add: income tax provision (2,653 ) 497 445 3,131 2,790 Add: provision for loan losses 815 12,500 9,940 1,055 679 Add: goodwill impairment 104,831 — — — — Adjusted net income $ 12,588 $ 14,686 $ 11,643 $ 14,200 $ 13,875 Total average assets $ 4,041,187 $ 4,159,336 $ 3,888,205 $ 3,932,909 $ 4,030,606 Total average stockholders' equity $ 483,088 $ 483,605 $ 482,567 $ 473,562 $ 463,252 Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized (8.90 )% 0.16 % 0.13 % 1.01 % 1.02 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.24 % 1.42 % 1.20 % 1.43 % 1.37 % Adjusted return on average equity 10.37 % 12.21 % 9.70 % 11.90 % 11.88 %



