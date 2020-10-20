Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,047 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,159 in the last 365 days.

Navient posts third-quarter 2020 financial results

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions, today posted its 2020 third-quarter financial results. The complete financial results release is available on the company’s website at Navient.com/investors.The results will also be available on Form 8-K on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Navient will hold a conference call tomorrow, October 21, 2020 at 8 a.m. ET, hosted by Jack Remondi, president and CEO, and Joe Fisher, CFO.

To access the conference call, dial 855-838-4156 (USA and Canada) or 267-751-3600 (international) and use access code 1654327 starting at 7:45 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast will be available on Navient.com/investors. Supplemental financial information and presentation slides used during the call will be available on the company’s website no later than the call’s start time.

A replay may be accessed approximately two hours after the call through November 4, 2020 at 855-859-2056 (USA and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international), with access code 1654327.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. Navient helps clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support. Learn more at Navient.com.

Contact:
Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com
Investor: Nathan Rutledge, 703-984-6801, nathan.rutledge@navient.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Navient posts third-quarter 2020 financial results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.