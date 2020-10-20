Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund Wins Third Straight Canadian Hedge Fund Award

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce a milestone victory for Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund (“the Fund”) at the 2020 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards. The Fund won the award for Best 3 Year Return in the Credit Focused category. The award was announced during a virtual event on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 20, 2020.



The award is judged strictly on three-year performance, from June 2017 through June 2020. Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund posted an annualized return over the judging period of 6.06% (19.3% cumulative), well ahead of the 1.72% annualized return of the HFRI Credit Index (5.2% cumulative).

The Fund was also nominated for best returns and best Sharpe ratio for the one-, three- and five-year periods.

This is the third straight year the Fund has received a Canadian Hedge Fund Award, earning honours for Best 5 Year Return in the Credit Focused category in 2019 and Best 1 Year Return in the Credit Focused category in 2018.

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund Accolades at Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

2020: Best 3 Year Return in Credit Focused category

2019: Best 5 Year Return in Credit Focused category

2018: Best 1 Year Return in Credit Focused category



The Fund was launched in 2013 and combines active, bottom-up credit research with risk management through the use of various hedging tools to generate income while reducing volatility without the use of leverage. The Fund is actively managed by Purpose’s award-winning partner Sandy Liang, who leads credit strategies and fixed income for Purpose Investments.

“It is an honour to win at the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards for a third straight year. These awards continue to validate the disciplined process that we apply to credit investing at Purpose. I’d like to thank the entire investment team at Purpose, specifically Jeremy Lin, Ilia Verpakhovski and Ragheb Othmani, who are crucial in driving our research efforts. One of our mantras when investing in credit is to think like a lender, and the deep research generated by the team allows us to effectively apply that mantra to our portfolio,” said Liang. “We are looking forward to helping our investors meet their goals for another five years and beyond.”

“What Sandy and his team are doing with Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund is really admirable,” said Som Seif, CEO and Founder of Purpose Investments. “This alternative credit strategy is an important tool for investors, particularly as generating income becomes more difficult in a world starved for yield. Winning a Canadian Hedge Fund Award for a third straight year speaks to Sandy’s talent as a credit manager. I’m incredibly proud of him and the entire credit investment team. They are proving that you can generate equity-like returns with less risk from corporate credit, even in a world of ultra-low interest rates.”

The Fund is available for all investors through a prospectus-based mutual fund in Series A (PFC4803) and Series F (PFC4804) through FundServ.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective. First, the awards celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada’s hedge fund industry, and second, they draw attention to Canada’s hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $9-billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

