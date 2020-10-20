Kornit Digital Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

/EIN News/ -- ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), a company that develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries, today announced that it will release its earnings results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 5:00 pm ET.



Kornit Digital Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Conference ID: 13711406

Live Call: 1-877-407-0792 (US/Canada Toll-Free), 1-201-689-8263 (International) or 1 809 406 247 (Israeli Toll-Free)

Replay ID: 13711406

Replay: 1-844-512-2921 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International)

(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on November 24, 2020)



A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the company’s website (https://ir.kornit.com/), and a replay will be archived on the website.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2002, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Investor contact

Kelsey Turcotte

The Blueshirt Group

Kelsey@blueshirtgroup.com

917-842-0334