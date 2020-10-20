OceanFirst Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Series A Preferred Stock

/EIN News/ -- RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”), (the “Company”), announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4375 per share for every depository share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock, payable on November 16, 2020 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2020.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $11.3 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.



