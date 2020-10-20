Free Workshops Offered at Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education Through November

BREVARD, N.C. (Oct. 20, 2020) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education has reopened with limited programming and is offering free outdoor-related workshops for people of all ages and skill levels this week through the month of November. Online registration is required for the workshops, which are open on a first-come, first-served basis.

Oct. 23 – Birding Hike from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Open to ages 12 and older. Oct. 26 – Casting from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older. Oct. 28 – Nature Nuts: Wild Woodlands from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Open to ages four to seven. Oct. 28 – Eco Explorers: Mountain Habitats from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages eight to 12. Nov. 2 – Salamanders from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Open to all ages. Nov. 4 – Intro to Fly Fishing from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older. Nov. 6 – Casting from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older. Nov. 10 – Primitive Outdoor Skills for Families from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Open to ages eight and older. Nov. 12 – Compass from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages 10 and older. Nov. 16 – Intro to Fly Fishing from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older. Nov. 18 – Nature Nuts: Raising Trout from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Open to ages four to seven. Nov. 18 – Eco Explorers: Tracking from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages eight to 12. Nov. 20 – Habitat Hike from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Open to ages eight and older.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, all programming will be conducted outdoors and will be limited to pre-registered participants. Masks and social distancing will be required of all guests, with inside visitation limited to eight visitors at a time.

The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education is located near Brevard, just south of Asheville, by the Davidson River in Transylvania County. The center features nature trails and five large aquariums representing aquatic mountain habitats. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday with the trout raceways open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on the Commission’s wildlife education centers and other activities and events, visit ncwildlife.org/learning/Education-Centers.