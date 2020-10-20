Decision of the Appeal Against LTTE Ban in UK is Tomorrow (Wednesday): TGTE
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) appealed against UK's ban of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The decision of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam’s (TGTE) appeal against the proscription of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) will be handed down tomorrow (Wednesday) October 21, 2020 at 10:30 am (UK Time).
In December 2018, the TGTE wrote to the then Home Secretary Sajid Javid MP asking him to deproscribe the LTTE on the basis that it was not concerned in terrorism and that it’s continuing proscription was impeding the freedom of speech and assembly of Tamil people (including the TGTE) who advocates for the realization of the Tamil self determination in the form of an independent state. In March 2019, the Home Secretary refused the application.
The TGTE filed an appeal against the decision of the Secretary of State’s For The Home Department to the Proscribed Organizations Appeal Commission on December 13, 2018. It was made by UK based members of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam. The Secretary of State For The Home Department submitted open evidence and secret evidence. The Commission heard arguments based on open evidence on July 30th, 2020. The Commission heard arguments based on secret evidence on July 31st, 2020.
In the open proceedings the TGTE was represented by Maya Lester QC and Malcolm Birdling of Brick Court Chambers and Jamie Potter and Caroline Robinson of Bindmans LLP. During the secret proceedings, TGTE’s interests were represented by “Special Advocates” Angus McCulloch Q.C and Rachel Tony. The UK Government was represented by Sir James Eadie QC, Ben Watson and Emily Wilsdon. The appeal was heard by Mrs. Justice Laing and two lay panel members, Richard Whittam Q.C and Philip Nelson Q.C.
ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
BACKGROUND
Tamils in the island of Sri Lanka faced repeated mass killings in 1958, 1977, and 1983 and the mass killings in 2009 prompted UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to appoint a Panel of Experts to report on the scale of the killings.
According to UN internal review report on Sri Lanka, over 70 thousand Tamils were killed in six months in early 2009 and Tamil women were sexually assaulted and raped by the Sri Lankan Security forces. A report by the International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) published details of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as sex slaves. There are over 90,000 Tamil war widows and thousands of Tamils disappeared due the conflict.
According to this UN report, the killings and other abuses that took place amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Independent experts believe that there are elements of these abuses that constitute an act of genocide.
Members of the Sri Lankan security forces are almost exclusively from the Sinhalese community and the victims are all from the Tamil community. A Buddhist Monk shot and killed a Sri Lankan Prime Minister 1959 for having talks with Tamils.
Tamils overwhelmingly voted in a Parliamentary election in 1977 to establish an independent and sovereign country called Tamil Eelam. This Parliamentary election was conducted by the Sri Lankan Government.
