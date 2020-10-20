Shawcor Announces Conference Call/Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter Results, Friday, November 13th, 2020 at 9:00am ET
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today that it will report its financial results for the period ended September 30th, 2020 on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 after the close of trading on the TSX.
A conference call/webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, November 13th at 9:00am ET.
Please visit the Shawcor Investor Centre website at shawcor.com or use the following link : https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/48xiyixv for further details.
Paul Pierroz
Senior Vice President, Corporate and Investor Relations
Telephone: 416.744.5540
Email: paul.pierroz@shawcor.com
shawcor.com
