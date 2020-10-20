Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Statement On Death Of Houston Police Sergeant

October 20, 2020 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after it was reported that two Houston Police Officers were shot in the line of duty this morning. Sergeant Harold Preston has died, and Officer Courtney Waller remains in the hospital with injuries.

"Our hearts are with the family of Houston Police Sgt. Harold Preston who was shot and killed in the line of duty this morning," said Governor Abbott. "This tragic loss is a grave reminder of the dangers our brave law enforcement officers face while keeping our communities safe. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in lifting up Sgt. Preston's family in prayer in their time of need. We also ask all Texans to pray for the speedy recovery of Houston Police Officer Courtney Waller who was shot while responding to the same incident and is recovering in the hospital. The state stands ready to assist the Houston Police Department in bringing to justice the perpetrators of this horrific tragedy."

Governor Abbott Statement On Death Of Houston Police Sergeant

