Department of Energy and NASA Sign Memorandum of Understanding

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) furthering the longstanding partnership between the Department of Energy (DOE) and NASA that has enabled 50 years of notable space exploration.

The agreement – discussed during the October 2020 Secretary of Energy Advisory Board meeting – supports President Trump’s Space Policy Directive-1 and other U.S. national space policies. Under the directive and NASA’s Artemis program, America will land the first woman and the next man on the Moon by 2024 and establish sustainable lunar exploration by the end of the decade to prepare for the first human mission to Mars.

“From achieving a better understanding of the Moon, to providing the nuclear fuels to propel Voyager 1 and 2 into space, DOE and NASA have been strong collaborators in our Nation’s space mission for decades,” said Secretary Brouillette. “This new MOU will continue our esteemed work together as this Administration strives to reach the next generation of space innovations and exploration.”

"Artemis depends on a coalition of partners across U.S. government, industry, and the world," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. "The DOE's energy, science, and technology expertise remains crucial to the success of NASA missions. Together, we will mature and ready systems for exploring more of the Moon and venturing humans farther into space, all for humanity’s benefit on Earth."

Working together, NASA and DOE continue to enable exciting scientific discoveries with missions like the Mars Perseverance rover and enduring exploration with the development of power and propulsion systems for the Moon and Mars.

The MOU highlights potential areas for collaboration, including scientific observations of the early universe from the Moon, Gateway activities, high-performance computing, modeling and simulation, planetary defense from near-Earth objects, sensor and satellite development, space nuclear power and propulsion, space situational awareness, space weather, technology transfer, and more. Future joint activities will continue to advance civil space exploration, scientific discovery, and U.S. national space policy.

The Agencies have established three working groups that focus on lunar surface infrastructure, space nuclear power and propulsion, and science and innovation, including space safety and planetary defense.

Read the full Memorandum of Understanding HERE.

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940