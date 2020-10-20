How Calendar.com is Optimizing Teams to Work Better From Home

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managing teams is key to business success. According to Blum Gallery, this already daunting task has been made even more challenging in the midst of COVID-19. Quarantine recommendations have caused many teams to transition to remote work, which has led to a growing trend for the work-from-home initiative to become permanent in many cases.

So how do you lead your team when everyone is working from home?

Calendar provides an excellent solution. Its time management software is unlocking the potential of remote teams around the nation, even during the peak of COVID-19.

How Does an Online Calendar Help Teams?

A large part of team management is time management. You organize schedules, put together projects with deadlines, and work to improve productivity during work hours. With all of these time-related goals, a time management and scheduling tool is exactly what you need.

Calendar is the premier tool for managing both your own time and your team’s time. With this tool your time management will be next level, making your days more efficient and unlocking the full potential of your team. Managing your time while working from home is a completely different animal, so having this tool helps adjust to a new daily routine.

What Are Some of the Key Features of Calendar?

It takes more than just being a digital calendar to provide value to users. Calendar employs a number of features that put it over the top. These features include:

Calendar Analytics

As the highlight of Calendar’s capabilities, analytics provide a look into your schedule to see exactly how your time is being spent. With this new perspective, you can optimize your schedule to make the most out of your day. Whether that’s cutting down on meetings or adding an extra hour for sales calls, Calendar Analytics will help you make the best decisions.

Connected Calendars

Before implementing Calendar, you might be using another program for your scheduling needs. Common online calendars such as Google Calendar and Outlook can be synced with Calendar, so you don’t have to manually transfer information. This also allows you to continue to use your old calendar while benefiting from what Calendar has to offer.

Artificial Intelligence

Technology is incredibly smart. This isn’t meant to be the start of a sci-fi film where robots take over the planet; artificial intelligence is for our benefit. In this case, AI picks up on your repeated tendencies to make event planning and scheduling as simple as possible, requiring just a few clicks to get you going.

What Are Some Common Problems Calendar Solves?

The features previously mentioned all serve a purpose. They were carefully thought out by Calendar’s founders and developers to fill common needs to team members and their managers. They aren’t just bells and whistles.

To start out, the main purpose of Calendar is to help people manage their time more effectively, both in their professional and personal lives. That’s why time analysis is such a huge focus. This feature gives you an inside look on how your time is being used. Without it, making adjustments would be more of a guessing game.

Other problems have risen with teams working from home. Here’s how Calendar takes them head on:

Meeting Planning

Meetings are a regular part of team management. It’s a time to report on projects and analyze foal progress. With everyone working from home, work schedules can get a little mixed up. Provided that most of your employees are parents, you should allow them to have a little more flexibility as they try to balance home and work in the same building.

Despite any flexibility you offer them, meeting times need to be unified so everyone can attend. Calendar can help with that. A “find a time” option takes everyone’s schedule and proposes a time that works for every attendee. This cuts down on the back and forth communication leaders will have trying to pin down a time for their team.

Communication

Back to the flexibility of working from home. Managers will enjoy that freedom as well. So how do employees know when to reach their supervisors if they’re at home? Once again, Calendar comes to the rescue.

With Calendar, you can create time slots that show your availability. Open up the time slots you plan to be sitting down working, and employees can use them to schedule a quick phone call. This once again eliminates the repeated emails and messages trying to find availability that works for both parties.

Project Management

Team members need to cooperate. When working together in an office this is much easier, as everyone is easy to find and talk to. When working from home, that’s not exactly the case. Getting on the same page as your teammates takes some extra effort when you’re not physically together.

With shared calendars, you can plan out projects with steps and deadlines that the entire team can see. Add notes about who’s in charge of specific tasks, and team members will know exactly who to contact with questions concerning the project.

Calendar is helpful for teams of all shapes, sizes, and locations. It’s the perfect tool for managing a remote team during this time of COVID-19 and beyond. Sign up today and get your team started.





