Ondot Hosts Webinar on Capturing Holiday Spending During a Pandemic

Industry experts provide best practices to card issuers

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, California, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, will host a webinar called How to Capture Holiday Spend During a Pandemic on Oct. 29.

The webinar will feature a panel of industry experts that includes Glen Sarvady from 154 Advisors, Steven J. Ramirez from Beyond the Arc and Chris Harris from Ondot who will discuss the importance of having a digital credit or debit card during a pandemic, best practices for an issuer’s card maintaining top-of-wallet status among consumers, a comparison of a digital-first versus a physical card and how credit issuers can capture interest-bearing credit card balances.

“The pandemic has dramatically changed spending habits, shifting significantly more online, more contactless and more debit-focused,” said Chris Harris, a senior director at Ondot. “Our webinar will focus on the challenges card issuers face in Q4 and what they can do to gain consumer trust and choose a particular card as their preferred way of spending.”

The webinar is free and people can register at: https://ondotsystems.zoom.us/webinar/register/9416025956273/WN_2FncwvwySVOokbmCeUczMw           

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

