Learn and Play Montessori Announces Update to Virtual Preschool Program Options Online
Learn and Play Montessori leads the industry with online preschool and virtual options. The company is announcing new options for virtual preschool.
Our options for parents are expanding as we couple virtual preschool programs with face-to-face programs.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn and Play Montessori, a best-in-class provider of online kindergarten and online preschool taught in an innovative, Montessori-inspired way, is proud to announce new virtual preschool program information online. The newly updated page highlights so-called ‘virtual preschool’ options so that parents who are homeschooling their children become aware of how the school can partner with them to provide best-in-class virtual learning capabilities. virtual preschool “Our options for parents are expanding as we couple virtual preschool programs with face-to-face programs,” explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. “We allow parents to choose from three options, which are a) face-to-face only here in the Fremont, Danville, and Dublin areas) face-to-face and virtual or blended, which combines in person instruction with virtual program options, and c) virtual-only which offers best-in-class preschool and kindergarten taught via Montessori-inspired efforts.”
Persons interested in learning more can visit the newly updated virtual preschool program page at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/online-learning/online-preschool/. That page explains how the virtual preschool system works, coupling live and recorded information with supplementary materials. Parents across the country, from New York and New Jersey to Kansas and Texas to California and Washington, have happily signed up for the program. The key concept explained is that virtual preschool does not mean do-it-alone preschool. Parents can avail themselves of YouTube videos, Zoom sessions, Facebook Live, and even supplementary downloads to help them help their child. The goal is to keep preschoolers engaged both at home and online, so that virtual learning does not mean a cessation to life-building skills.
VIRTUAL PRESCHOOL MEANS ASSISTANCE FROM TRUE MONTESSORI PROFESSIONALS
Here is background on this release. Many people mistakenly believe that homeschooling a preschooler means going it alone. Parents, even educated parents, do not necessarily have the pedagogical skills to effectively teach their children. Their children need to use preschool to establish the basics of education. These might be educational basics such as learning the numbers or colors, or behavioral basics such as learning how to silently observe and learn, or to take turns when participating. The point of the new virtual preschool programs is to bring the Montessori method into this new virtual / homeschool environment, so that educators and parents can work together for a best-in-class virtual environment. Interested parents are urged to visit the newly updated page, and to reach out for a consultation with an expert on how they can best address their children’s needs. Learning, in short, never stops and the savvy parents are educating themselves on what resources exist for better online learning.
For parents in Fremont and the East Bay, it should be noted that the school continues to offer face-to-face preschool options. Those in and near the Irvington neighborhood in Fremont, California, can visit https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/irvington-fremont/ to learn about that school. For parents who need a “traditional” face-to-face preschool, the options in Fremont, Dublin, and Danville are fully operational.
