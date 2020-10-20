Watch AIA’s sixth annual film challenge awards ceremony Oct. 21

Live ceremony will reveal finalists and winning films.

WHAT: The American Institute of Architects invites members of the media and public to attend the 2020 AIA Film Challenge awards ceremony. At the virtual ceremony, AIA will announce winners of this year’s competition; preview films from this year’s 17 finalists; and feature panel segments covering sustainability, health, and justice issues.

AIA Film Challenge is an annual documentary film competition inviting architects, filmmakers, and storytellers to produce short films that showcase architects making a positive impact in communities around the globe. This year’s challenge—launched in June--called for stories of architects partnering with communities and civic leaders to design a healthy, sustainable, just world that improves lives. For more information, visit aiafilmchallenge.org.

WHEN: 6-7 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, Oct. 21,

WHERE: Register online to participate in the virtual event.

WHO: Hear from AIA leadership, plus AIA Film Challenge 2020 judges, finalists, and winners.



About AIA

Founded in 1857, AIA consistently works to create more valuable, healthy, secure, and sustainable buildings, neighborhoods, and communities. Through more than 200 international, state and local chapters, AIA advocates for public policies that promote economic vitality and public wellbeing. AIA provides members with tools and resources to assist them in their careers and business as well as engaging civic and government leaders and the public to find solutions to pressing issues facing our communities, institutions, nation, and world. Members adhere to a code of ethics and conduct to ensure the highest professional standards.

