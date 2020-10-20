CAST product release enables faster application modernization, higher software resiliency

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and PARIS, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, the category leader in Software Intelligence, today announced significant advancements to its products – CAST Highlight, CAST Imaging and CAST Application Intelligence Platform, aimed at enabling companies to accelerate their digital transformation.



The new capabilities further enable digital leaders to accelerate modernization and cloud migration, raise the productivity of their development teams, and strengthen the resiliency of their custom-built applications.

CAST products provide intelligence about the structural condition of custom applications built with virtually any mix of languages, databases, and frameworks – from mainframe to web, mobile, cloud.

Faster Transformation

CAST Highlight performs rapid analysis of the source code of application portfolios and identifies the best candidates for modernization and cloud migration, enabling organizations to prioritize their roadmaps based on facts. It also provides rapid assessment of the resiliency and open source risk across entire portfolios.

CAST Highlight now expands technology coverage and sharpens the precision of findings with new capabilities:

Cloud readiness of SWIFT applications : CAST Highlight now provides rapid insights into the Cloud Readiness of SWIFT applications. With 20+ new code patterns specific to SWIFT, it helps identify cloud blockers – patterns that impede migration, and cloud boosters – patterns that make it easier to migrate to cloud.



: CAST Highlight now provides rapid insights into the Cloud Readiness of SWIFT applications. With 20+ new code patterns specific to SWIFT, it helps identify cloud blockers – patterns that impede migration, and cloud boosters – patterns that make it easier to migrate to cloud. Kotlin programming language : CAST Highlight now provides insights based on 30+ new code patterns for improving the resiliency and increasing the agility of applications written in Kotlin.



: CAST Highlight now provides insights based on 30+ new code patterns for improving the resiliency and increasing the agility of applications written in Kotlin. Enhanced CVE lifecycle management: CAST Highlight now enables users to flag specific Common Vulnerability & Exposures (CVEs) for automatic exclusion from results, for various reasons. They can also augment the findings with custom documentation. Together, the enhancements help focus on the most critical open source risks across entire application portfolios.



CAST Imaging automatically reverse engineers an entire application into an interactive blueprint, visualizing its actual architecture. It helps speed-up changes and auto-discover candidates for de-coupling and microservices.

CAST Imaging 2.0 now makes it easier to avoid wrong turns during modernization with its new capabilities:

Object Level details in blueprints: CAST Imaging now visualizes details inside objects in the application blueprints, raising the accuracy and ease of understanding the architecture – a crucial step in the process of refactoring and rearchitecting.



CAST Imaging now visualizes details inside objects in the application blueprints, raising the accuracy and ease of understanding the architecture – a crucial step in the process of refactoring and rearchitecting. Enhanced a rchitecture analysis : CAST Imaging now provides for easier discovery of modernization patterns with more intuitive navigation of the application blueprints, faster object manipulation, and automatic creation of API Call Graphs as well as Data Access Graphs.



: CAST Imaging now provides for easier discovery of modernization patterns with more intuitive navigation of the application blueprints, faster object manipulation, and automatic creation of API Call Graphs as well as Data Access Graphs. ‘System of Systems’ dependencies. CAST Imaging now provides visualization of components and dependencies not only inside of an application but also between different applications, to help subject matter experts immediately identify critical links between systems.



Higher Productivity

CAST Imaging enables distributed teams to maintain a common knowledgebase, easily onboard new team members, collaborate seamlessly, and reduce the time spent looking for answers.

CAST Imaging 2.0 further boosts Application Development productivity with its new collaboration capability:

Document-It capability: CAST Imaging now allows developers and subject matter experts to annotate the architecture blueprints, create custom views, specify actions that need to be taken, and keep track of architecture modifications.



More Resilient Software

CAST Application Intelligence Platform (CAST AIP) performs deep analysis of all data structures, code components and interdependencies within custom-built applications, providing intelligence about their structural condition and discovering otherwise undetectable flaws. Prioritizing the flaws that matter most, while reducing false positives, has always presented a challenge for application owners and engineering leads.

CAST AIP now removes the friction between finding the critical flaws and fixing them with its new capability:

Action Plan Recommendation engine. CAST AIP now removes the friction between finding the critical flaws and fixing them. The new Action Plan Recommendation engine allows users to set an objective for any of the software structural characteristics – Security, Resiliency, Efficiency, Maintainability. It automatically provides an optimized plan with a list of flaws to address to reach the target objective.



All new capabilities of CAST Highlight, CAST Imaging and CAST AIP are available today.

About CAST

CAST is the pioneer and category leader in Software Intelligence, providing insight into the structural condition of software assets. CAST technology is renowned as the most accurate “MRI for Software”, which delivers actionable insights into software composition, architectures, database structures, critical flaws, quality grades, cloud readiness levels and work effort metrics. It is used globally by thousands of forward-looking digital leaders to make objective decisions, accelerate modernization, and raise the security and resiliency of mission critical software. Visit castsoftware.com.