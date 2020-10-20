Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ICYMI: Governor Abbott Named Best Governor In The Nation By ALEC, Conservative Economists

October 20, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott has been named Best Governor In The Nation in a new study conducted by Laffer Associates, a consulting firm run by Arduin and conservative economists Arthur Laffer and Stephen Moore, and the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). The criteria includes tax policy, overall state spending levels, handling of COVID-19 funds, union regulations, health and welfare spending, school choice, and other education policies.

"Texas’ success is made possible by the men and women across the Lone Star State who work every day to provide for their families and drive the Texas economy forward," said Governor Abbott. "The Texas model emphasizes personal freedom and fiscal responsibility because it is the proven method to spark innovation, encourage economic prosperity, and create a better quality of life. Working together to protect taxpayers and expand opportunity, we will continue to build an even brighter future for all Texans."

