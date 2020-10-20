MANAGED CARE ADVISORS (MCA) ADDS MICHAEL SMITH AS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER (CIO) IN SUPPORT OF IMPRESSIVE GROWTH
Managed Care Advisors (MCA) Logo 2020
MANAGED CARE ADVISORS (MCA) ADDS MICHAEL SMITH AS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER (CIO) IN SUPPORT OF IMPRESSIVE GROWTH IN FEDERAL HEALTHCARE IT MARKET.
"We chose Michael Smith because of his solutions-oriented and innovative approach to solving complex challenges. he has a unique ability to simplify complex issues into actionable solutions”.”BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managed Care Advisors, Inc. (MCA), the leading provider of workers’ compensation products and services to the Federal Government, announced it added Michael Smith as Chief Information Officer to its expanded executive leadership team. The position was created in direct support of MCA’s continued growth momentum as it wins new SaaS, Case Management, and COVID Management contracts.
— Lisa Firestone, CEO, Managed Care Advisors (MCA)
Michael Smith, a proven industry leader, brings to Managed Care Advisors over two decades of experience supporting demanding information security requirements for both the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Commerce. Mike has previously worked for Accenture, where he served as a Senior Vice President of Risk & Compliance.
As MCA’s Chief Information Officer, Smith will oversee all of MCA’s Technical Solutions and will serve on the Senior Leadership Team and Executive Quality Steering Committee (EQSC). Michael Smith brings 23 years of experience to MCA in a career that started in the U.S. Marine Corps. He has held notable roles in security operations, business development, including CSO, CISO, and other leadership positions with excellent communication skills. He possesses a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) and a Master of Science (M.S.) focused on Information Assurance. He is skilled in Cloud, I.T. Transformation, Information Assurance, Vulnerability Management, Security Operations Management, Agile, and Enterprise Architecture.
Lisa Firestone, MCA President, and CEO stated, “After careful consideration, we chose Michael Smith because of his solutions-oriented and innovative approach to solving complex challenges. His unique ability to simplify complex issues into actionable solutions is exactly what we need to support our continued growth”.
Smith has a demonstrated history focused on providing premier services to federal, DoD, civilian, health, and commercial sectors in cyber disciplines such as Information Assurance, Cyber Defense & Operations, and Security Engineering. He provides strategic positioning, growth, program execution, customer relations, staffing, personnel management, business planning, and financial performance. He has a proven record of delivering results in building new or maintaining mature programs. He is recognized as a Subject Matter Expert on government regulations and standards such as FISMA, HIPAA, and NIST. He directly oversees corporate governance, risk, and compliance functions, promoting effective Cyber and Information Security policies to address resilience, Insider Threat & Third-Party Risk Management.
In addition, Smith holds many certifications/designations including Certified Information Security Officer (CISO), Project Management Professional (PMP), Certified Professional in Healthcare Information and Management Systems, PECB: ISO/IEC 27001 Lead Implementer, Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) v3 & v4, Certified Enterprise Architect (CEA), and Certified Scrum Master.
About Managed Care Advisors (MCA)
Established in 1997, Managed Care Advisors (MCA) is a woman-owned small business (WOSB) specializing in workers’ compensation, case and claims management, disability and absence management, analytics, technology solutions, specialty health plan management, and employee benefits. Based in Bethesda, MD, with satellite offices in Lake Mary, FL, and Danbury, CT., MCA currently services customers throughout the United States and all U.S. Territories. Since 2005, MCA has been providing a comprehensive suite of products and services to the federal market to support federal agencies in improving outcomes, reducing costs, and avoiding unnecessary medical and vocational disability resulting from work-related injuries and illnesses. Learn more at https://www.mcacares.com
Gal S Borenstein
Borenstein Group
+1 703-385-8178
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn