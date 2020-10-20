Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 19 October

As of 1pm on 19 October, the Western Cape has 3283 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 113 755 confirmed Coid-19 cases and 106 184 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 113 755 Total recoveries 106 184 Total deaths 4288 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 3283 Tests conducted 582 309 Hospitalisations 516 with 110 of these in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district Cases Recoveries Western 10225 9392 Southern 10438 9515 Northern 7115 6672 Tygerberg 13853 13069 Eastern 10628 9957 Klipfontein 9450 8762 Mitchells Plain 8858 8352 Khayelitsha 8444 7989 Total 79011 73708

Sub-districts:

District Sub-district Cases Recoveries Garden Route Bitou 658 619 Garden Route Knysna 1593 1524 Garden Route George 3737 3484 Garden Route Hessequa 341 314 Garden Route Kannaland 136 123 Garden Route Mossel Bay 2510 2381 Garden Route Oudsthoorn 1557 1366 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 2187 2040 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 4530 4245 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 3513 3361 Cape Winelands Langeberg 1186 1120 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 1655 1561 Overberg Overstrand 1689 1610 Overberg Cape Agulhas 308 287 Overberg Swellendam 356 342 Overberg Theewaterskloof 1222 1154 West Coast Bergrivier 493 439 West Coast Cederberg 171 164 West Coast Matzikama 659 538 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 1475 1351 West Coast Swartland 1678 1565 Central Karoo Beaufort West 828 729 Central Karoo Laingsburg 142 132 Central Karoo Prince Albert 34 33

Unallocated: 2086 (1994 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 6 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4288. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

The golden rules of hygiene remain our best defense against COVID-19:

The Western Cape Government continues to track COVID-19 infections and all of the data available to us. Despite some recent bushfires, resulting in increased infections in some areas, the recovery rate in the province is around 93%. Our hospitalisation and death data also continues to remain stable.

It is important that we all continue to do everything we can to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. The recent incidents we have experienced in some areas in the province must serve as a caution that we cannot let our guard down. Simple behavioural changes can help us to slow the spread of the virus- washing your hands thoroughly and regularly with soap and water, or cleaning them with sanitiser, the correct wearing of a mask and practicing social distancing are the best defense we have against the virus until such time as a vaccine is found and made widely available.

Masks must be worn correctly- covering both the nose and the mouth. They must also be put on and removed with clean hands, and washed daily.

When you are out in public places or around other people, social distancing remains important. Keep a distance of 1.5 metres between yourself and any other person, and do not frequent places or businesses where large crowds are allowed to gather and where ventilation is poor.

The citizens of this province have been remarkable in helping us to fight this virus, and I understand that there is some COVID fatigue. I however appeal to everyone to continue to fight with us to ensure that we protect ourselves and our loved ones, and allow for us all to move forward safely.

Safety interventions show early results:

When the Western Cape Government launched its safety plan last year, we committed to deploying law enforcement officers in the areas where they are most needed, in order to make communities safer.

COVID-19 had an impact on some of our plans and our timelines, but we have recently re-launched our LEAP officers in Hanover Park, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Bishop Lavis and in Delft.

We are pleased to report that no shooting incidents have been reported in Hanover Park since 60 LEAP officers were deployed there last week.

These early positive results are a reflection of the positive impact that increasing law enforcement resources on the ground can have on safety in communities. The LEAP officers are working with SAPS in the areas where they are deployed in order to create safer communities.

I call on residents to support the police and the law enforcement officers working in their communities so that they can continue to address crime and make a real and tangible difference in the lives of our citizens.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier