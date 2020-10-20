CMC Materials, Inc. Named 2020 Chicago Innovation Awards Recipient

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, IL, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP), a global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies, has been named a main category winner of the 2020 Chicago Innovation Awards for the company’s invention “Defective Nanoparticle Reduction in Chemical Mechanical Planarization.”

Chicago Innovation announced this year’s winners on October 19th. The Chicago Innovation Awards, celebrating its 19th year, is the Chicago region’s foremost recognition of the most innovative new products or services brought to market each year.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Chicago Innovation,” said Daniel Woodland, Vice President and President of Electronic Materials. “This acknowledgement is a testament to our Research and Development and Engineering teams in developing innovative solutions to solve our customers’ greatest challenges. We are proud to see CMC Materials recognized alongside some of the other top technological innovators in Chicago.”

The complete list of this year’s Chicago Innovation Award winners can be found at www.chicagoinnovation.com .

