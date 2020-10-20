Pax8 Wins 2020 #CyberFit Cloud Distributor Award

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced it was named #CyberFit Cloud Distributor in Acronis Partner Awards 2020. The award was presented at the annual Acronis Global Cyber Summit 2020, taking place on October 19-21, 2020.



“We are honored to be named Acronis’s 2020 #CyberFit Cloud Distributor,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8. “In the new work from anywhere landscape, cyberattacks are on the rise. Through a strategic partnership with Acronis, we provide our partners with solutions that secure and protect their clients’ data and systems, which is now more important than ever. We look forward to continued growth and success together.”

The three-day event, which is being conducted in an all-virtual format this year, features breakthrough innovations, strategic partnerships, and actionable insights from thought leaders in the rapidly growing cyber protection field.

These were the third partner awards presented by Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection. Acronis works with top distributors, service providers, value-added resellers, and OEM companies from around the world. With over 50,000 partners and technology alliances, Acronis wants to continually celebrate its partners’ achievements to let them to know how much they are appreciated.

“On behalf of Acronis, I’d like to thank Pax8 for their outstanding work and contribution to Acronis’s success on the global market,” said Steven McChesney, Chief Marketing Officer at Acronis. “Pax8 plays a pivotal role in driving our growth, helping millions of users protect their data, applications, and systems with our innovative cyber protection solutions.”

Global Acronis Partner Awards were presented in seven categories, including Best Service Provider, Best Reseller Classic, Best Distributor, Best Cloud Distributor, Anniversary Loyalty Award, Best Global OEM Partner, and Exceptional Recognition Award. Winners were selected based on several considerations, including their annual growth (CAGR), number of years working with Acronis, and their contributions to revenue, top initiatives, and support of customers.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud solutions. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antimalware, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With award-winning AI-based antimalware and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on-premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including 100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.

Acronis Global Cyber Summit

The Acronis Global Cyber Summit is designed to encourage a new era in protecting critical digital assets and systems, making it the ideal event for any partner. The Summit 2020 features presentations from a host of experts, including Sir Julian King, the Former European Commissioner for the EU Security Union who was an instrumental leader in the drafting of European cybersecurity standards; Rene Bonvanie, CMO Emeritus of Palo Alto Networks; and Robyn Westervelt, Research Director at IDC’s Security & Trust group.

