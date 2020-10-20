PinnacleART Announces Rebrand, Doubling Down on Data-Driven Reliability

Company embraces holistic approach to reliability, helping facilities make better decisions

/EIN News/ -- PASADENA, Texas, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PinnacleART, now Pinnacle, leaders in the industrial reliability and mechanical integrity market, is doubling down and focusing on data-driven reliability to help its clients reduce risks and maximize overall productivity.



“Good reliability in industrial supply chains can be the difference between a bankrupt business and thriving one, and today, decision makers need to figure out how to make crucial and complex decisions in a world of massive amounts of data,” said Ryan Sitton, founder and CEO, Pinnacle and author of Crucial Decisions. “Since opening our doors almost 15 years ago, we pressed into the reality that reliability is a core part of how the most complex manufacturers in the world not only stay in business, but thrive. And the challenge today, more than ever, is determining how to use the right data to make better reliability and safety decisions. We believe we have a massive value to add to our customers there, which is why we believe our largest opportunities for both us and our customers are in front of us.”

To further accelerate Pinnacle’s commitment to drive the reliability industry forward, the organization has established Pinnacle Ventures, a $50MM corporate venturing fund focused entirely in the reliability technology space.

“We’re proud to be in the position to support early stage innovative companies in this space,” said Nathanael Ince, vice president for business development. “Innovation is at the core of Pinnacle’s values. As a company, we are not only driving heavy innovation internally, but we also want to empower others to do the same and help take the best ideas to industry to make the industrial community more reliable than it’s ever been.”

About Pinnacle

Headquartered in Pasadena, Texas, Pinnacle is exclusively focused on helping industrial facilities in the oil and gas, chemical, mining, and water and wastewater industries better leverage their data to improve reliability performance, resulting in increased production, optimized reliability and maintenance spend, and improvement in process safety and environmental impact. Pinnacle is privately held, and has been consistently recognized for its growth by Inc Magazine, the Houston Business Journal, and more. For more information, visit pinnaclereliability.com.

Contact:

Brittany Kopech, Client Solutions & Marketing Manager

281-598-1330

Brittany.Kopech@pinnacleart.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f0d9991-d07f-409a-98ea-fba7a72e7a32