Favorite and Most Impressive Detroit Landmark Showcases from Scott Zack Michigan
Local Michigan business owner Scott Zack provides a closer look at four of Detroit's most famous landmarks.DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Fort Wayne to Hitsville U.S.A., Detroit is home to a wide array of interesting and unusual landmarks. A successful business owner based in the midwestern state of Michigan's largest city, Scott Zack shares a personal look at some of Detroit's most impressive points of interest.
"Detroit is full of incredible landmarks, from Hitsville U.S.A. to Fort Wayne," says Scott Zack Michigan, speaking from his home in the Detroit metropolitan area.
The first of four Detroit landmarks highlighted by Scott Zack Michigan is Hitsville U.S.A. "Motown's first headquarters, Hitsville U.S.A. is a fairly unassuming landmark on first impressions," he explains, "but over the years it has produced chart-topping music for artists including Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, and Marvin Gaye."
According to Scott Zack Michigan, Motown music is a must-see museum of history for music fans across the board and an attraction that is truly unique to Detroit.
Scott Zack Michigan next turned his attention to Detroit's Guardian Building, an architectural marvel. "Built in the 1920s, the Guardian Building is a prime example of exquisite Art Deco architecture," explains the Detroit-based businessman and architecture enthusiast.
"From the Art Deco skyscraper's stunning facade to its breathtaking interior, it's a sight not to be missed," says Scott Zack Michigan. "The moment you step into the three-story, cathedral-like lobby, bathed in light shining through the most ornate stained-glass, you know you've entered an unmistakable piece of history," he continues, "and are witnessing a sight that you won't forget."
Third among Scott Zack Michigan's Detroit landmark picks is Comerica Park. An unsurprising choice for lifelong baseball fan Zack, Comerica Park, he says, offers much more than just sport. "One of Detroit's most famous modern landmarks, Comerica Park is also a fantastic vantage point," explains Zack, "offering largely uninterrupted views of the city's downtown district including its unique skyline peppered with skyscrapers, among which is the beautiful Guardian Building."
Scott Zack Michigan has previously spoken about life and business in Detroit. From discussing Autorama Detroit to revealing Detroit's place as a leader in North American sports, Scott Zack Michigan has also shared some of Detroit's best attractions earlier this year, including the Henry Ford Museum, Cliff Bell's Jazz Club, the GM Renaissance Center, and the Detroit Riverwalk.
Returning his focus to the city's most impressive landmarks, Michigan-based Scott Zack touches briefly on Fort Wayne. "More than 1,000 years old, historic Fort Wayne is a must-see for everyone visiting Detroit," he explains, "centered around its famous 1840s limestone barracks building."
"Playing a role in conflicts from the Civil War to the Vietnam War, it's also home," adds Scott Zack Michigan, wrapping up, "to the fantastic Tuskegee Airmen Museum, which commemorates the incredible contributions of African-American airmen during World War II."
