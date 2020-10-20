Laureti Develops the World's First Mobility Operating System

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureti, a pioneering mobility technology company, reveals MiRA.OS-- a first-of-its kind mobility operating system designed to deliver a dedicated passenger-centric experience. The central rationale of the operating system supports passenger wellness, productivity and connectivity-- in fact the whole in-vehicle experience. This innovative technology manages the passenger experience across multiple vehicles within a network that can provide the highest levels of privacy, data security and complete digital freedom.

''Experts proclaim that the future of mobility is autonomous, digital and fleet-focused. If this statement is even half true then simply replacing every vehicle with an electric version is not the answer. The case for autonomous and future urban mobility demands a heavy focus on the passenger experience as much as on the vehicle systems. Through MiRA, we have the real possibility of serving as many as 50 million users with as few as 50,000 vehicles; and that particular user experience will travel beyond their vehicle door. That to me is not only efficient but also sustainable,'' says Macus Paleti, CEO of Laureti group.

EV companies and tech firms are increasingly relying on commoditising user data to future-proof their profits. The uniqueness of Laureti's solutions is rooted in its philosophy and ethical standing on privacy and digital freedom. "In the age of autonomous mobility and artificial intelligence, technology will get better at accessing the most personal and sensitive aspects of human life: we are talking here about aspects such as health data, emotional condition, our intents and possibly even our thoughts. Data security and privacy will have to be a more important aspect of our service than any industry offerings presently available. When the time arrives, we believe it won't be enough for customers to hear that the key to their 'user data' vault is safe. So, that's why we are building a system that doesn't have a key in the first place, simply because it won't have the door," says Ganesh Padmanabhan responsible for Laureti's tech development program.

Laureti has confirmed that the current development phase has completed the architecture and secured its OS platform. It plans to showcase the MiRA experience along with its electric vehicle, 'Laureti DionX', at its initial reveal. ''Although it may take until 2023 for our vehicles to get to the market, we are exploring ways to introduce our technology even earlier. There is a lot of excitement and expectations around our product. Ideally, we hope to see a consolidated delivery plan that can bring our brand experience as a whole sooner than later. What's more important for us, however, is to get the product right rather than showing shiny prototypes," said Paleti.

Thanks to early support from companies such as Tata Technologies and Faurecia, Laureti was able to get its initial validation of the concept from industry influencers. The technology and business concept has also impressed officials at the Elysee Palace to the extent that they have softly committed to support the project as and when necessary.

Laureti Mobility was initially conceived with the idea of taking part in the EV movement with the sole focus on vehicle development. Now, its 'passenger first' approach has led the company to reimagine the mobility needs of the obvious future. With a heavy focus on technology and digital mobility solutions, its business offering has fundamentally transformed from becoming a vehicle seller to providing customers an access to a seamless and sustainable mobility network across the globe. In financial terms, Laureti's competitors have to sell their vehicles in volumes in order to make profits; whereas Laureti, can additionally benefit from helping users to produce the most out of every mile.

Laureti is a mobility technology startup that produces passenger-centric innovative solutions including electric vehicles and mobility-focused technologies. The company is currently developing MiRA.OS, the operating system focused on passenger mobility and Laureti DionX, Laureti flagship electric vehicle. The company has a presence in the UK, India and Luxembourg.

Contact: Jasmine Farsi

E-mail: PR@lauretimotors.com

Telephone: +44 7513906504

Website: https://lauretigroup.com/