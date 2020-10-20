Intrommune Therapeutics Strikes Deal with Circuit Clinical®

Strategic Deal Accelerates Development of Intrommune’s Lead Drug Candidate

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrommune Therapeutics has announced an expanded partnership with Circuit Clinical, a leading Integrated Research Organization (IRO). Based on this deal, Circuit Clinical will oversee the early clinical development of Intrommune’s lead drug, INT301, including a Phase 1b study planned for Q4 2020 and Q1 2021.



“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Circuit Clinical to support the development of peanut INT301,” said Michael Nelson, CEO of Intrommune. “Circuit Clinical’s Virtual Pharma will accelerate the development of our oral mucosal immunotherapy platform.”

INT301 is being developed for the treatment of peanut allergies. INT301’s unique formulation is designed to desensitize an individual with peanut allergy using a toothpaste delivery system, protecting them in the event of accidental peanut exposure. Circuit Clinical will support Intrommune as INT301 progresses through its IND process and throughout the phase 1b clinical trial.

“Our growth as a leading Integrated Research Organization puts us in an ideal position to help Intrommune,” said Irfan Khan, MD, CEO, Circuit Clinical. “The inherent flexibility of our IRO model allowed us to enter a new clinical area with a study to be conducted with a new health system partner, all on an accelerated timeline. We provide substantial value to angel and venture backed biotech startups by closely partnering with them to design trials that meet key clinical endpoints and conducting studies in our IRO network in a cost-efficient manner.”

More than 6 million people, including an estimated 1.7 million children, have peanut allergy in the U.S. If approved, INT301 has the potential to be the first oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT™) allergy treatment that easily integrates into a person’s daily routine as both first-line and long-term maintenance therapy for peanut allergy.

The OMIT platform is expected to improve allergy immunotherapy by increasing the precision of treatment delivery and promoting treatment adherence. OMIT delivers immunotherapy to the oral mucosa, which has the highest likelihood of initiating allergy desensitization. Targeted delivery of medication is expected to decrease the rate of side effects linked to swallowing food allergy proteins, including eosinophilic esophagitis, gastrointestinal discomfort and potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis that requires the use of emergency epinephrine.

About Peanut and Other Food Allergies

Food allergies affect an estimated 220 million people, including 9 million adults and 6 million children in the U.S. Management of food allergies currently focuses on avoidance of exposure to triggering foods, though many such foods such as peanuts are common ingredients in food products and therefore difficult to avoid. Many people with peanut allergy are accidentally exposed and experience potentially life-threatening reactions, including anaphylaxis, each year.

About Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy™

Oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) uses a specially formulated toothpaste to stabilize and deliver allergenic proteins to immunologically active areas of the oral cavity with the greatest potential for allergy desensitization. Success with allergy immunotherapy hinges on consistent exposure of a patient’s immune system to gradually “desensitize” the patient to the specific allergy trigger over time. OMIT promises advantages over other approaches to allergy immunotherapy due to its targeted delivery, simplified administration, and support of reliable, long-term adherence.

About Intrommune Therapeutics

Intrommune, dedicated to improving and protecting the lives of people with food allergy, is developing the revolutionary oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) treatment platform for food allergies. OMIT is a long-term, patient-friendly, disease-modifying solution for the 220 million people, including 9 million adults and 6 million children in the U.S., who suffer from life-altering food allergies. Intrommune’s lead product, INT301, is expected to be a safe, effective, and convenient therapy for patients who suffer from peanut allergy.

For more information on Intrommune Therapeutics, please visit http://www.intrommune.com

About Circuit Clinical® Solutions

Circuit Clinical, one of the largest Integrated Research Organization (IRO) in the USA, is dedicated to empowering patients choosing clinical research as a care option. Born from the experiences of a physician conducting clinical research in his private practice, Circuit Clinical is committed to transforming physician and participant engagement by delivering turnkey clinical research services and an award-winning patient platform, TrialScout™.

For more information on Circuit Clinical, please visit http://www.circuitclinical.com

