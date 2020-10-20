SkyBitz Offers Total Cold Chain Visibility through Partnership with Coretex

SkyBitz and Coretex Form Strategic Alliance Integrating Reefer and Trailer Tracking Solutions

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyBitz, a leader in IoT telematics solutions, today announced a strategic technology partnership with fleet logistics solutions provider Coretex. The partnership combines Coretex sensor-based reefer solution and cloud-based software platform with SkyBitz trailer tracking technology to create a complete solution for businesses needing both powered and non-powered asset tracking. Food, pharmaceutical and retail customers alike can now achieve total visibility into the status of loads during transportation, resulting in improved food safety and quality assurance.



The SkyBitz and Coretex partnership allow customers to access and manage both reefer device data and trailer tracking data via one seamless solution, enabling greater insight, a more transparent view of their entire cold chain operation, and better decision making. Customers can now automate FSMA compliance, allowing them to keep assets on the road for longer, monitoring them with advanced temperature tracking capabilities.

“Our customers look to us for innovative, value-driven solutions that help improve profits across their entire operation,” states Henry Popplewell, DVP/President of SkyBitz. “As leaders in the supply chain and logistics arena, we are excited to capitalize on this partnership to continue to grow our cold chain customer base and align ourselves with the foodservice industry through this technology partnership. The Coretex pedigree in last-mile food and beverage distribution is the perfect complement to our asset management technology.”

With this new offering, customers of Coretex and SkyBitz will benefit from the following:

Over 50 features of remote cold chain monitoring capabilities, including two-way reefer control, monitoring of up to six doors, and advanced power management to preserve reefer and telematics unit (TMU) battery life.

Single point of access to critical and timely best-in-class trailer utilization and reefer information on one seamlessly connected platform, greatly expanding productivity and streamlining operations.

Communication between the trailer and other connected sensors with options to expand to additional Coretex products such as their assurance solution, CoreTemp.

An unmatched compilation of integrated driver safety, compliance, and asset management tools including the Coretex integration with trailer braking solutions and automatic tire inflation systems.

“Combining SkyBitz leading trailer and asset management technology with Coretex cloud-based software platform, two-way reefer solutions, and deep compliance capabilities create a powerful solution for both companies,” says Coretex CEO Selwyn Pellett. “At Coretex, reefer solutions have been a core part of our business for 16 years, and we’re excited to share our experience with SkyBitz. The trailer expertise of SkyBitz complements our offering, perfectly creating a solution that can help businesses increase the productivity of their assets. With the growing importance of food safety assurance for both food producers and distributors, we think both companies’ customers will find our combined fully-featured solution the best on the market.”

To learn more about SkyBitz solutions and how it can improve your entire cold chain operation, please visit https://www.skybitz.com/lp-coretex/.

About SkyBitz

SkyBitz provides customers with intelligent asset tracking and data analytics solutions that improve workflow and drive profitability. With over 30 years of experience in commercial telematics, our products have revolutionized the way customers in the transportation and logistics industries do business. We continue to expand, building on our reputation for what we do best: delivering exceptional customer experiences, enabling us to extend our market share in a dynamic, competitive landscape.

SkyBitz Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Telular Corporation, a business unit of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $4.8 billion.

About Coretex USA, Inc.

Coretex’s cloud-based visualization software and enhanced IoT sensor network helps customers worldwide turn rich data into automated business intelligence to enhance safety, reduce waste and improve productivity. Our vision is a Safer, Greener and more Productive society; which we support through continuous innovation to bring true solutions aligned to the growing needs of customers. With customers all over the globe, our business is run from offices in New York, San Diego, Auckland, and Sydney. Our technology has been proven over 16 years in the most demanding sectors possible: construction, fresh produce (reefer) and waste.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a424a091-2c26-479f-b82a-a6cf941c5aa1