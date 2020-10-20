VanillaSoft Acquires Autoklose

VanillaSoft equips SMB sales teams with a comprehensive solution for their sales nurturing, sales engagement, and sales intelligence requirements

/EIN News/ -- Plano, Texas, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft, a leading sales engagement technology company, is pleased to announce that they have acquired email automation and sales intelligence platform vendor Autoklose.

Autoklose is an all-in-one outbound email automation and integrated B2B contact database platform used by sales teams to nurture and develop sales opportunities. The email capabilities feature lead generation, drip campaigns, calendar scheduling, and CRM integration, while the database provides access to over 40,000,000 high-quality, validated B2B contacts. Autoklose is ranked among the Top 100 Fastest Growing Products and Top 50 Sales Products by G2 in 2020.

With their singular focus on the SMB market, VanillaSoft knows the challenges faced by SMB sales teams in real-world industries such as insurance, finance, and fundraising. These teams often require an all-in-one sales solution, as well as access to a high quality, affordable B2B contact database.

With this acquisition, the Autoklose email campaign and cadence platform will be integrated into VanillaSoft to offer customers pre- and post-sales nurturing capabilities (similar to marketing automation) from within the platform. This will give B2B sales teams a tool to assist them in scaling their personal email outreach to prospects and leads. Based on pre-set criteria or behaviors, the leads can then be routed back into VanillaSoft cadences for active sales engagement and pursuit. Users can now choose to engage with their prospects using a single-channel or multi-channel approach, depending on where the buyer is in the sales cycle.

Of significant note, and potentially changing the competitive landscape, VanillaSoft SMB customers will now have access to a database of over 40,000,000 relevant, high quality, validated B2B contacts within a variety of industries -- further securing VanillaSoft’s position as a one-stop shop for SMB sales teams. Clients will have the ability to subscribe to and access these leads directly from within the VanillaSoft platform.

David Kreiger, President of SalesRoads:

“As a client of both VanillaSoft and Autoklose, I have seen firsthand the synergy between the technologies offered by these companies. For organizations in our industry, having access to a high-quality B2B database integrated with our sales engagement platform will be a game changer.”

Michael Levy, Principal at GZ Consulting:

"VanillaSoft's acquisition of Autoklose is a smart, strategic move that enhances both its email capabilities and its B2B prospect intelligence. Sales Engagement vendors have been slow to integrate verified leads into their platforms. Even the market leaders have developed little more than third-party ‘Send to SEP’ functionality. Integrated prospecting will be particularly valuable to VanillaSoft’s SMB customer base.”

Mark Hunter, The Sales Hunter:

"An integrated, easy-to-use solution is something that SMB organizations with limited resources have been waiting for. With this acquisition, VanillaSoft stands alone in the marketplace - offering SMB sales teams and individuals in real-world industries an all-in-one solution to meet their unique sales intelligence, email automation, sales nurturing, and sales engagement requirements."

David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft:

“The Autoklose technology and team will make a significant contribution to our vision of establishing VanillaSoft as the number one sales engagement platform for SMB customers in real-world industries such as insurance and fundraising. After evaluating a number of different technologies and companies in the market, we saw that the capabilities and technology in the Autoklose platform would be a perfect fit for what our customers are looking for to enhance their sales outreach and engagement capabilities. Further, the founders have a great vision, a passion for the industry, and built up an extremely talented group of people. We are incredibly excited to bring Autoklose into the VanillaSoft team.”

To learn more about VanillaSoft’s acquisition of Autoklose, tune in to a live stream announcement featuring VanillaSoft CEO David Hood and CRO Darryl Praill on Tuesday, October 20 at 12:00pm ET. Visit https://www.vanillasoft.com/resource-center/blog/vanillasoft-and-autoklose to access this live stream.

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 20,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads faster, interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft’s queue-based sales engine and intellective routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep. VanillaSoft is a privately held company headquartered in Plano, Texas, USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com.

