IP Technology Labs Announces Partnership with PSA Security Network

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Technology Labs®, the American manufacturer of secure endpoint IoT connectivity and reliable remote access solutions, announced today the addition of PSA Security Network, the world’s largest consortium of professional systems integrators, to its network of channel partners.



“Securing the security isn’t just for IT anymore, and the PSA Security Network is leading the cyber convergence,” said Scott Whittle, President of IpTL. “We are thrilled to serve the PSA Network to enable PSA members to take advantage of the industry-wide digital transformation. We are focused on providing the best sales support along with our patented technologies to create additional revenue streams and increased value for their customers.”

IP Technology Labs designs network solutions that eliminate network threats from spoofing, snooping, backdoors and lower costs with increased reliability for site-to-site remote access connectivity. Their easy-to-deploy appliances deliver verifiable end-to-end secure connectivity over any internet access without P2P while providing endpoint network access control and multi-factor protection.

“IP Technology Labs endpoint security and remote access makes network communications easy,” said Tim Brooks, vice president of sales and vendor management for PSA. “Their reliable and cost-effective technology ensures customer projects and integrator operations flow smoothly. We are pleased to add IP Technology Labs to our lineup of products.”

Traditionally, network security and connectivity were left to the IT department. The physical security industry is now being driven to expand its capabilities. All security devices, such as surveillance, access control, and intrusion detection, are on-the-network. Security integrators are seeing new market growth opportunities to secure the devices on the network while supporting their customer’s IT departments.

IP Technology Labs, LLC. is an American developer and manufacturer of cybersecurity networking appliances and services headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Our patented technologies enable transparent end-to-end connectivity with clientless zero-trust identity-based access and application control, providing easy, reliable, and highly-secure networking over any Internet access.

PSA is the world’s largest systems, integrator consortium. Combined, PSA members boast over 400 branch locations, employ over 7,500 industry professionals, and are responsible for over $4.5 billion annually in security, fire, life safety, and pro audio-visual installations. Learn more at www.psasecurity.com.