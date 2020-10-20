Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Minister Hackett announces an extension to the closing date for applications under the EIP Open Call on the rewetting of farmed peatlands

The Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Senator Pippa Hackett today announced an extension to the closing date for an Open Call for a new locally led scheme for rewetting of farmed peatlands. This was announced in August by Minister Hackett and is an Open Call under the Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Programme using the European Innovation Partnerships Initiative (EIP) model.

 

The current closing date of the 23rd October 2020, has been extended by 2 weeks and applications will now be accepted up to 5pm on the 6th of November 2020  to EIP@agriculture.gov.ie.

 

Note for Editors:

 

A guideline document on this Open Call can be downloaded from the Department website at 

 

https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/farmerschemespayments/europeaninnovationpartnershipincludinglocallyledschemes/europeaninnovationpartnership/

 

or by contacting the EIP Section at  EIP@agriculture.gov.ie, low call number 0761 064 415.

 

 

ENDS

Date Released: 20 October 2020

