Customertimes and Propel Announce Global Strategic Partnership

Companies provide an efficient and cost-effective solution for manufacturers connecting Propel, Salesforce and SAP to create a closed loop platform

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customertimes , a global technology consultancy, and Propel , the only cloud native product success platform, today announced a strategic partnership that combines Propel’s comprehensive product solutions with Customertimes’ consulting expertise. Customertimes becomes Propel’s preferred partner for connections to SAP Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions, providing customers with the ability to simplify business operations and enable company-wide collaboration through unified product, supplier and customer records. Customertimes also becomes a preferred Propel implementation and post-launch service partner with worldwide coverage.

As a Platinum Salesforce, MuleSoft, and SAP Gold partner, Customertimes has delivered integrated solutions between Salesforce and SAP for over 10 years. Their direct experience connecting and configuring the flow of information between the two platforms allows Customertimes to be fast and efficient. Propel, a leading provider of product solutions that incorporate the capabilities of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Quality Management System (QMS) and Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, is built on the Salesforce platform and is natively integrated to multiple products, including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Health Cloud and CPQ. By integrating with ERP, Propel provides engineering and product teams with the complete visibility needed to make products that meet revenue, customer success and financial goals. The integration also provides a single record throughout the company, eliminating the need for time-consuming manual entry that can lead to errors.

"Many of our customers integrate Propel with ERP to improve cost accuracy, increase margins and accelerate quotes,” said Ray Hein, CEO of Propel. “Customertimes is an expert at integrations between Salesforce and SAP, making them the ideal partner to meet growing demand from manufacturers who want a reliable, cost-effective integration that is fast to deploy.”

“Propel is an excellent representation of a best-in-class solution built on the Salesforce platform beyond core CRM. This partnership is ideally suited to the expertise that Customertimes has developed over the last 15 years with regard to Salesforce, SAP, Middleware and product development,” said James Goldfinger, Chief Customer Officer, Customertimes.

About Customertimes

Customertimes Corp. is a global consulting firm dedicated to making the top IT technologies accessible to customers. With more than 4000 projects completed and 1000+ highly skilled experts, their solutions are engineered to help clients realize true business transformation and achieve maximum value from their technology investments. An early entrant into the Salesforce consulting and implementation space in Eastern Europe, Customertimes Corp. currently has headquarters in New York City, along with regional offices in London, Paris, Toronto, Kyiv, Minsk, Riga, and Moscow. For more information, visit www.customertimes.com.

About Propel

Propel helps companies achieve product success by connecting the people, systems and processes needed to deliver products from concept to customer. Propel’s flexible and easy-to-use platform deploys quickly to serve as the single source of product truth for an entire value chain, including sales, service and partners. Get products to market faster while maximizing customer satisfaction and meeting local requirements needed to compete globally using secure and transparent collaboration.

Propel is built on Salesforce, the industry’s top-rated cloud SaaS platform, and integrates all the capabilities of its modern cloud infrastructure. Salesforce’s multi-tenant architecture is future-proof, ensuring Propel will always be the next generation product success platform. For more information, visit www.propelplm.com .