HP Powers New Ways of Capturing, Creating, and Connecting Creative Workflows with Z by HP

/EIN News/ -- HP ZCentral with NVIDIA Omniverse powers remote collaboration and co-creation in today’s hybrid work environment



Z DreamColor Displays set industry standards with a new class of visual tools for the creator

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Adobe® MAX, HP Inc. announced its latest innovations to the HP Create Ecosystem to capture, create, and experience. HP continues evolving the Create Ecosystem, offering creators new remote solutions and the necessary tools to collaborate, accelerate workflows, and iterate, ensuing they can truly share their creations and work in real-time from any environment. Additionally, the next-generation Z by HP and DreamColor displays are reimagined with the creator in mind, providing seamless color accuracy, industry-leading performance, and an ultra-thin frameless design.

As creators work in new hybrid work environments, the need for the right technology and tools to keep them productive, connected, and collaborative has never been more essential. Eighty percent of companies are doing what they can to keep up with today’s new normal by accelerating the adoption of collaboration applications for workers2. Even in a pandemic, the creative community never stops creating as consumers still crave the entertainment and the escape that artists, designers, and engineers bring to the world. The importance of enabling remote work for creators will continue to increase, with 80% of creators reporting a desire to continue to work from home post-pandemic3.

“HP is at the forefront of curating experiences that align to the way creators work and live with a comprehensive ecosystem of tools and solutions,” said Jim Nottingham, general manager and global head, Advanced Compute and Solutions, HP Inc. “Today, we are raising the bar with premium displays that enhance the creative canvas, and combining ZCentral with NVIDIA Omniverse, creative professionals can now manage their digital workflows from anywhere with almost any application.”

Collaborate and Iterate Remotely :

HP is expanding its HP Create Ecosystem vision, announced at Adobe MAX 2019, to include new projects, partnerships, and products that support the creative communities evolving workstyles.

HP ZCentral makes it easy for creators to take advantage of remote access to workstation power with Emmy®-award winning ZCentral Remote Boost software. The real-time collaboration capability of this solution is a powerful tool for artists, designers, and engineers – enabling them to be productive and collaborate while at home, in the office, or working in a remote studio. Additionally, artists can now capture ideas, conceptualize, and work with remote teams using natural inking with the enhanced Wacom display and tablet4 experience.

NVIDIA Omniverse coupled with ZCentral, which supports multiple OS environments, provides artists and designers hardware flexibility. NVIDIA Omniverse enables designers, artists, and engineers to work in real-time across multiple programs to create and render 3D environments. Artists can work within their preferred 3D creation program like Substance by Adobe and contribute to a shared 3D scene at the same time within the Omniverse platform.

“NVIDIA and HP are working together to provide creators with powerful new tools they need to stay connected, productive, and inspired from any location,” says Richard Kerris, GM of Media and Entertainment, NVIDIA. “Our latest innovations with NVIDIA Omniverse, a platform for virtual collaboration and real-time photorealistic simulation, and HP’s ZCentral Remote Boost Software, which turns any system into a high-performance PC, make it possible for customers to work on graphics - or compute-intensive projects from anywhere.”

“Leveraging the power of HP ZCentral Remote Boost with software like Substance by Adobe and NVIDIA Omniverse allowed our team to simplify workflows and see collaborative results as they created together,” said Chris Eckardt and Anthony Gibbs, creative director, Framestore. “As artists, this new approach will naturally change the way we communicate and the speed at which we're able to evolve ideas because we're able to see and help one another, as opposed to feeling isolated within the pipeline.”

“Creatives often need to collaborate with and be inspired by others,” says Sebastien Deguy, VP of 3D and immersive, Adobe. “With today’s announcement, creatives using our 3D and AR apps such as Substance by Adobe can take advantage of the HP Create Ecosystem to be their most productive and collaborative.”

HP ZCentral and NVIDIA Omniverse Advantages:

Remote real-time collaboration and co-creation tools designed for 3D workflows

Ability to choose the end-point device and app with HP’s open multi-OS ecosystem (Windows, MacOS, Linux) and NVIDIA’s multi-application support

Seamless support for multi-display setups, 4K, and 60 FPS



The Essential Centerpiece for Creatives :

Now creatives can experience ideas in new ways by bringing them to life on Z displays specifically curated for creatives. On top of delivering over a billion on-screen colors5 to guarantee color accuracy out of the box, the new HP Z25xs G3 and Z27xs G3 DreamColor displays elevate and simplify creative workflows. Compatible with all devices and platforms, the dynamic new DreamColor monitors are designed to elevate the screen experience and simplify creative workflows. These are the world’s first color critical HDR monitors with one-touch brightness adjust6, simplifying the creative’s workflow with the ability to increase screen lighting in a single movement.

See over a billion on-screen colors 7 , PANTONE® Validated™ color gamut, up to HDR 600 for greater contrast and vibrant colors, customized workflow color presets, and factory calibrated color right out of the box

, PANTONE® Validated™ color gamut, up to HDR 600 for greater contrast and vibrant colors, customized workflow color presets, and factory calibrated color right out of the box Experience complete compatibility without limits connecting to a Mac® or PC with a single USB-C® cable

One-touch brightness allows users to quick view work at maximum brightness with the touch of a button and then back to its previous state without breaking your workflow



The six new Z Core displays round out the next generation of premium displays – delivering flawless color accuracy out of the box and ultra-thin profiles. Meeting the need for expansive screen space and ultimate precision, these displays offer a frameless viewing experience with an 82% thinner design than the previous generation. In a survey of creatives, 83% said they use a notebook with USB-C® as their primary computing devices, thus a desire for compatibility, with no limits connecting and powering a Mac® or a PC. The new line-up comes in a range of sizes, up to 4K resolution, and offers complete compatibility across devices with 100W USB-C® power delivery. For IT managers, Z displays come equipped with HP Display Manager, an end-point management solution for displays. HP Display Manager brings the ability to monitor, track, and adjust a fleet of displays remotely8, extending the life of the display and saving energy.

Responsibly Reimagined:

Z by HP continues to add products with sustainability at top of mind that incorporate ocean-bound plastics, recycled materials, and is innovating in every aspect from packaging to energy efficiency. The new Z Displays are meticulously crafted with ocean-bound plastics10 and post-consumer recycled materials11, continuing HP’s unwavering commitment to the environment with the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio12. From screw-to-screen, every design choice in the latest portfolio of premium displays was made with uncompromising intention and responsibility. The plastics in the breakthrough Z Display portfolio consist of over 80% post-consumer and ocean bound plastics13, while 75% of all aluminum content has been upcycled, and the packaging is 100% sustainably sourced. Companies and creatives can now maintain a commitment to protecting the environment without sacrificing pro-grade performance or sophisticated style.

Pricing and availability14:

HP Z25xs G3 QHD USB-C DreamColor Display is expected to be available in March 2021 for a starting price of $599

HP Z27xs G3 4K USB-C DreamColor Display is expected to be available in March 2021 for a starting price of $749

HP Z24f G3 FHD Display is expected to be available in January 2021 for a starting price of $239.

HP Z24n G3 WUXGA Display is expected to be available in January 2021 for a starting price of $299

HP Z24u G3 WUXGA Display is expected to be available in May 2021 for a starting price of $349

HP Z27q G3 QHD Display is expected to be available in January 2021 for a starting price of $399

HP Z27u G3 QHD Display USB-C is expected to be available in March 2021 for a starting price of $449

HP Z27k G3 4K USB-C Display is expected to be available in March 2021 for a starting price of $599

