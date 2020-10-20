Integrated Appoints Matt Ackermann to Chief Content Officer Role

The longtime financial media creative guru transitions to an in-house marketing role after two decades at Financial Planning Magazine and InvestmentNews

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Partners, a national financial planning and registered investment advisory firm, has appointed Matt Ackermann to the role of Chief Content Officer. Representing the fifth key new hire in 2020, Ackermann will assume command of the organization’s content marketing endeavors, adding proven creative firepower to a rapidly expanding team.

Ackermann will focus on reaching financial advisors across the industry who are interested in a growth partner, without sacrificing control of their businesses. The firm has looked to raise the visibility of its model for serving advisors and views the Chief Content Officer role as a natural continuation of those efforts.

“For me, it’s all about empowering great advisers with engaging content,” Ackermann said. “I’m a storyteller at heart and I’ve had the pleasure to spend the better part of two decades with two fantastic publications showing and telling great stories. I could not be more excited to join Integrated and aim that creative focus on our advisers. This team was my first choice, my only choice – fortunately, the feeling was mutual!”

A fixture at industry conferences, Ackermann has interviewed hundreds of financial advisors and executives, and loves to push boundaries, often devising fun, creative ways to tell the stories of his subjects. He will now apply that approach to the rapidly expanding Integrated universe of advisors and CPAs.

“I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Matt over the last couple of years, after following his work for many years prior to that,” said Paul Saganey, founder and president, Integrated. “When you talk to him, you find yourself getting increasingly excited – he thinks big. Integrated had a banner year in 2019, and despite the challenges of 2020, we are continuing to hire and add financial advisory and CPA firm talent to the team. Matt will ensure we keep our foot firmly on the gas pedal.”

“At Integrated, we pride ourselves on doing right by advisors,” said Andree Peterson, Chief Implementation Officer. “From the first conversation the recruiting team has with a potential partner, to a smooth transition, to ongoing growth and professional advancement, we are there every step of the way, as an extension of the advisors’ teams. To be able to add a creative brain like Matt’s to the marketing and PR efforts already in progress is exhilarating.”

Integrated Partners recently passed $8B in total advisory and brokerage assets, and has observed a notable spike in interest in the RIA-only side of the business.

“I’m a baseball fan. Matt is a baseball fan. So, pardon the metaphor but this lineup is getting better and better by the week,” said Rob Sandrew, Chief Growth Officer. “After adding twenty-two advisors, and $2B in assets to the organization in 2019, we are rapidly approaching that pace again this year – and with all of the proactive moves we’ve made to augment our team, there is no doubt in my mind that 2021 will be our strongest yet for new advisor additions and organic growth.”

About Integrated Partners

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With one hundred and fifty advisors, one hundred and twenty-seven CPAs and forty-five regional offices across the United States, and more than eight billion in brokerage and advisory assets, Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity, and trust, we believe in the incredible power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people’s lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, family office platform, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.

Investment advice offered through Integrated Financial Partners, a registered investment advisor and separate entity.

We believe in advisors. Let us prove it to you.

