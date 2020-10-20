Applied Systems Releases Applied Epic for Salesforce Fall ’20 Release

Latest release integrates additional front-office renewal and application capabilities

/EIN News/ -- UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the general global release of Applied Epic for Salesforce Fall ’20 Release. The latest release of Applied Epic for Salesforce further automates the creation and management of activities, opportunities and lead conversation, enabling agents and brokers to create a more efficient sales and marketing workflow. The latest release also integrates Indio to streamline application and renewal data capture and insurer submissions, further driving an end-to-end insurance policy lifecycle directly within the management system.

Key enhancements in the latest release of Applied Epic for Salesforce include:

Indio Integration – Fully integrates Indio, the modern solution for the insurance application and renewal process, to automatically fill in digitized insurer forms with client information from the management system to complete the application and renewal process in Indio.

– Fully integrates Indio, the modern solution for the insurance application and renewal process, to automatically fill in digitized insurer forms with client information from the management system to complete the application and renewal process in Indio. Opportunities User Experience – Provides agencies the same intuitive and dynamic layout of Opportunities in Applied Epic to deliver an identical Opportunities and Lead Conversion experience in Applied Epic for Salesforce. Also delivers advanced filtering and dynamic fields that can be agency customized.

– Provides agencies the same intuitive and dynamic layout of Opportunities in Applied Epic to deliver an identical Opportunities and Lead Conversion experience in Applied Epic for Salesforce. Also delivers advanced filtering and dynamic fields that can be agency customized. Activities Enhancements – Allows agencies to more easily view and sort details for Activities through expanded columns containing details in list view.

– Allows agencies to more easily view and sort details for Activities through expanded columns containing details in list view. User Default Field Values – Streamlines the creation of new accounts, opportunities and lead conversion by auto-populating agency information across data fields.

“As traditional sales strategies have become more challenging in today’s remote world, sales and marketing are experiencing a paradigm shift to more digital means, enabling better prospecting, a stronger pipeline and more renewals,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “The latest release of Applied Epic for Salesforce further enables independent agents to automate the front office while tightly integrating data and automated back-office processes for greater business value.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

