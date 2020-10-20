GATX Corporation Reports 2020 Third-quarter Results
- Net income from continuing operations for the third quarter 2020 was $48.2 million or $1.36 per diluted share
- Rail North America’s fleet utilization remained high at 98.2%
- Portfolio Management realized an after-tax gain of $24.0 million or $0.68 per diluted share on a transaction involving the refinancing and sale of a group of aircraft spare engines at Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates (RRPF)
/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today reported 2020 third-quarter results. Results for the third quarter and nine months ending Sept. 30 are summarized below:
|
Three Months Ended
September 30
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30
|Per Diluted Share
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Income from Continuing Operations
|$
|1.36
|$
|1.03
|$
|3.74
|$
|3.79
|Income from Discontinued Operations
|(0.01
|)
|0.22
|0.03
|0.43
|Total
|$
|1.35
|$
|1.25
|$
|3.77
|$
|4.22
2020 third-quarter net income from continuing operations was $48.2 million or $1.36 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $37.2 million or $1.03 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019. Net income from continuing operations for the first nine months of 2020 was $132.4 million or $3.74 per diluted share, compared to $138.7 million or $3.79 per diluted share in the prior year period. The 2020 third-quarter and year-to-date results include a net negative impact of $12.3 million or $0.35 per diluted share related to the elimination of a previously announced tax rate reduction in the United Kingdom. The 2019 year-to-date results include a net deferred tax benefit of $2.8 million or $0.07 per diluted share related to an enacted foreign tax rate reduction in Alberta, Canada. Details related to these items are provided in the attached Supplemental Information under Tax Adjustments and Other Items.
In the second quarter of 2020, GATX completed the sale of American Steamship Company. As a result, this segment is reported as discontinued operations and prior periods have been recast to conform to the current presentation.
“Despite continued challenges in our markets, GATX performed well in the third quarter," said Brian A. Kenney, president and chief executive officer of GATX. “Rail North America’s fleet utilization remained high at 98.2% and our renewal success rate was 58.1% during the quarter. While absolute lease rates were flat to slightly higher for most car types compared to the second quarter, the North American railcar leasing market remains negatively affected by a persistent oversupply of railcars and weakness in certain markets—exacerbated by COVID-19’s economic impact. Consequently, GATX’s Lease Price Index was negative 29.4% during the third quarter. Despite higher fleet churn as a result of our lower renewal success, our maintenance cost performance was better than expected due to continued efficiency gains and lower than anticipated railroad and boxcar repairs during the quarter.
“Rail International continues to perform well. GATX Rail Europe's fleet utilization remained high at 98.2% and renewal lease rates for most car types increased slightly versus the expiring rates. GATX Rail India’s fleet utilization is 100% and its fleet growth trajectory is resuming absent further COVID-19 disruptions.
"In Portfolio Management, our Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates benefited from a large gain on a transaction involving the refinancing and sale of a group of aircraft spare engines. RRPF operations remain challenged by the severe drop in demand for global air travel, particularly on international and other long-haul routes."
Mr. Kenney concluded, “The global economic recovery remains tenuous due to a potential COVID-19 resurgence. In light of this uncertainty, we remain focused on keeping our employees safe, continuing our excellent commercial and operational execution, and pursuing attractively-priced growth opportunities for our shareholders.”
RAIL NORTH AMERICA
Rail North America reported segment profit of $56.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $60.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Lower segment profit was primarily a result of lower lease revenue, partially offset by higher gains on asset dispositions. Year to date, Rail North America reported segment profit of $178.1 million, compared to $215.1 million in the same period of 2019. The decline in year-to-date 2020 results was predominantly driven by lower lease revenue.
At Sept. 30, 2020, Rail North America’s wholly owned fleet was comprised of over 118,100 cars, including approximately 14,750 boxcars. The following fleet statistics and performance discussion exclude the boxcar fleet.
Fleet utilization was 98.2% at the end of the third quarter, compared to 98.7% at the end of the prior quarter and 99.2% at the end of the third quarter of 2019. During the third quarter, the renewal lease rate change of the GATX Lease Price Index (LPI) was negative 29.4%. This compares to negative 28.0% in the prior quarter and negative 7.7% in the third quarter of 2019. The average lease renewal term for all cars included in the LPI during the third quarter was 29 months, compared to 31 months in the prior quarter and 40 months in the third quarter of 2019. Rail North America’s investment volume during the third quarter was $204.1 million.
Additional fleet statistics, including information on the boxcar fleet, and macroeconomic data related to Rail North America’s business are provided on the last page of this press release.
RAIL INTERNATIONAL
Rail International’s segment profit was $24.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $19.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Higher segment profit was predominately driven by more railcars on lease. Rail International reported segment profit of $57.9 million year-to-date 2020, compared to $56.0 million for the same period of 2019. Year-to-date results were favorably impacted by more railcars on lease and negatively impacted by changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
At Sept. 30, 2020, GATX Rail Europe’s (GRE) fleet consisted of approximately 26,000 cars. Utilization was 98.2%, compared to 98.4% at the end of the prior quarter and 99.4% at the end of the third quarter of 2019. Additional fleet statistics for GRE are provided on the last page of this press release.
PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT
Portfolio Management reported segment profit of $44.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $10.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. Segment profit year-to-date 2020 was $83.1 million, compared to $34.9 million for the same period of 2019. Favorable results in the comparative periods were predominantly driven by higher remarketing income at the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates, and in particular a large gain in the third quarter of 2020 from a transaction involving the refinancing and sale of a group of aircraft spare engines.
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
In the second quarter of 2020, GATX completed the sale of American Steamship Company (ASC). The ASC business segment is accounted for as discontinued operations. In the third quarter 2020, GATX recorded final post-closing adjustments of $0.3 million after-tax related to the sale. Results for discontinued operations are summarized below:
|(Income per diluted share)
|
Three Months Ended
September 30
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30
|Discontinued Operations
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operations, net of taxes
|$
|—
|$
|0.22
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.43
|Gain on sale of ASC, net of taxes
|(0.01
|)
|—
|0.09
|—
|Total Discontinued Operations
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.43
COMPANY DESCRIPTION
GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 121 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.gatx.com.
TELECONFERENCE INFORMATION
GATX Corporation will host a teleconference to discuss 2020 third-quarter results. Call details are as follows:
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
11 a.m. Eastern Time
Domestic Dial-In: 1-800-367-2403
International Dial-In: 1-334-777-6978
Replay: 1-888-203-1112 or 1-719-457-0820 /Access Code: 6388397
Call-in details, a copy of this press release and real-time audio access are available at www.gatx.com. Please access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time. A replay will be available on the same site starting at 2 p.m. (Eastern Time), Oct. 20, 2020.
AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION ON GATX'S WEBSITE
Investors and others should note that GATX routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the GATX Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the GATX Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in GATX to review the information that it shares on www.gatx.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this Earnings Release not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, accordingly, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those discussed. These include statements as to our future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, financial performance, prospects, or future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would”, and similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and are not guarantees of future performance. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements.
The following factors, in addition to those discussed in our other filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations expressed in forward-looking statements:
|
|
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
GATX Corporation
Shari Hellerman
Director, Investor Relations
GATX Corporation
312-621-4285
shari.hellerman@gatx.com
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
September 30
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|Lease revenue
|$
|273.3
|$
|270.5
|$
|813.3
|$
|816.8
|Marine operating revenue
|5.0
|1.9
|11.6
|4.4
|Other revenue
|26.1
|26.4
|79.4
|80.4
|Total Revenues
|304.4
|298.8
|904.3
|901.6
|Expenses
|Maintenance expense
|76.7
|76.2
|244.8
|235.3
|Marine operating expense
|3.6
|3.4
|10.9
|12.0
|Depreciation expense
|83.4
|80.0
|245.4
|240.2
|Operating lease expense
|12.3
|13.7
|38.1
|41.1
|Other operating expense
|8.3
|7.7
|26.0
|23.5
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|42.0
|42.6
|125.8
|129.6
|Total Expenses
|226.3
|223.6
|691.0
|681.7
|Other Income (Expense)
|Net gain on asset dispositions
|8.9
|5.1
|42.3
|46.9
|Interest expense, net
|(48.6
|)
|(44.7
|)
|(141.5
|)
|(135.3
|)
|Other expense
|(1.2
|)
|(1.7
|)
|(12.2
|)
|(5.3
|)
|Income before Income Taxes and Share of Affiliates’ Earnings
|37.2
|33.9
|101.9
|126.2
|Income taxes
|(11.8
|)
|(9.5
|)
|(29.6
|)
|(31.1
|)
|Share of affiliates’ earnings, net of taxes
|22.8
|12.8
|60.1
|43.6
|Net Income from Continuing Operations
|$
|48.2
|$
|37.2
|$
|132.4
|$
|138.7
|Discontinued Operations, Net of Taxes
|Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|$
|—
|$
|7.9
|$
|(2.2
|)
|$
|15.9
|(Loss) gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes
|(0.3
|)
|—
|3.3
|—
|Total Discontinued Operations, Net of Taxes
|$
|(0.3
|)
|$
|7.9
|$
|1.1
|$
|15.9
|Net Income
|$
|47.9
|$
|45.1
|$
|133.5
|$
|154.6
|Share Data
|Basic earnings per share from continuing operations
|$
|1.38
|$
|1.05
|$
|3.79
|$
|3.86
|Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations
|(0.01
|)
|0.23
|0.03
|0.44
|Basic earnings per share from consolidated operations
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.28
|$
|3.82
|$
|4.30
|Average number of common shares
|35.0
|35.4
|34.9
|35.9
|Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
|$
|1.36
|$
|1.03
|$
|3.74
|$
|3.79
|Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations
|(0.01
|)
|0.22
|0.03
|0.43
|Diluted earnings per share from consolidated operations
|$
|1.35
|$
|1.25
|$
|3.77
|$
|4.22
|Average number of common shares and common share equivalents
|35.4
|36.0
|35.4
|36.6
|Dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.46
|$
|1.44
|$
|1.38
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
|September 30
|December 31
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|$
|459.8
|$
|151.0
|Receivables
|Rent and other receivables
|70.6
|65.9
|Finance leases (as lessor)
|63.3
|90.3
|Less: allowance for losses
|(6.2
|)
|(6.2
|)
|127.7
|150.0
|Operating Assets and Facilities
|10,070.2
|9,523.5
|Less: allowance for depreciation
|(3,226.0
|)
|(3,066.2
|)
|6,844.2
|6,457.3
|Lease Assets (as lessee)
|Right-of-use assets, net of accumulated depreciation
|364.3
|411.7
|Finance leases, net of accumulated depreciation
|—
|8.9
|364.3
|420.6
|Investments in Affiliated Companies
|582.5
|512.6
|Goodwill
|84.2
|81.5
|Other Assets
|227.6
|221.0
|Assets of Discontinued Operations
|—
|291.1
|Total Assets
|$
|8,690.3
|$
|8,285.1
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
|$
|139.2
|$
|119.4
|Debt
|Commercial paper and borrowings under bank credit facilities
|13.5
|15.8
|Recourse
|5,183.0
|4,780.4
|5,196.5
|4,796.2
|Lease Obligations (as lessee)
|Operating leases
|368.0
|429.4
|Finance leases
|—
|7.9
|368.0
|437.3
|Deferred Income Taxes
|936.4
|888.5
|Other Liabilities
|120.2
|139.1
|Liabilities of Discontinued Operations
|—
|69.5
|Total Liabilities
|6,760.3
|6,450.0
|Total Shareholders’ Equity
|1,930.0
|1,835.1
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|$
|8,690.3
|$
|8,285.1
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
(In millions)
|
Rail
North America
|Rail
International
|Portfolio
Management
|Other
|GATX
Consolidated
|Revenues
|Lease revenue
|$
|208.7
|$
|64.5
|$
|0.1
|$
|—
|$
|273.3
|Marine operating revenue
|—
|—
|5.0
|—
|5.0
|Other revenue
|23.4
|2.6
|0.1
|—
|26.1
|Total Revenues
|232.1
|67.1
|5.2
|—
|304.4
|Expenses
|Maintenance expense
|63.2
|13.5
|—
|—
|76.7
|Marine operating expense
|—
|—
|3.6
|—
|3.6
|Depreciation expense
|65.0
|17.1
|1.3
|—
|83.4
|Operating lease expense
|12.3
|—
|—
|—
|12.3
|Other operating expense
|6.6
|1.6
|0.1
|—
|8.3
|Total Expenses
|147.1
|32.2
|5.0
|—
|184.3
|Other Income (Expense)
|Net gain on asset dispositions
|7.9
|0.5
|0.5
|—
|8.9
|Interest (expense) income, net
|(35.7
|)
|(11.9
|)
|(3.2
|)
|2.2
|(48.6
|)
|Other (expense) income
|(1.1
|)
|0.5
|—
|(0.6
|)
|(1.2
|)
|Share of affiliates' pre-tax income
|—
|—
|46.8
|—
|46.8
|Segment profit
|$
|56.1
|$
|24.0
|$
|44.3
|$
|1.6
|$
|126.0
|Less:
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|42.0
|Income taxes (includes $24.0 related to affiliates' earnings)
|35.8
|Net income from continuing operations
|$
|48.2
|Discontinued operations, net of taxes
|Net income from discontinuing operations, net of taxes
|$
|—
|Loss on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes
|(0.3
|)
|Total discontinued operations, net of taxes
|$
|(0.3
|)
|Net income
|$
|47.9
|Selected Data:
|Investment volume
|$
|204.1
|$
|45.3
|$
|—
|$
|0.5
|$
|249.9
|Net Gain on Asset Dispositions
|Asset Remarketing Income:
|Net gains on disposition of owned assets
|$
|7.8
|$
|0.2
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|8.0
|Residual sharing income
|0.1
|—
|0.5
|—
|0.6
|Non-remarketing net gains (1)
|—
|0.3
|—
|—
|0.3
|$
|7.9
|$
|0.5
|$
|0.5
|$
|—
|$
|8.9
__________
(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
(In millions)
|
Rail
North America
|Rail
International
|Portfolio
Management
|Other
|GATX
Consolidated
|Revenues
|Lease revenue
|$
|214.6
|$
|55.6
|$
|0.3
|$
|—
|$
|270.5
|Marine operating revenue
|—
|—
|1.9
|—
|1.9
|Other revenue
|23.9
|2.4
|0.1
|—
|26.4
|Total Revenues
|238.5
|58.0
|2.3
|—
|298.8
|Expenses
|Maintenance expense
|64.0
|12.2
|—
|—
|76.2
|Marine operating expense
|—
|—
|3.4
|—
|3.4
|Depreciation expense
|63.9
|14.5
|1.6
|—
|80.0
|Operating lease expense
|13.7
|—
|—
|—
|13.7
|Other operating expense
|6.2
|1.4
|0.1
|—
|7.7
|Total Expenses
|147.8
|28.1
|5.1
|—
|181.0
|Other Income (Expense)
|Net gain on asset dispositions
|4.3
|0.3
|0.5
|—
|5.1
|Interest (expense) income, net
|(33.1
|)
|(10.2
|)
|(2.8
|)
|1.4
|(44.7
|)
|Other expense
|(1.0
|)
|(0.1
|)
|—
|(0.6
|)
|(1.7
|)
|Share of affiliates' pre-tax income
|—
|—
|15.8
|—
|15.8
|Segment profit
|$
|60.9
|$
|19.9
|$
|10.7
|$
|0.8
|$
|92.3
|Less:
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|42.6
|Income taxes (includes $3.0 related to affiliates' earnings)
|12.5
|Net income from continuing operations
|$
|37.2
|Discontinued operations, net of taxes
|Net income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|$
|7.9
|Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes
|—
|Total discontinued operations, net of taxes
|$
|7.9
|Net income
|$
|45.1
|Selected Data:
|Investment volume
|$
|138.1
|$
|51.8
|$
|—
|$
|0.9
|$
|190.8
|Net Gain on Asset Dispositions
|Asset Remarketing Income:
|Net gains on disposition of owned assets
|$
|4.4
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|4.4
|Residual sharing income
|0.1
|—
|0.5
|—
|0.6
|Non-remarketing net gains (1)
|(0.2
|)
|0.3
|—
|—
|0.1
|$
|4.3
|$
|0.3
|$
|0.5
|$
|—
|$
|5.1
__________
(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
(In millions)
|
Rail
North America
|Rail
International
|Portfolio
Management
|Other
|GATX
Consolidated
|Revenues
|Lease revenue
|$
|630.8
|$
|181.9
|$
|0.6
|$
|—
|$
|813.3
|Marine operating revenue
|—
|—
|11.6
|—
|11.6
|Other revenue
|72.5
|6.5
|0.4
|—
|79.4
|Total Revenues
|703.3
|188.4
|12.6
|—
|904.3
|Expenses
|Maintenance expense
|206.5
|38.3
|—
|—
|244.8
|Marine operating expense
|—
|—
|10.9
|—
|10.9
|Depreciation expense
|193.0
|48.4
|4.0
|—
|245.4
|Operating lease expense
|38.1
|—
|—
|—
|38.1
|Other operating expense
|20.8
|4.9
|0.3
|—
|26.0
|Total Expenses
|458.4
|91.6
|15.2
|—
|565.2
|Other Income (Expense)
|Net gain on asset dispositions
|39.9
|0.8
|1.6
|—
|42.3
|Interest (expense) income, net
|(103.5
|)
|(34.0
|)
|(9.1
|)
|5.1
|(141.5
|)
|Other expense
|(3.2
|)
|(5.7
|)
|—
|(3.3
|)
|(12.2
|)
|Share of affiliates' pre-tax income
|—
|—
|93.2
|—
|93.2
|Segment profit
|$
|178.1
|$
|57.9
|$
|83.1
|$
|1.8
|$
|320.9
|Less:
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|125.8
|Income taxes (includes $33.1 related to affiliates' earnings)
|62.7
|Net income from continuing operations
|$
|132.4
|Discontinued operations, net of taxes
|Net loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|$
|(2.2
|)
|Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes
|3.3
|Total discontinued operations, net of taxes
|$
|1.1
|Net income
|$
|133.5
|Selected Data:
|Investment volume
|$
|474.6
|$
|164.5
|$
|0.3
|$
|2.0
|$
|641.4
|Net Gain on Asset Dispositions
|Asset Remarketing Income:
|Net gains on disposition of owned assets
|$
|39.1
|$
|0.2
|$
|0.1
|$
|—
|$
|39.4
|Residual sharing income
|0.3
|—
|1.5
|—
|1.8
|Non-remarketing net gains (1)
|0.5
|0.6
|—
|—
|1.1
|$
|39.9
|$
|0.8
|$
|1.6
|$
|—
|$
|42.3
__________
(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
(In millions)
|
Rail
North America
|Rail
International
|Portfolio
Management
|Other
|GATX
Consolidated
|Revenues
|Lease revenue
|$
|654.3
|$
|161.7
|$
|0.8
|$
|—
|$
|816.8
|Marine operating revenue
|—
|—
|4.4
|—
|4.4
|Other revenue
|73.7
|6.2
|0.5
|—
|80.4
|Total Revenues
|728.0
|167.9
|5.7
|—
|901.6
|Expenses
|Maintenance expense
|199.8
|35.5
|—
|—
|235.3
|Marine operating expense
|—
|—
|12.0
|—
|12.0
|Depreciation expense
|192.6
|42.7
|4.9
|—
|240.2
|Operating lease expense
|41.1
|—
|—
|—
|41.1
|Other operating expense
|19.0
|4.2
|0.3
|—
|23.5
|Total Expenses
|452.5
|82.4
|17.2
|—
|552.1
|Other Income (Expense)
|Net gain on asset dispositions
|44.6
|1.2
|1.1
|—
|46.9
|Interest (expense) income, net
|(101.4
|)
|(30.2
|)
|(8.3
|)
|4.6
|(135.3
|)
|Other expense
|(3.6
|)
|(0.5
|)
|—
|(1.2
|)
|(5.3
|)
|Share of affiliates' pre-tax income
|—
|—
|53.6
|—
|53.6
|Segment profit
|$
|215.1
|$
|56.0
|$
|34.9
|$
|3.4
|$
|309.4
|Less:
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|129.6
|Income taxes (includes $10.0 related to affiliates' earnings)
|41.1
|Net income from continuing operations
|$
|138.7
|Discontinued operations, net of taxes
|Net income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|$
|15.9
|Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of taxes
|—
|Total discontinued operations, net of taxes
|$
|15.9
|Net income
|$
|154.6
|Selected Data:
|Investment volume
|$
|342.4
|$
|158.6
|$
|—
|$
|2.8
|$
|503.8
|Net Gain on Asset Dispositions
|Asset Remarketing Income:
|Net gains on disposition of owned assets
|$
|40.9
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|40.9
|Residual sharing income
|0.3
|—
|1.1
|—
|1.4
|Non-remarketing net gains (1)
|3.4
|1.2
|—
|—
|4.6
|$
|44.6
|$
|1.2
|$
|1.1
|$
|—
|$
|46.9
__________
(1) Includes net gains from scrapping of railcars.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except per share data)
Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Net Income*
|
Three Months Ended
September 30
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|47.9
|$
|45.1
|$
|133.5
|$
|154.6
|Less: Net income from discontinued operations (GAAP)
|(0.3
|)
|7.9
|1.1
|15.9
|Net income from continuing operations (GAAP)
|$
|48.2
|$
|37.2
|$
|132.4
|$
|138.7
|Other income tax adjustments attributable to income from continuing operations:
|Income tax rate change enacted in Alberta, Canada
|—
|—
|—
|(2.8
|)
|Adjustments attributable to affiliates' earnings, net of taxes:
|Income tax rate change enacted in the United Kingdom
|12.3
|—
|12.3
|—
|Net income from continuing operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)
|$
|60.5
|$
|37.2
|$
|144.7
|$
|135.9
|Net income from discontinued operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)
|$
|(0.3
|)
|$
|7.9
|$
|1.1
|$
|15.9
|Net income from consolidated operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)
|$
|60.2
|$
|45.1
|$
|145.8
|$
|151.8
Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Diluted Earnings per Share*
|
Three Months Ended
September 30
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (GAAP)
|$
|1.36
|$
|1.03
|$
|3.74
|$
|3.79
|Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations (GAAP)
|(0.01
|)
|0.22
|0.03
|0.43
|Diluted earnings per share from consolidated operations (GAAP)
|$
|1.35
|$
|1.25
|$
|3.77
|$
|4.22
|Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)
|$
|1.71
|$
|1.03
|$
|4.09
|$
|3.72
|Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.43
|Diluted earnings per share from consolidated operations, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)
|$
|1.70
|$
|1.25
|$
|4.12
|$
|4.15
(*) In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we compute certain financial measures using non-GAAP components. Specifically, we exclude the effects of certain tax adjustments and other items for purposes of presenting net income, diluted earnings per share, and return on equity because we believe these items are not attributable to our business operations. Management utilizes net income, excluding tax adjustments and other items, when analyzing financial performance because such amounts reflect the underlying operating results that are within management’s ability to influence. Accordingly, we believe presenting this information provides investors and other users of our financial statements with meaningful supplemental information for purposes of analyzing year-to-year financial performance on a comparable basis and assessing trends.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except leverage)
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|Total Assets, Excluding Cash, by Segment
|Rail North America
|$
|5,801.5
|$
|5,700.2
|$
|5,634.6
|$
|5,632.4
|$
|5,611.9
|Rail International
|1,615.0
|1,534.2
|1,447.7
|1,462.8
|1,368.4
|Portfolio Management
|707.6
|675.1
|656.5
|637.0
|637.5
|Other
|106.4
|110.3
|107.6
|110.8
|105.5
|Discontinued Operations
|—
|—
|300.8
|291.1
|319.0
|Total Assets, excluding cash
|$
|8,230.5
|$
|8,019.8
|$
|8,147.2
|$
|8,134.1
|$
|8,042.3
|Debt and Lease Obligations, Net of Unrestricted Cash
|Unrestricted cash
|$
|(459.8
|)
|$
|(492.9
|)
|$
|(570.7
|)
|$
|(151.0
|)
|$
|(48.6
|)
|Commercial paper and bank credit facilities
|13.5
|5.9
|275.5
|15.8
|112.0
|Recourse debt
|5,183.0
|5,047.5
|5,043.7
|4,780.4
|4,580.2
|Operating lease obligations
|368.0
|372.3
|399.3
|432.3
|440.3
|Finance lease obligations
|—
|31.8
|—
|7.9
|—
|Total debt and lease obligations, net of unrestricted cash
|5,104.7
|4,964.6
|5,147.8
|5,085.4
|5,083.9
|Shareholders’ Equity
|$
|1,930.0
|$
|1,875.3
|$
|1,831.0
|$
|1,835.1
|$
|1,786.5
|Recourse Leverage (1)
|2.6
|2.6
|2.8
|2.8
|2.8
_________
(1) Calculated as total recourse debt / shareholder's equity.
|Reconciliation of Total Assets to Total Assets, Excluding Cash
|Total Assets
|$
|8,690.3
|$
|8,512.7
|$
|8,717.9
|$
|8,285.1
|$
|8,090.9
|Less: cash
|(459.8
|)
|(492.9
|)
|(570.7
|)
|(151.0
|)
|(48.6
|)
|Total Assets, excluding cash
|$
|8,230.5
|$
|8,019.8
|$
|8,147.2
|$
|8,134.1
|$
|8,042.3
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(Continued)
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|Rail North America Statistics
|Lease Price Index (LPI) (1)
|Average renewal lease rate change
|(29.4
|)%
|(28.0
|)%
|(11.6
|)%
|(9.1
|)%
|(7.7
|)%
|Average renewal term (months)
|29
|31
|31
|37
|40
|Fleet Rollforward (2)
|Beginning balance
|102,891
|102,558
|102,845
|103,255
|103,554
|Cars added
|1,578
|1,220
|883
|965
|902
|Cars scrapped
|(623
|)
|(570
|)
|(389
|)
|(620
|)
|(513
|)
|Cars sold
|(483
|)
|(317
|)
|(781
|)
|(755
|)
|(688
|)
|Ending balance
|103,363
|102,891
|102,558
|102,845
|103,255
|Utilization
|98.2
|%
|98.7
|%
|99.0
|%
|99.3
|%
|99.2
|%
|Average active railcars
|101,552
|101,600
|101,668
|102,309
|102,653
|Boxcar Fleet
|Ending balance
|14,753
|14,936
|15,026
|15,264
|15,803
|Utilization
|94.5
|%
|94.6
|%
|94.6
|%
|95.0
|%
|93.5
|%
|Rail Europe Statistics
|Fleet Rollforward
|Beginning balance
|25,705
|25,352
|24,561
|24,211
|23,967
|Cars added
|331
|423
|871
|416
|325
|Cars scrapped/sold
|(80
|)
|(70
|)
|(80
|)
|(66
|)
|(81
|)
|Ending balance
|25,956
|25,705
|25,352
|24,561
|24,211
|Utilization
|98.2
|%
|98.4
|%
|98.5
|%
|99.3
|%
|99.4
|%
|Average active railcars
|25,369
|25,100
|24,622
|24,216
|23,877
|Rail North America Industry Statistics
|Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Index (3)
|71.5
|%
|68.7
|%
|73.5
|%
|77.1
|%
|77.4
|%
|Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (excl. intermodal) (4)
|(15.3
|)%
|(15.9
|)%
|(6.3
|)%
|(4.9
|)%
|(3.8
|)%
|Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (chemical) (4)
|(5.1
|)%
|(5.0
|)%
|3.1
|%
|(0.6
|)%
|(0.2
|)%
|Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (petroleum) (4)
|(12.5
|)%
|(11.1
|)%
|3.6
|%
|12.2
|%
|16.6
|%
|Production Backlog at Railcar Manufacturers (5)
|n/a
|(6)
|39,612
|46,330
|51,295
|58,127
|American Steamship Company Statistics
|Total Net Tons Carried (millions) (7)
|—
|2.7
|1.0
|7.5
|9.6
|(1)
|GATX's Lease Price Index (LPI) is an internally-generated business indicator that measures lease rate pricing on renewals for our North American railcar fleet, excluding boxcars. GATX calculates the index using the weighted-average lease rate for a group of railcar types that GATX believes best represents its overall North American fleet, excluding boxcars. The average renewal lease rate change is reported as the percentage change between the average renewal lease rate and the average expiring lease rate, weighted by fleet composition. The average renewal lease term is reported in months and reflects the average renewal lease term of railcar types in the LPI, weighted by fleet composition.
|(2)
|Excludes boxcar fleet.
|(3)
|As reported and revised by the Federal Reserve.
|(4)
|As reported by the Association of American Railroads (AAR).
|(5)
|As reported by the Railway Supply Institute (RSI).
|(6)
|Not available, not published as of the date of this release.
|(7)
|Total net tons carried for the second quarter of 2020 reflects volume through May 14, 2020, the date of the sale.