Tesla NanoCoatings Receives Recommendation Letter and Localization Opportunity
MASSILLON, OHIO, US, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multinational petrochemicals company SABIC, has been identified as the key promoter for the Saudi Arabian Vision 2030 in supporting development of local content.
— Todd Hawkins, President and Founder
Enabled by the holistic engine called NUSANED, SABIC has developed a diverse and sophisticated market development program, which aims to attract foreign and local suppliers and investors in key localization opportunity areas.
SABIC under NUSANED, program is working with Tesla NanoCoatings and its partner Anjam Al Reyadah to identify opportunities to increase local content in manufacturing & service providing Tesla’s anti-corrosion Nanocoating.
"Tesla NanoCoatings corrosion solutions have been thoroughly tested by major oil companies in the Middle East and succeed beyond expectations," commented Todd Hawkins, President and Founder. He further added, "Anjam Al Reyadah, our partner of five years, has been working with us through this process and now we are seeing rapid and broad acceptance of our coatings in the region."
“As the result of this broad acceptance, we are working under the NUSANED umbrella to find local manufacturing for Tesla NanoCoatings’ products” added Dr. Gasem Fallatah, Anjam Group President.
Teslan coatings have been able to provide superior protection to oil and gas facilities in the harsh conditions of the Middle East. Additionally, the application of the coatings has been done at costs significantly below traditional costs for the region.
