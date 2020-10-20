Wowza Releases Most Recent Apple Low-Latency HLS Specifications Capabilities

Latest Release of Wowza Streaming Engine Leads Industry to Adoption of New Low-Latency Protocol

/EIN News/ -- GOLDEN, Colo., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wowza Media Systems™, the market leader in reliable, secure and low-latency streaming solutions that enable video delivery across the globe, today announced support for the most recent Apple Low-Latency HLS specification in Wowza Streaming Engine software. This release, among the first in the industry, provides Wowza customers with a new way to provide reliable live streams to global audiences over public networks with very low latency.



As an enhancement to the widely adopted HLS protocol, Apple’s Low-Latency HLS — the new and emerging standard — is expected to have wide industry adoption because streaming applications still require a reliable stream with scaled distribution, but users want to take advantage of the many benefits of low latency. Vendor support is currently limited, however, and is required across the entire workflow — from origin to deployment — in order to transcode, repackage, scale, and play HLS streams with low latency.

As an early adopter, Wowza is driving the industry forward through integration with CDNs and web players. With this release, Wowza Streaming Engine software can now provide the processing step for Low-Latency HLS workflows, and it is compatible with pull-based CDNs and Low-Latency HLS supported players. This will help drive the industry to production implementations of Low-Latency HLS in large-scale, multidevice deployments.

“We are excited to continue to optimize Low-Latency HLS in Wowza Streaming Engine software and bring these new capabilities to the industry,” said David Stubenvoll, CEO of Wowza Media Systems. “Our customers have always been very creative in the new and transformative ways they use live streaming to change the world. Vendor-supported Low-Latency HLS only means more development, creativity and user adoption — especially during this time of digital innovation.”

Wowza has worked very closely with its technology partners to make end-to-end workflow support possible. The enhanced support allows users to scale to large global audiences using a pull-based CDN such as Fastly. It also enables reach beyond Apple device users to stream to all devices using players optimized for Low-Latency HLS such as THEOplayer.

“It’s crucial for the streaming industry to work together on Low-Latency HLS,” says THEOplayer CEO Steven Tielemans. “It’s the only way to ensure complete workflows for Apple’s new specification and makes it possible for early adopters to build solutions. By teaming with cutting-edge companies like Wowza, we’ve been able to provide our customers a seamless end-to-end Low-Latency HLS implementation, with the scale and quality our customers require.”

Finally, the new changes make it possible to deliver streams in under two seconds using only Wowza Streaming Engine, so users can experience the quality, scalability, and flexibility of traditional HLS — but faster.

With more than a decade of experience deploying more than 38,000 streaming implementations, Wowza’s full-service platform is the gold standard for live streaming technology. As an early adopter of Low-Latency HLS in Wowza Streaming Engine and future adoption in Wowza Streaming Cloud, Wowza is demonstrating its ongoing innovation and dedication to providing the most reliable and extensible video solutions on the market.

