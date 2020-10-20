Catchpoint is Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Network Performance Monitoring & Diagnostics

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings From End-User Professionals Who Have Experience Purchasing, Implementing and/or Using the Product or Service

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint™, the leader in Digital Experience Monitoring, today announced they were named a Customers’ Choice in the October 2020 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Network Performance Monitoring & Diagnostics category. Gartner defines Network Performance Monitoring & Diagnostics as “network performance monitoring and diagnostics tools that enable IT and network operations teams to understand the ongoing behavior of the network and its constituent elements in response to traffic demands and network utilization.”



Measuring and reporting on network performance is crucial to ensuring that performance stays at an acceptable level. Customers in this market are looking to identify tools to detect application issues, identify root causes and perform capacity planning.

Catchpoint offers the largest and most geographically distributed monitoring network in the industry to help companies advance the digital experience of their customers and employees. This is the first time Catchpoint has been named a Customer’s Choice, receiving a 4.8 out of 5.0 overall rating from customers across a broad range of company sizes, vertical and regions, as of 31 July 2020, based on 66 reviews over a 12-month period.

“Catchpoint has masterfully solved the elusive ‘one pane of glass’ as it relates to monitoring and performance. Their platform simplifies the most complex performance, availability, and monitoring metrics and diagnostics which enables us to focus our time where it matters for our business and our customers,” said Scot Gillespie, Vice President and General Manager of Arc Publishing. “The value you receive from the platform and their customer service more than pays for itself.”

“We are proud that our customers on Gartner Peer Insights named Catchpoint as an October 2020 Customers’ Choice for Network Performance Monitoring & Diagnostics," said Mehdi Daoudi, CEO and Co-founder of Catchpoint. “We are grateful for the feedback they share with us as we continue to provide a world class product with an outstanding customer experience to support it.”

Comments shared by customers on Gartner Peer Insights:

"Catchpoint has been a dream to work with. Their product is excellent, their employees are ready to help, the CEO is available if you need him and they publish their roadmap to customers and hit it every time." (more info)

"We've been using Catchpoint for 10 years and it's an important part of our operation. It is critical for our organization to know about availability and performance issues as soon as possible and Catchpoint is the monitoring solution we use. We rely on Catchpoint to give us an objective perspective on our entire operation. Catchpoint Support is excellent and has always been able to help us." (more info)

"Catchpoint is THE monitoring system that we rely on to measure end-user experience for the past 10 years. Catchpoint stands out from other monitoring products for many reasons. Catchpoint - Offers effective performance monitoring tools for a wide variety of services - network latency/web performance/UI transaction/DNS/RUM, to name a few. - Has extensive IPv4 and IPv6 global presence and ISP coverage. - Provides raw data. It is very handy for our own performance analysis and troubleshooting. - Offers flexible APIs for automation and a feature-rich UI that is easy-to-navigate. - And the list goes on... Not only Catchpoint offers an excellent monitoring product. Its customer service is impressive too. Catchpoint’s team has a strong focus on the customer's experience. They listen to our voices, keep on innovation, and make the product extremely easy to use. I am a very happy customer and truly wish Catchpoint's continued success." (more info)



About Gartner Peer Insights:

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Catchpoint

Catchpoint, the global leader in Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), empowers business and IT leaders to protect and advance the experiences of their customers and employees. In a digital economy, enabled by the cloud, SaaS and IoT, applications and users are everywhere. Catchpoint offers the largest and most geographically distributed monitoring network in the industry – it’s the only DEM platform that can scale and support today’s customer and employee location diversity and application distribution. It helps enterprises proactively detect, identify and validate user and application reachability, availability, performance and reliability across an increasingly complex digital delivery chain. Industry leaders like Google, L'Oréal, Verizon, Oracle, LinkedIn, Honeywell and Priceline trust Catchpoint’s out-of-the box monitoring platform to proactively detect, repair and optimize customer and employee experiences. Learn more at www.catchpoint.com

Blog: https://blog.catchpoint.com/2020/10/20/catchpoint-is-recognized-as-a-2020-gartner-peer-insights-customers-choice/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/catchpoint/

Twitter: @Catchpoint

